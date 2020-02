Ajinkya Rahane is up for an interview. He says the last couple of days have been very good, Wellington is a tricky place but they have had a couple of good practice session and they are up for the game. States the last time they came here, it was tricky but they need to adapt to the situation, they are playing after a long time and he is looking forward to this game. Ends by saying each and every game is important as it is a part of the WTC and they need to be at their best.