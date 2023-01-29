LIVE NOW
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
22:23 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Who will bowl the final over?
22:23 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
18.6 Lockie Ferguson to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, 1 run.
22:23 PM
FOUR
18.5 Lockie Ferguson to Hardik Pandya, FOUR, FOUR! A much-needed boundary for India! This is full and on middle, Hardik PandyaÂ stays there and whips it wide of the deep square leg fielder for a boundary. The fielder there puts in a dive, but in vain.
22:23 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
18.4 Lockie Ferguson to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, A good yorker now, on middle, Suryakumar YadavÂ squeezes it towards long on for one.
22:23 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
18.3 Lockie Ferguson to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, Swing and a miss! This is on a hard length and outside off, Suryakumar YadavÂ moves across and goes for the big heave, but fails to connect.
22:23 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
18.2 Lockie Ferguson to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Back of a length and on leg, Hardik PandyaÂ winds up for the pull, but pushes it towards long on in the end for a single.
22:23 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
18.1 Lockie Ferguson to Hardik Pandya, no run, Lockie FergusonÂ starts with a good-delivery, on off, Hardik PandyaÂ looks to poke at it, but misses. The pressure is building.
22:23 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Lockie FergusonÂ to bowl the penultimate over of the game, it's his first over of the game as well.
22:18 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
17.6 Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, A single to end the over as this short delivery is slapped towards deep mid-wicket by Pandya. IndiaÂ need 13 runs in 12 balls now! A boundary will change everything here.
22:18 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
17.5 Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya, no run, Quicker, short and outside off, Hardik PandyaÂ looks to cut it away, but misses.
22:18 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
17.4 Mitchell Santner to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Floated, full and on middle, Suryakumar YadavÂ eases it towards long off for one more.
22:18 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
17.3 Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Looped up, on off, Hardik PandyaÂ almost yorks himself and sweeps it through mid-wicket for one.
22:18 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
17.2 Mitchell Santner to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Short again and on off, Suryakumar YadavÂ cuts it towards sweeper cover for a run.
22:18 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
17.1 Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Slightly shorter and on off, Hardik PandyaÂ pulls it towards long on for a single.
22:14 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Mitchell SantnerÂ (3-0-15-0) brings himself back on.
22:14 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
16.6 Mark Chapman to Suryakumar Yadav, 2 runs, Another low full toss, on middle, Suryakumar YadavÂ whips it towards wide of long on for a couple of runs.
22:14 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
16.5 Mark Chapman to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Short and on off, Hardik PandyaÂ heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
22:14 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
16.4 Mark Chapman to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, A low full toss, Suryakumar YadavÂ slogs it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
22:14 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
16.3 Mark Chapman to Hardik Pandya, leg byes, 1 run, Fires in a full and on the pads, Hardik PandyaÂ misses his flick again and it goes off the pads towards square leg. A leg bye is taken.
22:14 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
16.2 Mark Chapman to Hardik Pandya, no run, Quicker, short and on leg, Hardik PandyaÂ gets surprised by the bounce and misses his flick.
22:14 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
16.1 Mark Chapman to Hardik Pandya, no run, Mark ChapmanÂ starts with a yorker, on off, Hardik PandyaÂ digs it back towards the bowler. However, the replays showedÂ that the ball the ball went up in the air off the bat, but it fell short of Chapman.
22:10 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Mark ChapmanÂ has been tossed the ball now. So, no Lockie FergusonÂ yet.
22:10 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
15.6 Ish Sodhi to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Looped up, full and on off, Hardik PandyaÂ taps it wide of covers for one more. IndiaÂ need 23 runs in 24 balls now!
22:10 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
15.5 Ish Sodhi to Hardik Pandya, no run, Flighted, full and on off, Hardik PandyaÂ pushes it towards covers.
22:10 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
15.4 Ish Sodhi to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Tossed up, full and on off, Suryakumar YadavÂ chips it towards long on for one.
22:09 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
15.3 Ish Sodhi to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Floated, short and on off, turning away, Hardik PandyaÂ chops it in front of short third man and scampers across for a run.
22:09 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
15.2 Ish Sodhi to Hardik Pandya, no run, Short and on off, Hardik PandyaÂ slaps it towards short covers where there is a fumble, but no harm done.
22:09 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
15.1 Ish Sodhi to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, A juciy full toss, on off, Suryakumar YadavÂ smashes it straight to deep extra cover. A single is taken.
22:09 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Change of ends for Ish Sodhi.
22:06 PM
wide
14.6 Glenn Phillips to Suryakumar Yadav, wide, 1 run, WIDE! This is turning down the leg side and Suryakumar YadavÂ leaves it alone for a wide.
22:06 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
14.5 Glenn Phillips to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Quicker one on the pads, Hardik PandyaÂ tucsk it away through square leg for one.
22:06 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
14.4 Glenn Phillips to Hardik Pandya, no run, Fuller and turning into the pads, Hardik PandyaÂ sweeps it straight to short fine leg.
22:06 PM
out
14.3 Glenn Phillips to Suryakumar Yadav, out, OUT! RUN OUT! A huge mix-up in the middle and finally, the correct decision has been made. Glenn PhillipsÂ fires this one in full and on off stump, Suryakumar YadavÂ attempts the reverse sweep but misses and the ball goes off his pads toward cover-point. SKY is already halfway down the track but Washington SundarÂ stays at his end. Blair TicknerÂ picks up the ball and throws it back to the keeper. Devon ConwayÂ whips off the bails and it seems that Sundar has sacrificed himself and allowed SKY to cross his him. The Kiwis review the LBW decision as they want SKY's wicket but UltraEdge shows that there's glove involved and it will be a run-out in the end. Also, skipper Hardik PandyaÂ walks out to bat now.
22:06 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Is that out? There seems to be a bit of confusion in the middle. Suryakumar YadavÂ goes for the review for a LBW decision. However, there is a clear run-out as well. So, the umpires are checking everything. UltraEdge shows that there is some bat involved and the run-out decision will stand. Washington SundarÂ sacrifices his wicket.
22:06 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
14.2 Glenn Phillips to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, Quicker again and a bit shorter on off stump, Suryakumar YadavÂ keeps it out.
22:06 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
14.6 Glenn Phillips to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Quicker one again, turning in sharply from around off stump, Suryakumar YadavÂ nudges it behind square on the leg side for one. 27 needed now off 30 balls.
22:04 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
14.1 Glenn Phillips to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, Well bowled! Quicker one, on a nagging length and well outside off. This one skids through and Suryakumar YadavÂ misses the cut shot.
22:04 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Will there be a bowling change? Yes, Glenn Phillips (3-0-14-0)Â replaces Ish Sodhi.
21:59 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
13.6 Michael Bracewell to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, DROPPED! A valiant attempt from Jacob DuffyÂ but Suryakumar YadavÂ survives. Michael BracewellÂ tosses it up on a length and the ball is turning into the pads. Yadav gets down on one knee and goes for the slog-sweep but mistimes it toward deep backward square leg. Duffy runs around to his left and puts in the dive but the ball is always going away from him. Duffy does get a hand on it and they get a single.
21:59 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
13.5 Michael Bracewell to Washington Sundar, 1 run, Flighted yet again around middle, Washington SundarÂ lofts it without much timing and down toward long off for a single.
21:59 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
13.4 Michael Bracewell to Washington Sundar, no run, Nicely bowled! Gives it a lot more air and floats it up in the blockhole around off. Washington SundarÂ looks for the big heave across the line but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
21:59 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
13.3 Michael Bracewell to Washington Sundar, no run, Quicker and flatter on off stump, this is cut away straight towards point.
21:59 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
13.2 Michael Bracewell to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Flighted delivery, and turning in from outside off, Suryakumar YadavÂ shuffles a bit and chips it over mid-wicket for a run.
21:55 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
13.1 Michael Bracewell to Washington Sundar, 1 run, Michael BracewellÂ comes back in for his final over and starts off with a full toss on middle. Washington SundarÂ misses out as he paddles it past square leg for just a single.
21:55 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
12.6 Ish Sodhi to Suryakumar Yadav, 2 runs, Flatter one on off stump, Suryakumar YadavÂ punches it off the back foot toward long on and picks up a single of runs. Good running and they pick up 9 runs off the over, a good one for India.
21:55 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
12.5 Ish Sodhi to Washington Sundar, 1 run, Shorter and turning in from the off stump, Washington SundarÂ backs away and taps it in front of covers for one more.
21:55 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
12.4 Ish Sodhi to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Tossed up very full and around off, Suryakumar YadavÂ drives it along the ground and square on the off side for a single.
21:55 PM
wide
12.4 Ish Sodhi to Suryakumar Yadav, wide, 1 run, WIDE! This is the wrong 'un but it is bowled down the wrong lien as well. Going down leg and Suryakumar YadavÂ leaves it alone for a wide.
21:55 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
12.3 Ish Sodhi to Washington Sundar, 1 run, Fuller and on leg stump, this is turned away through mid-wicket for one more.
21:55 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
12.2 Ish Sodhi to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Uppish but safe! Nicely tossed up on off stump, Suryakumar YadavÂ looks to loft it inside-out but mistimes it badly. The ball goes toward wide long off and they get a single.
21:55 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
12.1 Ish Sodhi to Suryakumar Yadav, 2 runs, Just short! On a nagging length and turning away from middle, Suryakumar YadavÂ rocks back and cuts it uppishly past the diving man at cover-point. Daryl MitchellÂ thereÂ does get a fingertip on it but they pick up a couple of runs.
21:49 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
11.6 Glenn Phillips to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Fuller and drifted onto the leg stump, Suryakumar YadavÂ sweeps it hard but straight to deep backward square leg for a run.
21:49 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
11.5 Glenn Phillips to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, Tossed up outside off and turning in sharply, Suryakumar YadavÂ attempts the reverse sweep but gets hit on the gloves. A stifled appeal for lbw and nothing more.
21:48 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
11.4 Glenn Phillips to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, Nicely bowled! This is flighted, on a length and well outside off. This one turns in a mile and betas the inside edge of Yadav's bat.
21:48 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
11.3 Glenn Phillips to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, This one is fired in very full and just inside the tramline outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ leaves it and Devon ConwayÂ behind the stumps does well to get a boot on it.
21:48 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
11.2 Glenn Phillips to Washington Sundar, 1 run, This is a tad shorter and on the pads, Washington SundarÂ works it in front of mid-wicket for a single.
21:46 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
IndiaÂ are also struggling against spin, but they know that New ZealandÂ will need bowl their pacers and they will look to attack then. It is a game of chess at the moment.
21:46 PM
FOUR
11.1 Glenn Phillips to Washington Sundar, FOUR, FOUR! That will ease the pressure a bit! A gift really this from Glenn PhillipsÂ as he bowls a juicy full toss down the leg side. Washington SundarÂ just helps it past the diving man at short fine leg for a boundary.
21:45 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
10.6 Ish Sodhi to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, Floats it up outside off, Suryakumar YadavÂ looks to drive it with the turn but gets it off the inner half back toward the bowler.
21:45 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
10.5 Ish Sodhi to Washington Sundar, 1 run, This is flatter and around the pads, Washington SundarÂ nudges it down to short fine leg for a single.
21:45 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Washington SundarÂ gets promoted as he comes out to the middle now.
21:45 PM
out
10.4 Ish Sodhi to Rahul Tripathi, out, OUT! TAKEN! Straight to the fielder and IndiaÂ lose their third wicket. Ish SodhiÂ tosses it up on middle stump and it is the regular leg break. Rahul TripathiÂ clears the front leg and goes for the big slog-sweep in front of square, that too gaainst the turn. Tripathi gets a top edge on it and the ball flies to the right of deep mid-wicket where Glenn PhillipsÂ takes a simple catch. Things just getting a bit interesting here.
21:45 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
10.3 Ish Sodhi to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Flatter this time on off stump and going straight on, Rahul TripathiÂ is late on the chop and gets hit on the gloves.
21:45 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
10.2 Ish Sodhi to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Nicely drifted onto middle and turning away, Rahul TripathiÂ strides forward and keeps it out on the off side.
21:41 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
10.1 Ish Sodhi to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, This is dragged down a bit around leg stump, Suryakumar YadavÂ goes deep in his crease and pulls it down to long on for a single. The 50 is now up for India.
21:38 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Drinks break! It has been a watchful chase thus far from India but New ZealandÂ have bowled pretty good as well. Shubman GillÂ started off with a couple of good-looking shots but fell to Michael BracewellÂ and then the Kiwi spinners put on the pressure. Ishan KishanÂ tried to build a satnd with Rahul TripathiÂ and just when they looked settled on the crease, Kishan gave his wicket away. With 51 runs required off 60 balls, it is a matter of just one good partnership for India. Can New ZealandÂ conjure up something magical here though? We shall find out. Also, Ish SodhiÂ to bowl after the break.
21:38 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
9.6 Mitchell Santner to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Flatter, full and on middle, Rahul TripathiÂ blocks it to the off side.
21:38 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
9.5 Mitchell Santner to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Slows it up, on off, Suryakumar YadavÂ looks to push it away, but gets an inside edge to the leg side. They cross.
21:38 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
9.4 Mitchell Santner to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Floated, full and on middle, Rahul TripathiÂ chips it towards long on for one.
21:38 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
9.3 Mitchell Santner to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Looped up, full and on middle, Suryakumar YadavÂ drives it towards long off for a run.
21:38 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
9.2 Mitchell Santner to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, Quicker one, full and on middle, Suryakumar YadavÂ steers it towards point off the back foot.
21:35 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Mitchell SantnerÂ has brought himself back on in a move to probably get the dangerman Suryakumar YadavÂ out early. Let's see if this ploy works or not.
21:35 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
9.1 Mitchell Santner to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, RIPPER! Mitchell SantnerÂ lands this on the middle stump line, spinning away a long way to the off side, Suryakumar YadavÂ gets beaten all ends up.
21:34 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
8.6 Glenn Phillips to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Floated, short and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ goes for the scoop moving across, but misses.
21:33 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Suryakumar YadavÂ is the new man in.
21:33 PM
out
8.5 Glenn Phillips to Ishan Kishan, out, 1 run, OUT! RUN OUT! A wicket out of nowhere for New Zealand! Glenn PhillipsÂ fires this one in full and on middle, Ishan KishanÂ works it off the inner half towards mid-wicket and completes the run. However, he wants the second and sets off, but is sent back halfway through. Glenn PhillipsÂ runs, slides in and fires in a perfect throw at the bowler's end where Mitchell SantnerÂ breaks the stumps in a flash. The replays show that no part of the bat is inside the crease and Ishan KishanÂ has to make that long walk back to the hut.
21:31 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Is that a run-out? A huge mix-up between the two batters and Ishan KishanÂ seems to be struggling here. The throw from the deep is from Glenn PhillipsÂ and it is Mitchell SantnerÂ who is around the stumps. Santner collects the ball and whips off the bails and it seems to be mighty tight. The third umpire has a good look at it and deems that Kishan's bat is on the line and not beyond it. OUT is the signal.
21:30 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
8.4 Glenn Phillips to Ishan Kishan, no run, Tossed up, full and on leg, Ishan KishanÂ keeps it out to the leg side.
21:30 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
8.3 Glenn Phillips to Ishan Kishan, no run, Angles this one into the batter, on leg, Ishan KishanÂ misses his flick and gets hit on the pads as the ball rolls to the off side.
21:29 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
8.2 Glenn Phillips to Ishan Kishan, no run, Floated, full and on off, Ishan KishanÂ taps it towards point.
21:29 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
8.1 Glenn Phillips to Ishan Kishan, 2 runs, Pushed through quicker, short and on off, Ishan KishanÂ moves back and punches it wide of deep point where Lockie FergusonÂ runs across and slides to his left to stop it. Two runs taken!
21:27 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
7.6 Ish Sodhi to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Quicker one, short and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ cuts it straight to cover-point.
21:27 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
7.5 Ish Sodhi to Rahul Tripathi, 2 runs, Flatter, full and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ goes down and sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second.
21:26 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
7.4 Ish Sodhi to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Shortish and on middle, Ishan KishanÂ moves back and pulls it towards deep square leg for a run.
21:26 PM
wide
7.4 Ish Sodhi to Ishan Kishan, wide, 1 run, Tossed up, on middle, turns away to the leg side, Ishan KishanÂ misses his flick. Wided.
21:25 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
7.3 Ish Sodhi to Ishan Kishan, no run, A googly now, short and on off, Ishan KishanÂ blocks it off the back foot.
21:24 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
7.2 Ish Sodhi to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Floated, short and outside off, turning away, Rahul TripathiÂ reaches for it and forces it through covers for a single.
21:24 PM
FOUR
7.1 Ish Sodhi to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR, FOUR! Rahul TripathiÂ greets Ish SodhiÂ with a boundary! Ish SodhiÂ begins with a tossed up delivery, full and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
21:23 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Ish SodhiÂ comes into the attack now.
21:23 PM
FOUR
6.6 Glenn Phillips to Ishan Kishan, FOUR, FOUR! Easy pickings! This is fired in full and down the leg, Ishan KishanÂ looks to sweep, and manages to get enough bat on it to send it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
21:22 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
6.5 Glenn Phillips to Ishan Kishan, no run, Gives this one some air, on off, spinning away, Ishan KishanÂ gets beaten again as he prods forward to defend.
21:22 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
6.4 Glenn Phillips to Ishan Kishan, no run, Quicker one, full and on off, Ishan KishanÂ drives it towards short covers.
21:21 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
6.3 Glenn Phillips to Ishan Kishan, no run, Floated, full and on middle, Ishan KishanÂ tries to work it away, but gets a leadng edge towards point.
21:21 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
6.2 Glenn Phillips to Ishan Kishan, no run, Tossed up, full and off, turning away, Ishan KishanÂ looks to drive it away, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
21:21 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
6.1 Glenn Phillips to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Glenn PhillipsÂ starts with a flatter delivery, on off, turning to the leg side, Rahul TripathiÂ shuffles across and scoops it off the outer half towards square leg for a single.
21:19 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Glenn PhillipsÂ comes in to roll his arm over.
21:18 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
5.6 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, no run, Flighted, full and on off, spinning away, Ishan KishanÂ guides it towards point. IndiaÂ are on 29/1 after the end of Powerplay!
21:18 PM
FOUR
5.5 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, FOUR, FOUR! Good shot! Michael BracewellÂ lands this short again and on off, turning away, Ishan KishanÂ waits for it and punches it through covers for a boundary.
21:18 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
5.4 Michael Bracewell to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, A bit short and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ pulls it over mid-wicket for a run.
21:17 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
5.3 Michael Bracewell to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Tossed up, short and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ pushes it towards mid off.
21:16 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
5.2 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Overthrows! This is short and on off, Ishan KishanÂ steers it towards point and sets off for a run, but is sent back. The fielder throws it well wide of the keeper and the fielder backing up fails to stop it. They cross.
21:16 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
5.1 Michael Bracewell to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Floated, short and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ goes down and sweeps it towards square leg for a single.
21:15 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
4.6 Mitchell Santner to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, This is drifted onto middle and is fuller as well. Rahul TripathiÂ brooms it away to deep mid-wicket and picks up a single.
21:15 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
4.5 Mitchell Santner to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Shorter one, angling into middle, Rahul TripathiÂ stays back and nudges it down to backward point.
21:14 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
4.4 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Floated up at the stumps, Ishan KishanÂ strokes it away through wide mid on for one.
21:14 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
4.3 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, no run, A tad shorter and turning into the pads, Ishan KishanÂ dabs it down toward leg gully.
21:14 PM
wide
4.3 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Flighted delivery, on a length and around middle and off. The ball turns a long way down the leg side and a wide is called.
21:13 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
4.2 Mitchell Santner to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Mitchell SantnerÂ sees Rahul TripathiÂ setting up for the sweep and bowls it shorter. Tripathi adjusts and jabs it through mid-wicket for a single.
21:12 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
4.1 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Good hustle! This is flatter and around off, Ishan KishanÂ goes on the back foot and pushes it toward mid on before setting off for the quick single.
21:11 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
3.6 Michael Bracewell to Rahul Tripathi, no run, This is tossed up on off stump, Rahul TripathiÂ blocks it off the front foot.
21:11 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Rahul TripathiÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
21:10 PM
out
3.5 Michael Bracewell to Shubman Gill, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Michael BracewellÂ gets the breakthrough for New ZealandÂ and he is elated. This is short around off stump and turning in a long way. Shubman GillÂ rocks back and looks to pull but gets cramped for room and ends up getting a top edge. The ball goes toward deep mid-wicket where Finn AllenÂ takes a simple catch. Gill gets undone in the pull in back-to-back matches and the Kiwis get the opening they wanted.
21:09 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
3.4 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Drop and run! A touch fuller and on off stump, Ishan KishanÂ blocks it on the off side and scampers through for one.
21:09 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
3.3 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, no run, Floated up outside off and turning further away, Kishan reaches out and taps it toward cover-point.
21:08 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
3.2 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, no run, Misses out! This is short and wide, Ishan KishanÂ goes on the back foot but slaps it straight to covers.
21:08 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
3.1 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, no run, A bit quicker and outside off, nudgedÂ away behind point.
21:07 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
2.6 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, no run, Ripper! Mitchell SantnerÂ drifts this one into the off stump and Shubman GillÂ looks to block off the front foot. The ball turns away sharply and just beats the outside edge. Devon ConwayÂ whips off the bails and it is sent upstairs. The catch is checked first but there's no bat involved and Gill has his back leg firmly grounded as well. No harm done.
21:06 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
2.5 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, no run, Nicely drifted onto middle, full and blocked out by Gill.
21:06 PM
FOUR
2.4 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Short and Shubman GillÂ latches onto it. This is bowled outside off, Gill rocks back and cuts it behind point for a boundary.
21:05 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
2.3 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Shorter on middle, this is jabbed away in front of mid-wicket for a single.
21:05 PM
wide
2.3 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, wide, 1 run, WIDE! A tad shorter on middle and leg and turning down the leg side. Left alone for a wide.
21:04 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
2.2 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, no run, Lucky escape! This is floated up on the pads, Ishan KishanÂ looks to step out and almost runs past the ball but manages to get his pads in the way.
21:04 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
2.1 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, no run, On a length around off and this one goes straight on, Kishan taps it on the off side.
21:04 PM
wide
2.1 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Massive turn! This is simply drifted onto middle and the ball spins down the leg side and sharply too. Devon ConwayÂ does exttremely well to pouch it. Wide called.
21:04 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Spin from both ends as Mitchell SantnerÂ replaces Jacob Duffy.
21:03 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
1.6 Michael Bracewell to Shubman Gill, no run, On the shorter side and around off, this one turns in a mile. Shubman GillÂ goes on the back foot and manages to keep itÂ down.
21:02 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
1.5 Michael Bracewell to Shubman Gill, no run, This is drifted in from around off, Shubman GillÂ defends it with a straight bat.
21:02 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
1.4 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Just a fraction shorter and outside off, Ishan KishanÂ hits it down to wide long off for a single.
21:01 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
1.3 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, no run, Nagging length around off and turning away, Ishan KishanÂ manages to keep it out on the off side.
21:01 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
1.2 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, no run, Beaten! Quicker one, fuller and around off. Michael BracewellÂ extracts sharp turn this time around and the ball zips past the outside edge of Kishan's bat.
21:00 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
1.1 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, no run, Starts off with a floated delivery around off and gets a bit of grip as well. Ishan KishanÂ pushes it out on the off side.
21:00 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
We will see some spin now as Michael BracewellÂ is ready to bowl.
20:59 PM
FOUR
0.6 Jacob Duffy to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! This is a tad shorter on the body, Shubman GillÂ stays put and just tucks it into the square leg fence. IndiaÂ off to an ideal start here.
20:59 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
0.5 Jacob Duffy to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, 1 run.
20:58 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
0.4 Jacob Duffy to Ishan Kishan, No run.
20:58 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
0.3 Jacob Duffy to Ishan Kishan, No run.
20:57 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
0.2 Jacob Duffy to Shubman Gill, 3 runs, 3 runs.
20:53 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
We are back for the chase!
20:53 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
... THE RUN CHASE ...
20:52 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Right then, New ZealandÂ have posted a well below-par total on the board and it is a daunting task for them to defend this one. India, on the other hand will feel quite confident of gunning this down and this will also give their top order to get some runs under their belt as they can play without much pressure. Let's see how things pan out in the second innings.
20:50 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
IndiaÂ would be very pleased with their bowling effort, and their decision to include an extra spinner worked wonders for them. It all started with a wicket-maiden first over from Yuzvendra Chahal, and after that, they did not let the Kiwi batters settle in. They kept taking wickets at regular intervals and did not give away any loose deliveries. The fielding was on point as well, as they backed their bowlers well. Arshdeep SinghÂ was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets and conceding just seven runs in his two overs. This is what cricket is all about as in one game you may go for runs, but in the next game you can be the hero as well. Every bowler except for Shivam MaviÂ who came into the attack got into the wickets column. Now, it is upto their batters to finish the job and level the series.
20:47 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
The decision to bat first backfired massively for New Zealand.Â The struggle against spin for the Kiwi batters was quite prominent in their batting display here. They could not read the spinners and opted for some poor shots throughout the innings. New Zealand could not build any partnerships in the middle, which they did in the first game. Also, losing four wickets to reverse-sweeps did not help them much. Mitchell SantnerÂ was their top-scorer with 19 runs and no other batter could cross 15 runs which tells the story of this innings.
20:46 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
A dominant display of bowling from India! This has been a special effort from the Men in Blue, especially in such a crucial game. They were all over New ZealandÂ right from the start and never let their foot off the gas. The Kiwis will need to erase this from their memories quickly and focus on the areas that they need to work on. This is also the lowest total for New ZealandÂ against IndiaÂ in T20Is.
20:45 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
19.6 Arshdeep Singh to Mitchell Santner, leg byes, 1 run, LEG BYE! Very full and at the toes, Mitchell SantnerÂ backs away and swings hard at it but fails to connect yet again. The ball deflects off the pads onto the off side and they scamper through for a leg bye. New ZealandÂ finish with 99/8 on the board, their lowest T20I score against India.
20:44 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
19.5 Arshdeep Singh to Mitchell Santner, no run, Three dots on the trot now! Another short ball over the stumps, Mitchell SantnerÂ walks towards the ball and looks to muscle it away but is well beaten.
20:43 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
19.4 Arshdeep Singh to Mitchell Santner, no run, Mitchell SantnerÂ shuffles past the leg stump and Arshdeep SinghÂ follows him yet again with a fuller delivery. Santner looks to carve it away but misses.
20:42 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
19.3 Arshdeep Singh to Mitchell Santner, no run, This is banged in short and around off middle, Mitchell SantnerÂ looks to take on the pull shot but the ball climbs on the batter and beats the bat as well.
20:41 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
19.2 Arshdeep Singh to Mitchell Santner, 2 runs, Two more! This is full and following the batter past the leg stump, Mitchell SantnerÂ miscues it toward square leg and does well to come back for the second run.
20:41 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
19.1 Arshdeep Singh to Mitchell Santner, 2 runs, This is full and at the toes, Mitchell SantnerÂ does well to clip it away in front of deep mid-wicket and he races back for the second.
20:39 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
18.6 Shivam Mavi to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, Gets it in the blockhole around leg stump, Mitchell SantnerÂ jams it off the inside edge and down to fine leg for a single. Can he take New ZealandÂ to over the 100-run mark now?
20:39 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Who will bowl the last over? It will be Arshdeep Singh (1-0-3-2).
20:38 PM
wide
18.6 Shivam Mavi to Mitchell Santner, wide, 1 run, WIDE! This is full and well down the leg side, Mitchell SantnerÂ misses the flick and a wide is called.
20:37 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
18.5 Shivam Mavi to Jacob Duffy, 1 run, Full and straight, this has been driven down to long on for a single.
20:36 PM
wide
18.5 Shivam Mavi to Jacob Duffy, wide, 1 run, WIDE! An attempted slower bouncer outside off but it is called a wide for height.
20:35 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
18.4 Shivam Mavi to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, A low full toss on the legs, Mitchell SantnerÂ clips it to deep backward square leg for a run.
20:34 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
18.3 Shivam Mavi to Jacob Duffy, 1 run, This is short and wide, Jacob DuffyÂ bends his back and lifts it over the cover region for a single.
20:34 PM
FOUR
18.2 Shivam Mavi to Jacob Duffy, FOUR, FOUR! Muscled away! Shivam MaviÂ bangs this one in short and over middle, Jacob DuffyÂ is able to free his arms and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
20:33 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
18.1 Shivam Mavi to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, This is pitched up around off stump, Mitchell SantnerÂ pushes it toward mid off and picks up a single.
20:31 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Jacob DuffyÂ is the new man in. Also, Shivam MaviÂ to bowl the penultimate over.
20:31 PM
out
17.6 Arshdeep Singh to Lockie Ferguson, out, OUT! CAUGHT! That could have been ugly but Arshdeep SinghÂ gets his second wicket. This is served on a shorter length again from over the wicket. The ball is well directed and at the body, cramping Lockie FergusonÂ for room. Ferguson looks to awkwardly fend it away but only manages to get a glove on it. The ball ops up around the gully region with the keeper and the fielder at point both going for it. In the end, Ishan KishanÂ pulls out and Washington SundarÂ takes a simple catch.
20:30 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
17.5 Arshdeep Singh to Lockie Ferguson, no run, Back to around the wicket and this is full and at the legs, Lockie FergusonÂ flicks it straight to mid-wicket.
20:29 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Lockie FergusonÂ comes out to the middle now.
20:29 PM
out
17.4 Arshdeep Singh to Ish Sodhi, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Arshdeep SinghÂ picks up a wicket now. This is banged in short and over middle, hurrying on the batter. Ish SodhiÂ backs away and throws his bat at it. The ball takes the higher part of the bat and lobs up around mid on where Hardik PandyaÂ takes a simple catch and returns the favour back to Arshdeep from the previous over. New ZealandÂ struggling to get to even 100 here.
20:28 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
17.3 Arshdeep Singh to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, This is full and angling at the toes, Mitchell SantnerÂ backs away and flicks it well in front of mid-wicket for just another single. Boundaries are at a premium here!
20:27 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
17.2 Arshdeep Singh to Ish Sodhi, 1 run, Comes from around the wicket now and serves a slower one around off. Ish SodhiÂ waits forit and dabs it down to third man for a run.
20:26 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
17.1 Arshdeep Singh to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, Shorter one on the body, Mitchell SantnerÂ works it off his hips down to fine leg for a single.
20:26 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Ish SodhiÂ walks out to bat now. Also, Arshdeep SinghÂ bowling his first over of the match.
20:24 PM
out
16.6 Hardik Pandya to Michael Bracewell, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Smart catch from Arshdeep SinghÂ in the deep and Michael BracewellÂ has to depart. Hardik PandyaÂ bangs in a good bumper around the body and gets it around shoulder height. Bracewell takes it on and gets it off the top edge toward the fine leg fence. Arshdeep there walks back and takes it reverse cup over his head and just as he is about to lose control, he flicks the ball back in the air and comes back inside to complete the catch.
20:24 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Is that a clean catch? Arshdeep SinghÂ takes a good catch in the deep, but as he moves over the boundary ropes he lifts up the ball in the air and pouches it safely after coming inside. The replay shows that it is a clean catch and Michael BracewellÂ has to go.
20:23 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
16.5 Hardik Pandya to Michael Bracewell, no run, This is very full and around leg stump, Michael BracewellÂ looks to stay deep and slog it away but misses. The ball hits the pads and lobs to the right of the bowler.
20:22 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
16.4 Hardik Pandya to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, Full and following the batter down the leg side, Mitchell SantnerÂ clips it uppishly toward deep mid-wicket and picks up yet another single.
20:21 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
16.3 Hardik Pandya to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, Back of a length around leg stump, Michael BracewellÂ looks to pull it away but mistimes it badly toward leg gully. They scamper through for one.
20:20 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
16.2 Hardik Pandya to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, Good length around middle and leg, this is worked away in front of mid-wicket for a run.
20:20 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
16.1 Hardik Pandya to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, This is short and on the body, Michael BracewellÂ pulls it behind square on the leg side for a single.
20:20 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
15.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Mitchell Santner, no run, This is held back a touch and bowled on a length around middle, Mitchell SantnerÂ fends it back onto the deck.
20:17 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
15.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, Make that five! Flatter one around off, Michael BracewellÂ forces it off the back foot toward wide long off for another single.
20:17 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
15.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, Four singles in a row now! This is tossed up full and on middle, Santner drives it through extra cover for a single.
20:16 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
15.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, This is shorter and outside off, Michael BracewellÂ cuts it off the back foot to sweeper cover and rotates the strike.
20:16 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
15.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, Floated up on off stump, Mitchell SantnerÂ plays an uppish drive down to long off for one more.
20:15 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
15.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, Kuldeep YadavÂ comes back in for his final over and starts off with a flatter delivery around off. Michael BracewellÂ plays it off the back foot through covers for one.
20:14 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
14.6 Hardik Pandya to Mitchell Santner, no run, This is on a hard length and on the sixth stump line, Mitchell SantnerÂ looks to play at it, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
20:13 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
14.5 Hardik Pandya to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, A yorker now, on off, Michael BracewellÂ digs it out towards long off for one.
20:13 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
14.4 Hardik Pandya to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, Back of a length and on leg, Mitchell SantnerÂ nudges it towards deep backward sqaure legÂ for a run.
20:12 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
14.3 Hardik Pandya to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, Goes fuller and on leg, Michael BracewellÂ flicks it through square leg for a single.
20:11 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
14.2 Hardik Pandya to Michael Bracewell, no run, Length again and on off, Michael BracewellÂ pushes it towards covers.
20:10 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
14.1 Hardik Pandya to Michael Bracewell, no run, This is on a good length and around off, nips back in, Michael BracewellÂ looks to work it away, but misses and gets hit on the pads as the ball goes towards the keeper. There is a stiffled appeal, but turned down.
20:10 PM
wide
14.1 Hardik Pandya to Michael Bracewell, wide, 1 run, Hardik PandyaÂ bangs this short seeing the batter adavnce down the track, Michael BracewellÂ though lets it go to the keeper as it is way over his head height. It is called a wide.
20:09 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Hardik PandyaÂ (2-0-17-0) brings himself back into the attack.
20:08 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
13.6 Washington Sundar to Mitchell Santner, no run, Quicker one, full and on off, Mitchell SantnerÂ pushes it towards covers.
20:08 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
13.5 Washington Sundar to Mitchell Santner, no run, Angles this one into the batter, on leg, Mitchell SantnerÂ knocks it to the right of the bowler.
20:07 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
13.4 Washington Sundar to Mitchell Santner, no run, Slower through the air, on off, Mitchell SantnerÂ steers it towards point.
20:07 PM
FOUR
13.3 Washington Sundar to Mitchell Santner, FOUR, FOUR! Classic shot! This is tossed up, full and on off, Mitchell SantnerÂ carves it through covers for a boundary.
20:06 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
13.2 Washington Sundar to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, Floated, short and on off, turning away, Michael BracewellÂ forces it towards extra covers where Hardik Pandya manages toÂ getÂ a hand to it. They cross.
20:06 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
13.1 Washington Sundar to Michael Bracewell, no run, Flighted, full and on off, Michael BracewellÂ blocks it out.
20:05 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Washington SundarÂ (2-0-12-1) is back on.
20:04 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
12.6 Deepak Hooda to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, A single to end the over as this full delivery is drilled towards long on.
20:04 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
12.5 Deepak Hooda to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, Floated, full and on off, Mitchell SantnerÂ drives it towards long off for one.
20:02 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
The Kiwi skipper, Mitchell SantnerÂ walks out to bat with his team in a spot of real bother.
20:02 PM
out
12.4 Deepak Hooda to Mark Chapman, out, OUT! RUN OUT! A disaster for New Zealand! Lack of communication cost the Kiwis here. Deepak HoodaÂ floats this up, full and on middle, Mark ChapmanÂ goes for the reverse sweep, but gets a top edge towards short fine leg. Kuldeep YadavÂ falls over as the ball drops in front of him. Chapman though sets off for the run and is halfway through, Bracewell takes a couple of steps forward but sends his partner back. Kuldeep collects and throws it towards the keeper's end where Ishan KishanÂ does the rest with Chapman nowhere near the crease. New ZealandÂ lose half their side now.
20:01 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
12.3 Deepak Hooda to Mark Chapman, no run, Short again and on off, Mark ChapmanÂ moves back, but slices it straight to point.
20:01 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
12.2 Deepak Hooda to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, Shortish and outside off, Michael BracewellÂ cuts it through point for a run.
20:00 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
12.1 Deepak Hooda to Mark Chapman, 1 run, Tossed up, full and on middle, Mark ChapmanÂ sweeps it of the outer half towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
20:00 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Deepak HoodaÂ (3-0-13-1) to finish off his spell here.
20:00 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
11.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Michael Bracewell, no run, A bit short and on middle, turning away, Michael BracewellÂ defends it off the back foot towards the bowler.
19:59 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
11.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Mark Chapman, 1 run, Tossed up, on middle, Mark ChapmanÂ uses his feet and drills it towards long on for one more.
19:58 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
11.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, Looped up, full and on leg, Michael BracewellÂ eases it towards long on for one.
19:58 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
11.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Michael Bracewell, no run, Floated, full and on middle, Michael BracewellÂ knocks it towards short covers.
19:58 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
11.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Mark Chapman, 1 run, Quicker, full and on leg, Mark ChapmanÂ goes on his back foot to play at it, but gets an inside edge towards fine leg for a run.
19:57 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
11.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, Tossed up, full and on middle, Michael BracewellÂ clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
19:56 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Washington SundarÂ is back on the field and is back into the attack as well but the umpire isn't allowing him to bowl straightaway as there is a rule stating the player needs to be on the field for a minimum of 8 minutes before coming back onto bowl. Kuldeep YadavÂ (2-0-8-1) to continue...
19:55 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
10.6 Deepak Hooda to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, Darts this one full and on leg, Michael BracewellÂ tucks it towards square leg for one more.
19:55 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
10.5 Deepak Hooda to Michael Bracewell, no run, Pushed through quciker, on off, Michael BracewellÂ blocks it down the pitch.
19:54 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
10.4 Deepak Hooda to Mark Chapman, 1 run, Tossed up, full and on middle, Mark ChapmanÂ sweeps it towards deep backward square leg for one.
19:54 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
10.3 Deepak Hooda to Mark Chapman, 2 runs, Flatter and short, on off, Mark ChapmanÂ moves back and cuts it wide of deep point for a brace.
19:54 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
10.2 Deepak Hooda to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, Short again and on middle, Michael BracewellÂ flicks it through square leg for a run.
19:53 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
10.1 Deepak Hooda to Mark Chapman, 1 run, Floated, short and on off, Mark ChapmanÂ lobs it towards long off for a single.
19:50 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Drinks! Just as New ZealandÂ were looking to be settling in, Kuldeep YadavÂ gets rid of Daryl MitchellÂ just before drinks. Indian spinners are all over the Kiwi batters here and they will look to wrap things up quickly. New ZealandÂ knows that they need a partnership and anything around 140-150 will make a game out of this. An exciting second phase of this innings awaits us. Also, Michael BracewellÂ is the next man in for New Zealand.
19:50 PM
out
9.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, out, OUT! TIMBER! A cracker-jack of a delivery from Kuldeep YadavÂ and Daryl MitchellÂ has to walk back as well. Quicker through the air and on a nagging length outside off. Mitchell goes on the back foot looking to punch it through covers but the ball grips and turns in a mile off the deck. Mitchell is beaten on the inside edge and the ball castles into the stumps. New ZealandÂ lose their 4th wicket with only halfway through their full quota of overs.
19:49 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
9.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, no run, This is looped up a bit and bowled very full on leg stump. Daryl MitchellÂ pushes it to the right of the bowler but Kuldeep YadavÂ makes a good diving stop.
19:49 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
9.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Nicely tossed up on off stump, Daryl MitchellÂ blocks it off the front foot.
19:48 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
9.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Mark Chapman, 1 run, Shorter one, turning away from off stump, Mark ChapmanÂ backs away and punches it down to long off for one more.
19:48 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
9.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Just milking the singles at the moment New Zealand. This is on a nagging length on the pads, Daryl MitchellÂ goes deep in his crease and tucks it to deep square leg for one.
19:47 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
9.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Mark Chapman, 1 run, This is very full and down the leg side, Mark ChapmanÂ works it behind square leg for a single.
19:46 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
8.6 Deepak Hooda to Daryl Mitchell, 2 runs, On a length and on off stump, Daryl MitchellÂ uses his feet and just pushes it down to the left of long on for a couple of runs.
19:46 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
8.5 Deepak Hooda to Daryl Mitchell, no run, This is quicker and around off stump, Daryl MitchellÂ defends it back to the bowler.
19:45 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
8.4 Deepak Hooda to Mark Chapman, 1 run, Flatter one around off, this is tapped away in front of covers for a single.
19:45 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
8.3 Deepak Hooda to Mark Chapman, no run, Floated up around middle, Mark ChapmanÂ reaches forward to make the block.
19:44 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
8.2 Deepak Hooda to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, This is fuller and on off stump, Daryl MitchellÂ gets inside the line and paddles it down to deep backward square leg for one more.
19:44 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
8.1 Deepak Hooda to Mark Chapman, 1 run, This is shorter and around off, Mark ChapmanÂ backs away and slaps it toward sweeper cover for a single.
19:44 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Slight halt! It looks like Washington SundarÂ has done his webbing on his fingers. The physio is in to check on him, but unfortunately he is going out of the field now.
19:40 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Today marks a historic day in Indian Women's cricket! The news from South Africa is that the India Under-19 Women's team have won the inaugral U-19 Women's T20 World Cup beating England in the final by 7 wickets.
19:40 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
7.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Quicker one around off, this is pushed away toward cover.
19:39 PM
FOUR
7.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, FOUR, FOUR! This is dragged down on off stump, Daryl MitchellÂ rocks back and pulls it in front of mid-wicket for a much-needed boundary.
19:39 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
7.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, no run, This is around off, Mitchell comes forward again and pushes it back to the bowler.
19:38 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
7.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Tossed up at the stumps, Daryl MitchellÂ steps out but ends up defending it.
19:38 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
7.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Fuller and around off, Daryl MitchellÂ reaches forward and gets a leading edge toward square leg. They don't take the run.
19:37 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
7.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Mark Chapman, 1 run, Starts off with a flatter delivery on off stump, Mark ChapmanÂ rocks back and taps it through cover-point for one.
19:37 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Kuldeep YadavÂ has been introduced into the attack now.
19:36 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
6.6 Deepak Hooda to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Flighted delivery, on a length and turning into the off stump, Daryl MitchellÂ blocks it out. Just 2 runs and a wicket off Hooda's first over.
19:35 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Daryl MitchellÂ comes out to the middle now with New ZealandÂ in a spot of bother.
19:34 PM
out
6.5 Deepak Hooda to Glenn Phillips, out, OUT! TIMBER! Poor choice of shot from Glenn PhillipsÂ on this pitch and in such a situation as well. Deepak HoodaÂ bowls this one quicker at 94.1 clicks and Phillips pre-meditates with the reverse paddle. All three stumps are exposed and Hooda fires it onto middle. This ons goes straight on and beats the bat, crashing into the stumps. New ZealandÂ lose their third wicket and are in a spot of real bother here.
19:33 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
6.4 Deepak Hooda to Mark Chapman, 1 run, Flighted on a length around off and turning away, Mark ChapmanÂ taps it with the turn toward backward point for the quick single. The fielder there fires in a throw at the keeper's end and Ishan KishanÂ whips off the bails. The third umpire is called in and the replays show that Phillips had even crossed the stumps.
19:33 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
6.3 Deepak Hooda to Glenn Phillips, 1 run, This is drifted onto leg stump, Glenn PhillipsÂ shuffles and nudges it leg side for a run.
19:32 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
6.2 Deepak Hooda to Glenn Phillips, no run, Holds it back a touch and drifts it in from around off, Glenn PhillipsÂ stays solid in defense.
19:32 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
6.1 Deepak Hooda to Glenn Phillips, no run, Starts off with fullish delivery angling in from outside off. Glenn PhillipsÂ defends it toward covers.
19:32 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Deepak HoodaÂ comes into the attack now.
19:31 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
5.6 Yuzvendra Chahal to Mark Chapman, no run, This is a tad shorter around leg stump, Mark ChapmanÂ goes deep in his crease and works it to mid-wicket.
19:30 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
5.5 Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Phillips, 1 run, Half an appeal from the bowler for LBW but there seems to be a big inside edge. This is quicker and flatter on off stump, Glenn PhillipsÂ gets an inside edge toward square leg and picks up a single.
19:30 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
5.4 Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Phillips, 2 runs, First runs off the bat for the Kiwis against Yuzvendra Chahal. This is short and outside off, Phillips cuts it through point for a couple of runs.
19:29 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
5.3 Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Phillips, no run, Yet another dot ball! This is pushed through on off stump, Glenn PhillipsÂ pushes it out toward cover.
19:29 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
5.2 Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Phillips, no run, A bit quicker now on off stump and turning away, Glenn PhillipsÂ goes on the back foot and manages to keep it out.
19:28 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
5.1 Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Phillips, no run, Flatter on middle and turning away, Glenn PhillipsÂ defends it off the front foot.
19:28 PM
wide
5.1 Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Phillips, wide, 1 run, WIDE! This is floated up full but down the leg side, wide called.
19:27 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Yuzvendra ChahalÂ to continue...
19:27 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
4.6 Washington Sundar to Mark Chapman, no run, Tossed up, full and on middle, Mark ChapmanÂ reverse sweeps it straight to point.
19:26 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
4.5 Washington Sundar to Glenn Phillips, 1 run, Short and on middle, turning in, Glenn PhillipsÂ nudges it towards short fine leg for a single and gets off the mark.
19:25 PM
out
4.4 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Washington SundarÂ strikes now! Indian spinners are all over the Kiwis here. This is a prized scalp as the in-form, Devon ConwayÂ goes back to the hut now. Sundar flights this up, full and on off, Devon ConwayÂ goes for the reverse-sweep, but the ball just lobs up off his gloves as Ishan KishanÂ takes a dolly behind the stumps. There is a huge appeal, and up goes the finger. Devon ConwayÂ reviews it straightaway. However, UltraEdge confirms that it has hit the gloves and New ZealandÂ lose their second wicket.
19:23 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Glenn PhillipsÂ is the new man in.
19:22 PM
wide
4.4 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, wide, 5 runs, FIVE WIDES! Washington SundarÂ bowls this flatter and down the leg side, Devon ConwayÂ misses his flick and Ishan KishanÂ behind the stumps fails to stop it as well and the ball races to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
19:22 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
4.3 Washington Sundar to Mark Chapman, 1 run, Quicker, full and of, Mark ChapmanÂ looks to sweep, but gets an inside edge towards short fine leg. They cross.
19:21 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
4.2 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, 1 run, Run out chance.....missed! This is floated, full and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ looks to sweep it away, but mistimes it towards square leg. The batters sets off for the run as Ishan KishanÂ runs and has throws it at the batters end, but it needed to be better.Â
19:20 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
4.1 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, no run, Shortish and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ pushes it towards mid on.
19:20 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Washington SundarÂ (1-0-4-0) switches ends now.
19:19 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
3.6 Yuzvendra Chahal to Mark Chapman, no run, A wicket-maiden over! This is short and on off, Mark ChapmanÂ blocks it out. Yuzvendra ChahalÂ with a dream start here.
19:19 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
3.5 Yuzvendra Chahal to Mark Chapman, no run, A huge appeal from India, but nothing doing! This is floated, full and on off, Mark ChapmanÂ looks to sweep, but misses as the ball goes off his pads and loops up. The fielder at first slip pouches it and they appeal, but the finger stays down.
19:18 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
3.4 Yuzvendra Chahal to Mark Chapman, no run, Flighted, full and on off, Mark ChapmanÂ defends it onto his boot and the ball goes back to the bowler.
19:17 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Mark ChapmanÂ is in at number 3.
19:17 PM
out
3.3 Yuzvendra Chahal to Finn Allen, out, OUT! DRAGGED ON! Yuzvendra ChahalÂ draws first blood! The bowling change has worked for IndiaÂ and Finn AllenÂ goes back to the hut. Chahal bowls this quicket and flatter around off, Finn AllenÂ goes for the reverse-sweep, but misses and the ball goes off his pads and crashes onto the stumps. A huge wicket for IndiaÂ and Chahal is delighted.
19:16 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
3.2 Yuzvendra Chahal to Finn Allen, no run, Floated, full and on middle, Finn AllenÂ pushes it back towards the bowler.
19:16 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
3.1 Yuzvendra Chahal to Finn Allen, no run, Oh wow! What a delivery first up! Yuzvendra ChahalÂ starts with a tossed up delivery, pitches on the leg stumps line, turns away outside off, Finn AllenÂ gets beaten all ends up.
19:15 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Yuzvendra ChahalÂ comes in to replace Washington Sundar.
19:14 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
2.6 Hardik Pandya to Finn Allen, 1 run, Goes fuller and on middle, swinging in, Finn AllenÂ uses his feet, but gets cramped for room and mistimes his drive towards mid on. They cross.
19:14 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
2.5 Hardik Pandya to Finn Allen, no run, Back of a length and on middle, nips away a bit, Finn AllenÂ gets squared up and gets hit high on his body as the ball rolls to the off side.
19:12 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
2.4 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, 1 run, A touch fuller and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ guides it towards third man for a run.
19:12 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
2.3 Hardik Pandya to Finn Allen, 1 run, On a length and on off, Finn AllenÂ taps it to the off side and scampers across for a single.
19:11 PM
FOUR
2.2 Hardik Pandya to Finn Allen, FOUR, FOUR! A streaky boundary! This is full and on middle, Finn AllenÂ looks to slog-sweep it, but gets a top edge and the ball goes one bounce into the fine leg fence for a boundary.
19:10 PM
FOUR
2.1 Hardik Pandya to Finn Allen, FOUR, DROPPED AND FOUR! Hardik PandyaÂ bowls this on a hard length and on off, shaping away, Finn AllenÂ advances down the track and tries to slog it away, but gets an outside edge towards the keeper. However, the ball keeps rising and Ishan Kishan behind the stumpsÂ leaps up, but only manages to get his outstretched right gloveÂ to it as the ball races to the third man fence for a boundary.
19:09 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
1.6 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, 2 runs, Slower through the air, on middle, Devon ConwayÂ goes for the pull shot, but is through the shot early. The ball takes the top edge and goes over the keeper as the fielder from short fine leg runs and collects it. Two runs taken!
19:08 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
1.5 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, no run, Tossed up, full and on leg, Devon ConwayÂ defends it to the leg side.
19:08 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
1.4 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, no run, Angles this one into the batter, on middle, straightens a bit, Devon ConwayÂ knocks it back to the bowler.
19:07 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
1.3 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, no run, Another short delivery, outside off, Devon ConwayÂ pushes it towards covers.
19:07 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
1.2 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, 2 runs, Short again and on off, Devon ConwayÂ moves back and punches it wide of long off for a couple of runs.
19:06 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
1.1 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, no run, Turn straightaway! Washington SundarÂ begins with a floated delivery, short and on off, turning away, Devon ConwayÂ sways his bat away from it at the last moment.
19:05 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Washington SundarÂ to operate from the other end.
19:05 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
0.6 Hardik Pandya to Finn Allen, no run, This is on a hard length, in the channel outside off, Finn AllenÂ gets behind the line of it and blocks it on the pitch.
19:04 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
0.5 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, 1 run, Short and on the leg stump line, Devon ConwayÂ pulls it towards fine leg for one.
19:04 PM
FOUR
0.4 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Devon ConwayÂ gets off the mark in style! Hardik PandyaÂ pitches this up, on the pads, Devon ConwayÂ stays there and whips it towards the vacant deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
19:03 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
0.3 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, no run, Back of a length and on leg, Devon ConwayÂ looks to flick it away, but misses and gets hit on the pads as the ball rolls towards the bowler.
19:02 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
0.2 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, no run, Hardik PandyaÂ serves this fuller and around off, angling away, Devon ConwayÂ leaves it alone.
19:01 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
0.1 Hardik Pandya to Finn Allen, 1 run, Finn AllenÂ and New ZealandÂ are underway straightaway! Hardik PandyaÂ starts with a short-of-a-length delivery, on leg, Finn AllenÂ pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a single.
19:00 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
All in readiness for the play to begin! The umpires and the Indian players are already out in the middle. Devon ConwayÂ and Finn AllenÂ are the openers for New Zealand. And, as seen in recent times, skipper Hardik PandyaÂ will take the new ball. Let's play...
18:49 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Washington SundarÂ is in for a quick chat. He says that there are different plans for different batters but he focuses on keeping things simple. Adds that in the Powerplay there are two fielders outside and tries to bowl according to his field.Â Tells that he has worked on his batting in the last year or so and is able to get more information as he is batting in various situations.
18:41 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Hardik Pandya, the captain of IndiaÂ says that would have batted first as well but says bowling is also fine. Adds that this is a new team and they are learning from these games. Tells that it cannot get difficult than this in a bilateral series. Mentions that they need to improve as a bowling unit and do the basic rights and try to enjoy the game as much as possible.Â Informs that Yuzvendra ChahalÂ is playing and 'Kul-Cha' is back together after a long time.
18:39 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Mitchell Santner, the skipper of New ZealandÂ says that they will have a bat first as the stats suggest it is difficult to chase here. Adds that after the ODI series, it was good to get a win. Mentions that it is never easy beating India at home and the best way to slow them down is by taking wickets. Adds that yes, it is a big ground and will look to use the dimensions well. Informs that they have gone with the same playing XI.
18:39 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal (In for Umran Malik), Arshdeep Singh.
18:37 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
New Zealand (Unchanged Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.
Also Read
- Absolutely Unacceptable: Gautam Gambhir's Massive Remark On Arshdeep Singh Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I
- Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar To Felicitate U19 Women's T20 World Cup Winning Team
- Women's T20 World Cup: When and Where To Watch Must See IND Vs PAK Clash
- IND Vs AUS: Dinesh Karthik's Reply To Marnus Labuschagne's Coffee Filled Luggage For India Tour Goes Viral
- 'With Young And Energetic Mr 360°': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Picture With Suryakumar Yadav Goes Viral
Also Read More News ›
- Absolutely Unacceptable: Gautam Gambhir's Massive Remark On Arshdeep Singh Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I
- Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar To Felicitate U19 Women's T20 World Cup Winning Team
- Women's T20 World Cup: When and Where To Watch Must See IND Vs PAK Clash
- IND Vs AUS: Dinesh Karthik's Reply To Marnus Labuschagne's Coffee Filled Luggage For India Tour Goes Viral
- 'With Young And Energetic Mr 360°': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Picture With Suryakumar Yadav Goes Viral
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
COMMENTS