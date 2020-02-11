India skipper <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Virat-Kohli">Virat Kohli</a> once again failed to get going in the third ODI against New Zealand at <span class="text-hvr-underline text-gray">Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Tuesday as he was dismissed for nine off 12 balls. The 31-year-old was looking to play the uppercut but got caught at third man by Kylie Jamieson of the bowling of Hamit Bennett. </span> <p></p> <p></p><span class="text-hvr-underline text-gray">Kohli has not been having the best of times with the bat as he has managed to register scores of 51, 15 and nine in the ongoing three-match ODI series. In the three games, he has scored at an average of 25 which is way below his standards. </span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>ALSO READ:</strong> <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/india-vs-new-zealand-3rd-odi-kl-rahuls-112-shreyas-iyers-62-power-india-to-296-7-3939194/">India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul's 112, Shreyas Iyer's 62 Power India to 296/7</a> <p></p> <p></p>With this, the No 1 ODI batsman in the world has registered his lowest average in an ODI series since 2015 versus Bangladesh. Against Bangladesh in 2015, in a three-match ODI series, he got scores of 1, 23 and 25. In that series, he had an average of 16.33. <p></p> <p></p>With Kohli not in form, India has suffered. The visitors have already lost the ongoing three-match ODI series 2-0 and are fighting to avoid an embarrassing whitewash. <p></p> <p></p>Since 2013, this is also the first instance where he has gone without scoring a century in three ODI series. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, New Zealand won the toss and opt to bowl. India lost early wickets and was reduced to 62/3 by the 13<sup>th</sup> over. That is when KL Rahul got together with Shreyas Iyer and the duo stitched a 100-run-partnership to get the tourists back on track. While Iyer slammed his eight fifty, Rahul hit a brilliant hundred to power India to a par 296 for seven in 50 overs. <p></p> <p></p>For NZ, Bennett with four wickets for 64 runs in 10 overs was the pick of their bowlers.