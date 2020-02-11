India skipper Virat Kohli once again failed to get going in the third ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Tuesday as he was dismissed for nine off 12 balls. The 31-year-old was looking to play the uppercut but got caught at third man by Kylie Jamieson of the bowling of Hamit Bennett.

Kohli has not been having the best of times with the bat as he has managed to register scores of 51, 15 and nine in the ongoing three-match ODI series. In the three games, he has scored at an average of 25 which is way below his standards.

With this, the No 1 ODI batsman in the world has registered his lowest average in an ODI series since 2015 versus Bangladesh. Against Bangladesh in 2015, in a three-match ODI series, he got scores of 1, 23 and 25. In that series, he had an average of 16.33.

With Kohli not in form, India has suffered. The visitors have already lost the ongoing three-match ODI series 2-0 and are fighting to avoid an embarrassing whitewash.

Since 2013, this is also the first instance where he has gone without scoring a century in three ODI series.

Meanwhile, New Zealand won the toss and opt to bowl. India lost early wickets and was reduced to 62/3 by the 13th over. That is when KL Rahul got together with Shreyas Iyer and the duo stitched a 100-run-partnership to get the tourists back on track. While Iyer slammed his eight fifty, Rahul hit a brilliant hundred to power India to a par 296 for seven in 50 overs.

For NZ, Bennett with four wickets for 64 runs in 10 overs was the pick of their bowlers.