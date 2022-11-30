India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

  • 6:55 AM IST

    Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper of India,Â says that they will go with the mindset to win the game. Adds that they will look to keep the process right and are looking forward to this game. Shares that rain can be frustrating but the team is in a relaxed mood. Feels that they switch on when the need is to focus. Reckons that there is more grass on this wicket and they would have bowled first as well. Also says that it seamed a lot in the last game and the wicket played well. Says that he is happy with the consistency of Shubman GillÂ and Suryakumar Yadav. Adds that they will look to bat with intent and an aggressive mindset. Ends by informing that they are going with the same team.

  • 6:51 AM IST

    Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand,Â says they will bowl first as the surface is good to bowl on. Adds that overhead conditions are a bit different and they would like to carry on the same performance as they did in the first game. Ends by saying that the surface has a bounce and they have one change in their team – Adam MilneÂ comes in for Michael Bracewell.

  • 6:51 AM IST

    India (Unchanged Playing XI) – Shikhar Dhawan(C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(WK), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • 6:51 AM IST

    New Zealand (Playing XI) – Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(C), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(WK), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne ( In for Michael Bracewell)