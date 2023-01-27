India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 1st T20I match Live cricket score at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 1st T20I match Live cricket score at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Also Read
- South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
- India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 1st T20I match Live cricket score at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
- India Storm Into U-19 Women's World Cup Final With Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
- Indian Women's Hockey Team Loses 1-3 To Netherlands In Its Second Friendly Tie
- New Zealand Tour of India: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 1st T20I, At JSCA Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Also Read More News ›
- South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs ENG 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
- India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 1st T20I match Live cricket score at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
- India Storm Into U-19 Women's World Cup Final With Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
- Indian Women's Hockey Team Loses 1-3 To Netherlands In Its Second Friendly Tie
- New Zealand Tour of India: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 1st T20I, At JSCA Stadium Complex, Ranchi
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
24 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
23 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Match Abandoned
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS