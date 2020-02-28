India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Live streaming: Teams, Time in IST and Where to Watch on TV and online in India on February 29 at 4:00 AM IST

After a humiliating 10-wicket loss at Wellington, Virat Kohli-led India will look to bounce back at Hagley Oval, Christchurch in the second and final Test starting February 29. The visitors will be missing the services of premier pacer Ishant Sharma, who would in all probability miss the Test owing to an ankle injury. It would be a big loss for India as he was in-form and had picked up five wickets at Wellington.

Skipper Kohli’s form has been of concern as he has not lived up to his high standards in the ongoing tour. He has amassed 201 runs in nine outings in this tour which is way below his standards. He will look to bounce back and get counted in the decisive Christchurch Test.

It would also be interesting to see if the management backs young Rishabh Pant over the experienced Wriddhiman Saha after his failure in the first Test. Pant got starts but could not continue – he scored 19 and 25.

For the hosts, they would like to win and blank India. With Neil Wagner set to return to the side, the hosts would become an even more potent bowling unit.

Last five completed Tests

New Zealand WLLLD

India LWWWW

IN-W vs NZ-W Match Details

What: Second Test

When: 4:00 AM IST

Where: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Live Broadcast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Jio

Live Updates: India.com

IND vs NZ Playing 11

Ind: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah

NZ: Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Neil Wagner.