2.5 Shardul Thakur to Martin Guptill, no run, HUGE SHOUT FOR LBW! Turned down. Inside edge, indicates umpire Bruce Oxenford. Kohli asks Thakur and his reply is ‘MUJHE MALOOM NAHI BAT LAGA KI NAHI!’ Kohli then asks his keeper who is not too sure either. India do not take the review. A length ball, outside off, Guptill looked to defend but missed and was hit on the pads. There are two noises on the first replay and Hot Spot indicates inside edge.