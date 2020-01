Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says he would have bowled first and says they are looking to do the same. Adds that had him or Rahul batted then they could have won the game with two overs to spare. Adds that the pitch looks like a gun wicket so he is happy. Kohli hopes that the they can improve the fielding. On how the team is feeling, Kohli says they have slept well and adds they did not show any signs of jet lag in the last game. On his team changes, Kohli informs they are going with the same eleven from the last game.