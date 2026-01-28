India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Pitch and Weather report in Visakhapatnam

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Pitch and Weather report in Visakhapatnam.

Team India will play the fourth T20I match of the series against New Zealand at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The Indian team brutally dominated the visitors in this series. Suryakumar Yadav’s side showcased a perfect game and almost clinched the contest by 3-0.

Indian players performance against New Zealand

Each player showcased a great performance in the T20I series against New Zealand. The Indian stars, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and the skipper himself, Suryakumar Yadav, showcased great batting performances and dominated the Kiwi bowling-line up. However, on the other hand, star players Harshit Rana and Jasprit Bumrah also produced absolute brilliance in the series as both Indian pacers stopped and controlled the visiting side’s dangerous batters.

The fourth T20I of the series between India and New Zealand will be played on 28th January at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Team India had already made the series one-sided with an iconic win in the last match. However, this great performance will also help and give them confidence for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. But, this match is also important for New Zealand.

Pitch and weather report for the 4th T20I between India and New Zealand

However, ahead of this big and high voltage match between India and New Zealand. Let’s discuss the pitch and weather report at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. There are many questions on everyone’s mind about rain or poor pitch. Let’s clear it out for you.

Weather report:

The weather in Visakhapatnam is expected to be a little cloudy with 69 percent humidity. However, the good news for the fans and the crowd is that there is no rain expected between India and New Zealand in the 4th T20I.

Pitch report:

Talking about the pitch of the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is considered a good surface for the batters. The team batting first can score over 180 runs, and in the second half of the game, there is an advantage for the spinners, when the surface gets drier in the evening.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I squad:

India:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand:

Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, and Kristian Clarke.