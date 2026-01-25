India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2026: Weather, pitch report, and match preview at Guwahati

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 2026 at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium. Check the weather forecast, pitch report, and match preview.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 weather and pitch report

India will aim to wrap up their T20I series when they face New Zealand in the third T20I on Sunday, January 25, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With victories in the first two matches, India lead the series 2-0 and can clinch it with another win.

India’s dominant start

India has dominated the series so far. In the series opener, Abhishek Sharma starred, guiding India to a 48-run victory. In the second T20I, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav played stunning knocks, helping India chase down the target with seven wickets to spare.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 just three weeks away, India’s team management is expected to manage players fitness for the remaining games carefully.

Axar Patel injury update

All eyes are on Axar Patel, who may be rested as a precaution due to the tight schedule. His absence could allow Kuldeep Yadav to get a game, though Ravi Bishnoi is also available in the squad. Kuldeep is considered the more likely pick, even though it may slightly weaken India’s batting depth.

With Washington Sundar also sidelined, India’s options remain somewhat limited for the third T20I.

New Zealand team considerations

New Zealand are unlikely to make major changes after losing only the first T20I, but they could consider bringing in experienced pacer Matt Henry in place of Kristian Clarke, who struggled in Nagpur.

Guwahati Weather Forecast for IND vs NZ 3rd T20

The temperature in Guwahati during the match is expected to drop to around 13Â°C. While rain is not expected, dew could play a key role, likely influencing the toss decision, with the winning captain probably preferring to bowl first.

Pitch Report: How the Barsapara Stadium will play

The pitch is expected to be flat and batting-friendly, providing plenty of stroke-making opportunities. Fans can look forward to a flurry of sixes, as the last two T20Is at Barsapara saw scores well above 200.

However, past experience, such as IPL 2025 matches at this venue, shows that 200+ totals are not guaranteed, so the pitch could hold a few surprises.

India vs New Zealand: Full Squads

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs