India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper of India,Â says that they will go with the mindset to win the game. Adds that they will look to keep the process right and are looking forward to this game. Shares that rain can be frustrating but the team is in a relaxed mood. Feels that they switch on when the need is to focus. Reckons that there is more grass on this wicket and they would have bowled first as well. Also says that it seamed a lot in the last game and the wicket played well. Says that he is happy with the consistency of Shubman GillÂ and Suryakumar Yadav. Adds that they will look to bat with intent and an aggressive mindset. Ends by informing that they are going with the same team.