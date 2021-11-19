The hilarious incident took place during the 18th over of the Kiwis innings as Martin Guptill was well set on 64. Guptill smashed Chahar for a massive six into the stands and instead of looking at the ball, flying over the fielders he kept on staring at Chahar.

In the very next delivery, Chahar got the better of Guptill off a similar delivery as the latter skied it high only for Shreyas Iyer to take it. As soon as the catch was taken, Chahar gave a cold stare, which was adjudged as the Moment of the Match, which fetched him Rs 1 lakh.

Deepak Chahar was expensive against New Zealand, as he went for 42 runs in 4 overs with only a wicket to his name. Chahar in the international circuit of the shortest format of the game, featured in 15 matches, scalping 21 wickets in the process with best figures of 6/7 against Bangladesh in 2019, which is till now the best bowling figures in Men’s T20Is.

The Agra man had a decent IPL 2021 bagging 14 wickets in 15 matches and also winning the coveted trophy but didn’t make the T20 World Cup squad for India as the Men in Blue crashed out of the group stage of the tournament. It’s a good opportunity for Chahar to make a mark in the T20I series against the runners-up of the T20 World Cup 2021.