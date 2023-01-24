LIVE NOW
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
20:57 PM
41.1 Yuzvendra Chahal to Mitchell Santner, No run.
20:56 PM
40.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, DROPPED!
20:55 PM
FOUR
40.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Mitchell Santner, FOUR, FOUR! Short and angling into the batter, Mitchell SantnerÂ swats this one along the ground. Gets it right between long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
20:55 PM
40.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Mitchell Santner, no run, Full and at the pads, Mitchell SantnerÂ slogs across the line but gets hit on the back leg.
20:54 PM
FOUR
40.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Mitchell Santner, FOUR, FOUR! Flighted, slower and full outside off, Mitchell SantnerÂ goes for a mighty heave but gets an outside edge that towards the third man fence for a boundary.
20:53 PM
40.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Mitchell Santner, no run, Fired in full at the pads, Mitchell SantnerÂ gets down to sweep but misses. The ball comes off his pads and rolls towards the fine leg fence but Santner denies the single.
20:52 PM
SIX
40.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Mitchell Santner, SIX, SIX! Kuldeep Yadav tosses this one up, full around off, Mitchell SantnerÂ clears his front leg and thumps this one down the ground. Deposits it towards the long on fence for a maximum.
20:52 PM
Powerplay 3 time. One extra fielder, i.e. 5 can now be put outside the 30-yard circle till the end of this game.
20:51 PM
39.6 Yuzvendra Chahal to Blair Tickner, no run, Full around off, Blair TicknerÂ watchfully blocks this one out.
20:51 PM
39.5 Yuzvendra Chahal to Blair Tickner, no run, Tossed up on off. Tickner fends it off the front foot.
20:50 PM
Blair TicknerÂ is the last man in!
20:48 PM
out
39.4 Yuzvendra Chahal to Jacob Duffy, out, OUT! LBW Jacob DuffyÂ reviews but to no avail! Yuzvendra ChahalÂ bowls a slider at the stumps, Jacob DuffyÂ gets forward to defend but plays down the wrong line. The ball strikes him on the front pad and the umpire raises the finger. Duffy sends it upstairs but the UltraEdge shows no bat and it is umpire's call on Ball Tracking. The onfield decision stands and New ZealandÂ lose their 9th wicket.
20:47 PM
39.3 Yuzvendra Chahal to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, Short and turning in on off, Mitchell SantnerÂ knocks it down to long off and takes a single this time.
20:47 PM
39.2 Yuzvendra Chahal to Mitchell Santner, no run, Short and flatter on off, Mitchell SantnerÂ makes room and punches it straight to cover.
20:47 PM
39.1 Yuzvendra Chahal to Mitchell Santner, no run, Short and around off, Mitchell SantnerÂ punches this one down to long off and does not take a single.
20:46 PM
38.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Jacob Duffy, no run, Flighted delivery, full on middle, Jacob DuffyÂ clips this one to deep square leg and batters decide not to take a single. So, it will be Mitchell SantnerÂ on strike at the start of the next over.
20:44 PM
Jacob DuffyÂ is the next man in.
20:44 PM
out
38.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Lockie Ferguson, out, OUT! Rohit SharmaÂ plucks this one out of thin air! Kuldeep YadavÂ bowls this one short and turning in on middle and leg, Lockie FergusonÂ stays in his crease and looks to work it on the leg side but closes the bat face early. The ball loops up aeriallyÂ towards Rohit SharmaÂ at mid-wicket. Rohit Sharma takes a few steps backwards and sticks out his right hand to complete the catch. Kuldeep YadavÂ has his third wicket and New ZealandÂ slip further.Â
20:43 PM
38.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Lockie Ferguson, 2 runs, Short and drifting at the pads, Lockie FergusonÂ goes back and turns this one towards fine leg for a couple of runs.
20:43 PM
38.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Lockie Ferguson, no run, Short and turning into the batter from over the wicket, Lockie FergusonÂ punches it straight to Virat KohliÂ at cover.
20:42 PM
38.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Lockie Ferguson, no run, Short and turning in on off, Lockie FergusonÂ cuts but cuts it straight to short third man.
20:42 PM
38.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Lockie Ferguson, no run, Floated, full outside off, Lockie FergusonÂ blocks this one out on the off side.
20:41 PM
37.6 Yuzvendra Chahal to Lockie Ferguson, 1 run, Flighted, full at the stumps, Lockie FergusonÂ pushes this one uppishly towards long on for a single.
20:40 PM
37.5 Yuzvendra Chahal to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, Short and flatter around off, Mitchell SantnerÂ hangs on the back foot and knocks it wide of long off for a single.
20:40 PM
37.4 Yuzvendra Chahal to Lockie Ferguson, 1 run, Short and quicker on off, Lockie FergusonÂ punches this one wide of point and collects another single.
20:39 PM
37.3 Yuzvendra Chahal to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, Touch fuller on off, Mitchell SantnerÂ pushes this one from the crease to long off and takes a single.
20:39 PM
37.2 Yuzvendra Chahal to Mitchell Santner, no run, Short and flatter on off, Mitchell SantnerÂ punches this one straight to Rohit SharmaÂ at cover.
20:38 PM
37.1 Yuzvendra Chahal to Lockie Ferguson, 1 run, Full and quicker at the pads, Lockie FergusonÂ turns this one to short fine leg and takes a single to bring Mitchell SantnerÂ back on strike.
20:37 PM
36.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Lockie Ferguson, 1 run, Fuller around off, Lockie FergusonÂ taps this one to cover and rushes for a quick single. Yuzvendra ChahalÂ fires a wayward throw at the non-striker's end that allows Ferguson to complete the single.
20:36 PM
36.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Lockie Ferguson, no run, Short and on off, Lockie FergusonÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
20:36 PM
36.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, Tossed up, full on leg, Mitchell SantnerÂ knocks it down to long on for a single.
20:35 PM
36.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Lockie Ferguson, 1 run, Touch shorter and on leg. Ferguson works it to fine leg for a single.
20:35 PM
36.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Lockie Ferguson, no run, Flatter and turning into middle. Lockie FergusonÂ works it to square leg.
20:35 PM
Lockie FergusonÂ is the next man in.
20:35 PM
out
36.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Michael Bracewell, out, OUT! STUMPED!Â Kuldeep YadavÂ sees the batter advance and fires this one full and quicker down the leg side. Michael BracewellÂ tries to sweep this one while moving and fails to get any bat on it. Ishan KishanÂ behind the wicket collects it cleanly to his right and whips the bails off in a flash. The leg umpire takes it upstairs andÂ the replays show that Michael BracewellÂ is well out of his crease and has to make his way back into the shed. IndiaÂ will feel that this should be it for them to seal the series 3-0.
20:32 PM
36.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, Floated, full at the pads, Mitchell SantnerÂ leans forward and pushes it down to long on for a single.
20:31 PM
FOUR
35.5 Washington Sundar to Mitchell Santner, FOUR, FOUR! Short and on middle, Mitchell SantnerÂ has all the time in the world to rock back in his crease. Punches this one well wide of deep point for a boundary.
20:31 PM
35.6 Washington Sundar to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, Short and quicker on off, Mitchell SantnerÂ knocks it down to long off and retains the strike with a single. New ZealandÂ continue to keep up with the run rate here.
20:30 PM
35.4 Washington Sundar to Mitchell Santner, no run, Short and angling in on middle and leg, Mitchell SantnerÂ can only push this one back to the bowler.
20:30 PM
35.3 Washington Sundar to Mitchell Santner, no run, Short and at the stumps, Mitchell SantnerÂ blocks this one out on the leg side.
20:29 PM
35.2 Washington Sundar to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, Full and down the leg side, Michael BracewellÂ gets down to sweep but gets an under edge that rolls past the keeper for a single.
20:28 PM
SIX
35.1 Washington Sundar to Michael Bracewell, SIX, SIX! Michael BracewellÂ greets Washington SundarÂ with a maximum! Short and outside off, Michael BracewellÂ advances down the track and thumps this one over long on for a maximum.
20:27 PM
34.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Michael Bracewell, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Kuldeep YadavÂ bowls this one short and at the pads, Michael BracewellÂ misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side and batters crossÂ for a single.
20:26 PM
34.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, Short and on middle, Mitchell SantnerÂ knocks it down to long on and takes a single.
20:26 PM
34.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, Kuldeep YadavÂ bowls this one short and outside off, Michael BracewellÂ steps out but can only push it to long off for a single.
20:26 PM
34.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, Short and angling into the batter, Mitchell SantnerÂ nudges this one to square leg for a run.
20:26 PM
34.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, Short and on leg, Michael BracewellÂ works this one to deep square leg and takes a single.
20:26 PM
wide
34.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Michael Bracewell, wide, 3 runs, THREE WIDES! Kuldeep YadavÂ fires this one full but down the leg side, Michael BracewellÂ misses the flick, Ishan KishanÂ fails to collect it and concedes a couple of runs more. Ishan KishanÂ is having a tough day behind the stumps.
20:26 PM
34.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Mitchell Santner, 1 run, Tossed up, full at the pads, Mitchell SantnerÂ clips it to deep square leg and takes a single.
20:24 PM
Kuldeep YadavÂ is back on. Five overs for 32 runs and a wicket so far.
20:23 PM
33.6 Umran Malik to Michael Bracewell, no run, Fullish delivery outside off, Michael BracewellÂ gets across to work this one on the leg side but gets hit on the pads way outside the line of off stump.
20:22 PM
FOUR
33.5 Umran Malik to Michael Bracewell, FOUR, FOUR! Short of a length outside off, Michael BracewellÂ shuffles across and pulls this one on the leg side. Gets it over mid-wicket and collects a boundary.
20:21 PM
33.4 Umran Malik to Michael Bracewell, no run, Nails the yorker at the stumps from 'round the wicket, Michael BracewellÂ squeezes this one out to mid off.
20:21 PM
FOUR
33.3 Umran Malik to Michael Bracewell, FOUR, FOUR! Short and at the batter by Umran Malik, Michael BracewellÂ picks the length early and swivels to play the pull shot. Does not time this one as he would have liked but gets it in the gap towards deep square legÂ and collects a boundary.
20:20 PM
33.2 Umran Malik to Michael Bracewell, no run, Umran MalikÂ misses his length and bowls a full toss at the batter, at 147.9 kph, Michael BracewellÂ gets hurried and can only push this one to mid on.
20:20 PM
33.1 Umran Malik to Michael Bracewell, no run, Back of a length outside off, at 141.9 kph, Michael BracewellÂ stays in the crease and goes for a mighty heave but connects with thin air.
20:19 PM
wide
33.1 Umran Malik to Michael Bracewell, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Umran MalikÂ fires this one on a length but down the leg side, Michael BracewellÂ leaves it alone and the umpire signals a wide.
20:18 PM
32.6 Hardik Pandya to Mitchell Santner, no run, Another bumper outside off, this delivery climbs after pitching and gets big on Mitchell SantnerÂ as he tried to cut this one on the off side.
20:17 PM
32.5 Hardik Pandya to Mitchell Santner, no run, Good bumper by Hardik Pandya! Banged in short and aimed at the batter, Mitchell SantnerÂ ducks under the delivery and lets it go through to the keeper.
20:17 PM
SIX
32.4 Hardik Pandya to Mitchell Santner, SIX, SIX! Short and on middle, at 132 kph, the ball sits up nicely for the batter. Mitchell SantnerÂ executes the short arm jab to perfection and collects a maximum towards the mid-wicket fence.
20:16 PM
32.3 Hardik Pandya to Mitchell Santner, no run, Short of a good length at the batter, Mitchell SantnerÂ hangs back and defends this one from the back foot.
20:15 PM
32.2 Hardik Pandya to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, Another cutter, back of a length on off, Michael BracewellÂ pulls this one along the ground to deep square leg and takes a single.
20:15 PM
32.1 Hardik Pandya to Michael Bracewell, no run, Back of a lengthÂ around off by Hardik Pandya, Michael BracewellÂ gets behind the line and blocks this one out.
20:13 PM
31.6 Umran Malik to Mitchell Santner, no run, Length delivery and at the stumps, Mitchell SantnerÂ solidly defends this one out down the wicket.
20:13 PM
31.5 Umran Malik to Mitchell Santner, no run, Umran MalikÂ persists with back of a length stuff and bowls it on middle, Umran MalikÂ blocks this one out off the back foot.
20:12 PM
Mitchell SantnerÂ is the next man in.
20:11 PM
out
31.4 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Umran MalikÂ strikes and removes the set Devon Conway! Umran MalikÂ serves this one back of a length on middle and leg from 'round the wicket,Â the ball does not bounce as expected.Â Devon ConwayÂ stays in his crease and ends up pulling this straight into the hands of Rohit SharmaÂ at mid-wicket who makes no mistake. End of a brilliant knock by Devon ConwayÂ and he would be disappointed not to see his side home.
20:10 PM
31.3 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, no run, On a length at the stumps from 'round the wicket, Devon ConwayÂ drives it straight to mid off.
20:10 PM
31.2 Umran Malik to Michael Bracewell, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Back of a length on leg, Michael BracewellÂ gets beaten for pace as he tried to work it on the leg side. The ball comes off his pads towards square leg and batters cross for a single.
20:09 PM
31.1 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, 1 run, Back of a length and at the batter, Devon ConwayÂ gets hurried and fends this one to fine leg for a single.
20:06 PM
Drinks break. Conway has kept New ZealandÂ in the game here! He, however, needs some support from the other end and Kiwi fans would hope that Michael BracewellÂ can come up with something closer to what he did in the first ODI. For India, Shardul ThakurÂ bowled a brilliant spell and took three important wickets just when the partnership between Conway and Mitchell was brewing up. Can New Zealand take this game deep?
20:05 PM
FOUR
30.6 Hardik Pandya to Michael Bracewell, FOUR, FOUR! Banged in short and outside off, Michael BracewellÂ stands tall and flat bats this one wide of long on for a boundary. Bracewell had timed it too well and it almost went for a maximum.
20:05 PM
30.5 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, 1 run, Slower and back of a length on off, Devon ConwayÂ punches off the back foot to mid off and takes a quick single.
20:04 PM
30.4 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, no run, Short of a length on off, Devon ConwayÂ dabs it off the back foot to backward point.
20:03 PM
FOUR
30.3 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Slower bumper outside off, Devon ConwayÂ waits for it and pulls this one along the ground. Gets it through mid-wicket and collects a boundary.
20:03 PM
30.2 Hardik Pandya to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, Full toss outisde off, Michael BracewellÂ frees his arms and drives it straight to mid off. A fumble by Rohit SharmaÂ there allows the batters to cross for a single. Rohit gets hit on the knee as he tried to field that shot.
20:02 PM
30.1 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Cutter and fuller at the pads, Devon ConwayÂ tries to tuck this one fine on the leg side but misses. The ball comes off his pads and rolls to the rightÂ of the keeper for a single.
20:01 PM
29.6 Shardul Thakur to Devon Conway, 1 run, Great over from Shardul Thakur! Just five from it! Short and close to the off pole. Conway tries to cut it but mistimes it to point for a single.
20:00 PM
29.5 Shardul Thakur to Devon Conway, no run, Back of a length, around off. Conway punches it to cover.
19:59 PM
29.4 Shardul Thakur to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, Follows the bouncer with a yorker. On middle and Bracewell gets an inside edge onto his leg as he tries to force it away. A single taken as the ball rollsÂ towards the off side.
19:59 PM
29.3 Shardul Thakur to Michael Bracewell, no run, Short and around off. Bracwell tries to pull it but fails to get any timing and hits it along the ground to mid on.
19:59 PM
29.2 Shardul Thakur to Devon Conway, 1 run, Goes fuller and on leg. Conway drives it to long on for a single.
19:57 PM
wide
29.2 Shardul Thakur to Devon Conway, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Slower and short delivery on off. Conway lets it go.
19:57 PM
29.1 Shardul Thakur to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, Back of a length, on off. Bracewell skips down the track and tries to slap it away but mistimes it to mid on for a single.
19:56 PM
28.6 Washington Sundar to Michael Bracewell, 1 run, A fuller one on off. Bracewell drives it to long off for a single.
19:55 PM
28.5 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, 1 run, Flatter and quicker on leg. Conway tucks it to short fine leg for a single.
19:55 PM
FOUR
28.4 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! WOW! This man is keeping Kiwis in the game here. Fantastic shot! Tossed up on off. Conway makes room, reaches the pitch of the ball and drives it over extra cover for a boundary.
19:54 PM
SIX
28.3 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, SIX, SIX! This time he connects and tonks it into the stands! This is slightly fuller on off. Conway slog-sweeps it all the way over deep mid-wicket.
19:54 PM
28.2 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, no run, Flatter and quicker on off. Conway blocks it off the front foot.
19:53 PM
28.1 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, no run, Tossed up on middle. Conway goes for a big sweep but gets a top edge and the ball falls just short of backward point.
19:53 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
With two left-handed batters out in the middle, IndiaÂ bring backÂ Washington Sundar (4-0-25-0).
19:51 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
19:51 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
19:50 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Michael BracewellÂ comes in at number 7 for New Zealand.
19:49 PM
out
27.4 Shardul Thakur to Glenn Phillips, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Here we go.... Shardul ThakurÂ with another wicket! This is turning out to be a match-winning spell from the Mumbai lad! Shortish and on middle. It is a cross-seam delivery and Glenn PhillipsÂ who tries to pull it gets a top edge. The ball goes high in the air towards the off side and Kohli settles under it to take an easy catch. ThakurÂ got some intense advice from Rohit SharmaÂ at the end of the last over whether this was the idea of Rohit or not, Shardul Thakur is surely doing the job for India!
19:48 PM
27.3 Shardul Thakur to Glenn Phillips, no run, Serves it fuller and on middle at 135 kph. Glenn PhillipsÂ clips it to mid-wicket this time.
19:47 PM
27.2 Shardul Thakur to Devon Conway, 1 run, On the shorter side, outside off. Conway tries to punch it but gets an inside edge towards the leg side for a single.
19:47 PM
27.1 Shardul Thakur to Devon Conway, no run, Back of a length, on off. Conway pushes it back to the bowler.
19:46 PM
26.6 Umran Malik to Glenn Phillips, 2 runs, Couple to end the over asÂ Gill puts in a brilliant effort in the deep! This is full and on middle. Glenn PhillipsÂ flicks it to deep square leg. Gill runs to his right and puts in a full-length dive near the fence to save two runs for his side.
19:45 PM
26.5 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, 1 run, Goes fuller and on middle. Conway drives it wide of mid off for a single.
19:44 PM
26.4 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, no run,Â Shortish again and outside off. Conway cuts it hard to point.
19:44 PM
26.3 Umran Malik to Glenn Phillips, 1 run, Back of a length, on middle at 140 kph. Glenn PhillipsÂ pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
19:43 PM
26.2 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, 1 run, On a length, on leg. Conway works it to fine leg for a single.
19:43 PM
26.1 Umran Malik to Glenn Phillips, 1 run, On a length, around off. Glenn PhillipsÂ pushes it towards the off side for a single.
19:41 PM
FOUR
25.6 Shardul Thakur to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Two boundaries in a row to cap off an eventful over! Short and on off. Conway pulls it hard through mid-wicket for a boundary.
19:41 PM
FOUR
25.5 Shardul Thakur to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Conway in the meanwhile just continues to flourish. Shorter and around leg. Conway just helps it on it way to fine leg fence for a boundary.
19:40 PM
25.4 Shardul Thakur to Glenn Phillips, 1 run, Shorter and outside off. Glenn PhillipsÂ punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
19:40 PM
25.3 Shardul Thakur to Glenn Phillips, no run, NO HAT-TRICK! Lands it on a length, on off. Glenn PhillipsÂ fends it from his crease.
19:38 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Glenn PhillipsÂ is the new man in and will face the hat-trick ball.Â
19:38 PM
out
25.2 Shardul Thakur to Tom Latham, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Shardul ThakurÂ is on a hat-trick! The man with a golden arm does the trick again! This is a slower low full toss, around off. Latham tries to drive it but plays it a bit early and off the bottom of his blade. The ball goes up in the air towards mid off and Pandya takes an easy catch. Shardul ThakurÂ has changed this game in the matter of two deliveries and can he get a hat-trick here?
19:36 PM
Tom LathamÂ walks out to bat.
19:35 PM
out
25.1 Shardul Thakur to Daryl Mitchell, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Shardul ThakurÂ provides an important breakthrough! Daryl MitchellÂ is not happy, but he has to walk back. This is short and on middle. Mitchell tries to pull it but seems to have got something on it on its way back to the keeper. The Indian players appeal but the umpire says no. India though take the DRS and the UltraEdge shows that Mitchell did get a glove on it. The decision will be overturned and New ZealandÂ lose their third!
19:35 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Shardul ThakurÂ (3-0-30-0) returns to the attack, replacing Yuzvendra Chahal.
19:33 PM
24.6 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, no run, Bangs it short, around off. Conway tries to pull it but gets beaten. 9 from the over! 202 needed now from 150 balls!
19:32 PM
wide
24.6 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Back of a length and it is way outside off. Conway tries to cut it but misses.
19:31 PM
FOUR
24.5 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Finds the gap! Fullish and outside off. Conway drives it beautifully through extra cover for a boundary.
19:31 PM
24.4 Umran Malik to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, A fullish delivery on off. Mitchell drives it to long off for a single.
19:30 PM
24.3 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, 1 run, Short and outside off. Conway cuts it hard to point. Suryakumar YadavÂ there fails to stop it cleanly and a single is taken.
19:30 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
24.2 Umran Malik to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, On a length, on middle. Mitchell works it to square leg for a single.
19:29 PM
24.1 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, 1 run,Â Risky single but Conway is in! This is full and on middle. Conway drives it to mid on and sets off for a single. The fielder at mid on fires a direct hit at the bowler's end. The leg umpire goes upstairs but replays show that Conway is well in.
19:27 PM
23.6 Yuzvendra Chahal to Devon Conway, 1 run, Takes a single to retain the strike! Bowls it on middle and slower through the air. Conway goes back and punches it to long on for a single.
19:27 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
23.5 Yuzvendra Chahal to Devon Conway, no run, Slower through the air on middle and leg. Conway tries to reverse-sweeps it and misses to get hit high on the pads.
19:27 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
23.4 Yuzvendra Chahal to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, On middle and flatter. Mitchell knocks it down the ground for a single.
19:26 PM
23.3 Yuzvendra Chahal to Devon Conway, 1 run,Â Shorter and on middle. Conway punches it to long on for a single.
19:25 PM
SIX
23.2 Yuzvendra Chahal to Devon Conway, SIX, SIX! Gets to his century in style! What a knock this has been, absolutely top-class! A fuller one on off. Turning into Conway and he just slog-sweeps it well over deep mid-wicket again for a maximum. He need to make this into a big hundred.
19:25 PM
SIX
23.1 Yuzvendra Chahal to Devon Conway, SIX, SIX! Conway sends another one over the fence! Tossed up, around off. Conway slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket into the second-tier in the stands.
19:24 PM
22.6 Umran Malik to Daryl Mitchell, no run, On a length and outside off at 146.6 kph. Mitchell tries to punch it but misses.
19:23 PM
22.5 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, 1 run, Slower and fuller on middle. Conway fends it towards mid offÂ for a single.
19:23 PM
22.4 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, no run, Goes fuller and on off. Conway drives it to mid on this time.
19:22 PM
SIX
22.3 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, SIX, SIX! WOW! This man is some player! Short and on off. Conway picks the length quickly and pulls it all the way over deep mid-wicket without much fuss.
19:21 PM
22.2 Umran Malik to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Shorter and on off. Mitchell slaps it to long on for a single.
19:21 PM
22.1 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, 1 run, Back of a length, around off. Conway punches it to deep point for a single.
19:21 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Umran Malik (2-0-18-0)Â comes back on, replacing Kuldeep Yadav.
19:19 PM
21.6 Yuzvendra Chahal to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Slower through the air and outside off. Mitchell fends it off the front foot nicely.
19:19 PM
21.5 Yuzvendra Chahal to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Shorter and outside off. Mitchell punches it to the point fielder.
19:18 PM
21.4 Yuzvendra Chahal to Devon Conway, 1 run, Chahal bowls it full and on leg. Conway skips down the track and drives it to long on for a single.
19:18 PM
21.3 Yuzvendra Chahal to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run,Â Tosses it up on off. Mitchell drives it to long on for a single.
19:17 PM
21.2 Yuzvendra Chahal to Daryl Mitchell, no run,Â Slower through the air, on off. Mitchell fends it off the front foot.
19:17 PM
FOUR
21.1 Yuzvendra Chahal to Daryl Mitchell, FOUR, FOUR! This will give Mitchell some confidence! Short and turning away, outside off. Mitchell goes back and pulls it wide of long on for a boundary.
19:16 PM
20.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Fuller delivery on middle. Mitchell knocks it down to long on for a single.
19:16 PM
20.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Tosses it up on middle. Mitchell fends it off the front foot.
19:15 PM
20.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, 1 run, Shorter and turning into leg. Conway pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
19:15 PM
20.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, no run, Flatter and quicker on off. Conway blocks it off the front foot.
19:14 PM
SIX
20.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, SIX, SIX! Conway goes over the top and that's a very good shot! This one is tossed up on middle. Conway dances down the track and launches it over long on for a maximum.
19:14 PM
20.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Touch shorter and on middle. Mitchell works it to square leg for a single.
19:13 PM
19.6 Yuzvendra Chahal to Devon Conway, no run, Short on off, Devon ConwayÂ punches this one off the back foot to cover for a dot.
19:12 PM
19.5 Yuzvendra Chahal to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Flighted delivery, full around off, Daryl MitchellÂ gets forward and knocks it down to long off for a single.
19:12 PM
19.4 Yuzvendra Chahal to Devon Conway, 1 run, Short and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ stays on the back foot and clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
19:12 PM
Conway has been hit on his throat as the ball deflects offÂ the grill of his helmet and the physio is out now on the field to check the southpaw! He looks fine though and is ready to resume.
19:10 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
19.3 Yuzvendra Chahal to Devon Conway, no run, Short and quicker at the stumps, Devon ConwayÂ tries to replicate the last shot but ends up getting a top edge. The ball hits him near his throat and he looks in some discomfort here.
19:09 PM
FOUR
19.2 Yuzvendra Chahal to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Short and on leg, Devon ConwayÂ gets into the position early and goes for the reverse sweep again. Hits it uppishly but wide of Shardul ThakurÂ at backward point for a boundary.
19:09 PM
19.1 Yuzvendra Chahal to Devon Conway, no run, Short and turning in on middle, Devon ConwayÂ pushes it straight to mid-wicket.
19:08 PM
18.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Short at the stumps, Daryl MitchellÂ pushes this one straight to mid-wicket.
19:08 PM
18.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Kuldeep YadavÂ sees the batter advance and bowls it slow and short outside off, Daryl MitchellÂ looks to go down the ground but ends up getting an inside edge back onto his pads.
19:08 PM
18.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Flighted, full on middle, Daryl MitchellÂ blocks this one out from the front foot.
19:07 PM
18.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, 1 run, Short and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ goes back and clips this one off the back foot to deep square leg for a single.
19:06 PM
18.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, no run, A loud shot but turned down! Kuldeep YadavÂ fires this on full on leg, Devon ConwayÂ goes for the sweep again but misses. The ball strikes him on the front leg but it was sliding down the leg side.
19:06 PM
FOUR
18.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Kuldeep YadavÂ serves this one full and on middle and leg, Devon ConwayÂ gets down on one knee and sweeps this one past short fine leg for a boundary.
19:04 PM
17.6 Yuzvendra Chahal to Daryl Mitchell, 2 runs, Short and on leg, Daryl MitchellÂ pushes this one towards mid-wicket, gets it past Rohit SharmaÂ and collects a couple of runs more.
19:04 PM
17.5 Yuzvendra Chahal to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Full and quicker on off, Daryl MitchellÂ pushes this one back to the bowler.
19:04 PM
17.4 Yuzvendra Chahal to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Tossed up, slower and full on off, Daryl MitchellÂ leans forward and blocks this one out on the off side.
19:03 PM
17.3 Yuzvendra Chahal to Daryl Mitchell, 2 runs, Short and at the pads, Daryl MitchellÂ works this one off the back foot to deep backward square leg for a brace.
19:03 PM
17.2 Yuzvendra Chahal to Devon Conway, byes, 1 run, Bye! Short and quicker on leg, Devon ConwayÂ gets inside to reverse sweep but misses. Ishan KishanÂ fails to collect it cleanly and concedes a single.
19:02 PM
17.1 Yuzvendra Chahal to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Short and turning away outside off, Daryl MitchellÂ punches this one from the crease to long on for a single.
19:00 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Drinks break. New ZealandÂ are off to a brisk start to this chase. They lost Finn AllenÂ in the first over but Conway and Henry NichollsÂ made sure that they do not go under their shell and stitched a nice partnership. However, Kuldeep YadavÂ has provided an important breakthrough just few overs back with a wicket of Nicholls and that means that India are still in a better position than the Kiwis to seal this game. Conway though is looking good and if Mitchell can support him here, they can take this chase deep.
18:59 PM
16.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Fuller and quicker on middle and leg, Daryl MitchellÂ leans forward to defend but gets an inside that goes towards backward square leg for a single.
18:58 PM
16.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, 1 run, Floated, full on middle, Devon ConwayÂ gets forward and knocks it down to long on for a run.
18:58 PM
16.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Short and on off, Daryl MitchellÂ punches this one off the back foot to long off for a single.
18:57 PM
16.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Tossed up, full on leg, Daryl MitchellÂ defends this one off the front foot.
18:57 PM
16.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, 1 run, Tad fuller and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ works it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
18:56 PM
16.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, 2 runs, Short and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ goes back and works it front of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
18:55 PM
15.6 Yuzvendra Chahal to Devon Conway, byes, 1 run, Bye! Missed stumping! Yuzvendra ChahalÂ floats this one, full and at the stumps, Devon ConwayÂ steps out to go down the ground but gets beaten by the turn. Ishan KishanÂ behind the wicket misses as well and Conway gets a reprieve. The batters sneak in a bye as the ball rolls off the keeper's gloves to square leg.
18:55 PM
15.5 Yuzvendra Chahal to Devon Conway, no run, Fuller and quicker on leg, Devon ConwayÂ reverse sweeps but fails to get it past backward point.
18:54 PM
15.4 Yuzvendra Chahal to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run, Full and at the stumps, Daryl MitchellÂ uses his feet and pushes this one down to long on for a single.
18:54 PM
15.3 Yuzvendra Chahal to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Full on middle and leg, Daryl MitchellÂ blocks this one out back to the bowler.
18:53 PM
FOUR
15.2 Yuzvendra Chahal to Daryl Mitchell, FOUR, FOUR! Daryl MitchellÂ is up and running! Floated, full around off, Daryl MitchellÂ brings out the reverse paddle and executes it to perfection. Gets it past short third man and gets off the mark with a boundary.
18:53 PM
15.1 Yuzvendra Chahal to Daryl Mitchell, no run, Yuzvendra ChahalÂ starts with a flighted delivery, full around off, Daryl MitchellÂ pushes this one to cover.
18:53 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Yuzvendra ChahalÂ is into the attack now.
18:51 PM
14.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Daryl Mitchell, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Kuldeep YadavÂ tosses this one up, full and at the stumps, Daryl MitchellÂ gets forward to defend but fails to get any bat on it. The ball rolls off his pads towards square leg for a leg bye.
18:51 PM
Daryl MitchellÂ walks out to the middle now.
18:49 PM
out
14.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Henry Nicholls, out, OUT! LBW! Henry NichollsÂ reviews but to no avail! Kuldeep YadavÂ serves a googly, short and at the stumps, Henry NichollsÂ goes back in his crease to work this one on the leg side. Ends up playing down the wrong line and gets trapped right in front of the stumps. IndiaÂ go up in appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Henry NichollsÂ sends it upstairs after deliberation with Devon Conway. The UltraEdge shows no bat and it is three reds on Ball Tracking. The onfield decision stands and Henry NichollsÂ has to make his way back.
18:48 PM
14.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, 1 run, Short and on leg,Â Devon ConwayÂ whips this one off the back foot to deep square leg for a single.
18:47 PM
14.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, no run, Slower and touch short at the stumps, Devon ConwayÂ uses his feet but can only push it to mid-wicket.
18:47 PM
FOUR
14.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Floated, full outside off, Devon ConwayÂ reaches out to the delivery and frees his arms. Slogs this one wide of long on for a boundary.
18:47 PM
14.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, 2 runs, Fuller and on middle and leg, Devon ConwayÂ works this one straight to mid-wicket. A fumble there by Rohit SharmaÂ allows the batters to run two.
18:46 PM
13.6 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, 1 run, Short and quicker at the stumps, Devon ConwayÂ pushes this one towards long on and takes a single.
18:45 PM
13.5 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, no run, Full and on leg, Devon ConwayÂ gets beaten as he looks to sweep and gets hit on the pads.
18:45 PM
SIX
13.4 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, SIX, SIX! FIFTY for Devon Conway! Washington SundarÂ serves this one full and around off, right in the slot for the batter, Devon ConwayÂ gets down on one knee and executes the slog sweep to perfection. Clears the mid-wicket fence for a maximum and brings up his fifty.
18:44 PM
13.3 Washington Sundar to Henry Nicholls, 1 run, Short and into the batter, Henry NichollsÂ punches it off the back foot to long on and rotates the strike.
18:44 PM
13.2 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, 1 run, Short and angling in on middle from 'round the wicket, Devon ConwayÂ hangs back and pushes it down to long on for a single.
18:43 PM
13.1 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, no run, Washington SundarÂ fires this one full and quicker at the pads, Devon ConwayÂ misses the sweep and gets hit on the front leg.
18:42 PM
12.6 Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, 1 run, Short and quicker outside off, Devon ConwayÂ cuts this one wide of deep cover and retains the strike with a single.
18:42 PM
12.5 Kuldeep Yadav to Henry Nicholls, 1 run, Short and on off, Henry NichollsÂ stays in his crease and knocks it down to long on for a single.
18:41 PM
12.4 Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, 1 run, Kuldeep YadavÂ sees the batter advance and bowls it short and wide outside off, Devon ConwayÂ reaches out and works it to short third man for a run.
18:41 PM
12.3 Kuldeep Yadav to Henry Nicholls, 1 run, Tossed up, full on middle and leg, Henry NichollsÂ sweeps this one along the ground to short fine leg. Shardul ThakurÂ there slides to his right and keeps it to one.
18:40 PM
12.2 Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, 1 run, Short and quicker at the batter, Devon ConwayÂ punches this one off the back foot to long on for a single.
18:40 PM
12.1 Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, no run, Flighted, full at the pads, Devon ConwayÂ blocks this one out on the leg side.
18:39 PM
11.6 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, 1 run, Short and turning away on off, Devon ConwayÂ guides this one to Hardik PandyaÂ at short third man and takes a quick single.
18:38 PM
11.5 Washington Sundar to Henry Nicholls, 1 run, Full on middle, Henry NichollsÂ gets down and sweeps this one uppishly towards deep square leg for a single.
18:38 PM
11.4 Washington Sundar to Henry Nicholls, no run, Fuller and quicker at the stumps, Henry NichollsÂ goes back to a full delivery and luckily for him, he gets an inside edge onto his pads.
18:37 PM
11.3 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, 1 run, Tossed up, full around off, Devon ConwayÂ uses his feet to go through covers but mishits it to long on for a single.
18:37 PM
11.2 Washington Sundar to Henry Nicholls, 1 run, Short and slanting into the batter, Henry NichollsÂ works this one off the back foot to deep square leg for a single.
18:36 PM
11.1 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, 1 run, Short and angling in on leg, Devon ConwayÂ makes room and punches it down to long on for a single.
18:36 PM
wide
11.1 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Washington SundarÂ starts with a wayward delivery, bowls this one short but down the leg side. Devon ConwayÂ leaves it alone and the umpire signals a wide.
18:36 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Washington SundarÂ is back on. Two overs for 10Â runs so far.
18:35 PM
10.6 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, 1 run, On a length on middle, Devon ConwayÂ gets hurried but still manages to clip this one to deep square leg for a single.
18:34 PM
10.5 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, no run, Short and shaping away outside off, Devon ConwayÂ gets beaten for pace again and connects with thin air as he tried to cut.
18:33 PM
10.4 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, no run, Shortish delivery outside off, at 151.7 kph, Devon ConwayÂ is late on the cut and fails to get any bat on it. Umran MalikÂ is bowling with some serious pace here.
18:33 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
10.3 Umran Malik to Henry Nicholls, 1 run, Back of a length and angling away outside off, Henry NichollsÂ steers this one to deep point and takes a single.
18:32 PM
FOUR
10.2 Umran Malik to Henry Nicholls, FOUR, FOUR! Another short delivery outside off, at 145.7 kph, Henry NichollsÂ crouches low and cuts this one past backward point for a boundary.
18:31 PM
10.1 Umran Malik to Henry Nicholls, no run, On a length outside off by Umran Malik, Henry NichollsÂ looks to cut this one on the off side but gets beaten for pace.
18:31 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Time for Powerplay 2! IndiaÂ can now have a maximum of 4 fielders outside the 30-yard circle until the 40th over.
18:30 PM
9.6 Shardul Thakur to Henry Nicholls, 1 run, Single to end the Powerplay 1! On a length, on off. Nicholls works it wide of mid on for a single.
18:30 PM
9.5 Shardul Thakur to Devon Conway, 1 run, Back of a length, on off at 133.4 kph. Conway punches it to mid off for a single.
18:29 PM
9.4 Shardul Thakur to Devon Conway, no run, Serves a length delivery on off. Conway fends it off the outside half of his blade towards point.
18:29 PM
9.3 Shardul Thakur to Henry Nicholls, 1 run, On a length, on off. Nicholls fends it off the inside half of his blade towards the leg side and takes a single.
18:28 PM
9.2 Shardul Thakur to Devon Conway, 1 run, Goes fuller and on off. Conway drives it left of mid off and takes a single.
18:27 PM
9.1 Shardul Thakur to Henry Nicholls, 1 run, Shortish and on middle. Nicholls pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
18:26 PM
SIX
8.6 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, SIX, SIX! It's gone over the fence! A fullish delivery and outside off at 148 clicks. Conway throws his blade at it and the ball goes off the outside half of his blade over deep backward point for a maximum. Not a bad over from Malik but it has gone for 12Â runs!
18:25 PM
FOUR
8.5 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Lovely shot! On a length, on off at 145.4 kph. Conway just punches it through the line over the bowler's head for a boundary.
18:24 PM
8.4 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, no run, Shortish and around off at 146 kph. Conway cuts it to the point fielder.
18:24 PM
8.3 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, no run, Touch shorter and outside off. Conway tries to punch it but gets beaten by the pace here!
18:23 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
8.2 Umran Malik to Henry Nicholls, 1 run, A very full delivery and outside off at 144.6 kph. Nicholls tries to drive it but mistimes it towards the off side and takes a quick single.
18:23 PM
8.1 Umran Malik to Devon Conway, 1 run,Â Malik starts off with a very full delivery, outside off. Almost a yorker, shaping into Conway. He looks to drive it but gets an inside edge towards the leg side and a single is taken.
18:22 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Umran MalikÂ is introduced into the attack.
18:21 PM
7.6 Shardul Thakur to Henry Nicholls, no run, Bangs it short on middle. Nicholls goes for the pull shot but misses. Good bouncer to end the over!
18:21 PM
7.5 Shardul Thakur to Devon Conway, 1 run, On the shorter side, around leg. Conway pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
18:20 PM
FOUR
7.4 Shardul Thakur to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Another boundary for New Zealand! Short and on middle. Conway skips down the track a bit and half-pulls it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
18:20 PM
7.3 Shardul Thakur to Henry Nicholls, leg byes, 1 run,Back of a length, on middle. Nicholls tries to pull it but misses. The ball goes off his body towards the leg side and a leg bye is taken.
18:19 PM
7.2 Shardul Thakur to Henry Nicholls, no run, Back of a length, on off. Nicholls works it to mid-wicket.
18:18 PM
SIX
7.1 Shardul Thakur to Henry Nicholls, SIX, SIX! Nicholls is taking on Thakur here! Good innovative batting this. A full delivery on off. Nicholls gets across to his left and scoops it over fine leg for a maximum. 50 comes up for the Kiwis!
18:17 PM
6.6 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, no run, On a good length, outside off and angling across. Conway lets it go.
18:16 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
6.4 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, no run, Lands it on a length, on off. Conway defends it calmly again.
18:16 PM
SIX
6.5 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, SIX, SIX! This will get Conway going! A fullish delivery shaping into middle. Conway just whips it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Lovely timing!
18:15 PM
6.3 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, no run, On a length and shaping into middle. Conway fends it towards the leg side off the inside edge.
18:14 PM
wide
6.3 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, wide, 1 run, WIDE! On a length and down the leg side. Conway tries to clip it but misses.
18:14 PM
6.2 Hardik Pandya to Henry Nicholls, 1 run, Goes fuller and on off. Nicholls drives it to mid off and takes a quick single as Rohit fails to gather the ball cleanly in the first go.
18:13 PM
6.1 Hardik Pandya to Henry Nicholls, no run, A fullish delivery and outside off. Nicholls drives it to the point fielder.
18:12 PM
5.6 Shardul Thakur to Henry Nicholls, 1 run, A fullish delivery on middle. Nicholls tries to clip it but gets a leading edge towards covers for a single.
18:11 PM
FOUR
5.5 Shardul Thakur to Henry Nicholls, FOUR, FOUR! Another boundary! Shortish and angling into leg. Nicholls pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a boundary.
18:10 PM
SIX
5.4 Shardul Thakur to Henry Nicholls, SIX, SIX! Top edge but it flies all the way for a maximum! On a length, on off. Henry NichollsÂ gets across to his left and tries to scoop it but the ball goes off the top edge over the bowler's head for a maximum.
18:10 PM
5.3 Shardul Thakur to Henry Nicholls, 2 runs, Back of a length, on off. Nicholls heaves it to deep mid-wicket without much timing for a couple.
18:09 PM
5.2 Shardul Thakur to Devon Conway, 1 run, Back of a length, on leg. Conway works it to deep square leg for a single.
18:08 PM
5.1 Shardul Thakur to Devon Conway, no run, Short of good length, outside off. Conway punches it to covers.
18:08 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Shardul ThakurÂ comes into the attack, replacing Washington Sundar.
18:07 PM
4.6 Hardik Pandya to Henry Nicholls, no run, Back of a length, on middle. Nicholls works it to mid-wicket. Just 2 from the over!
18:06 PM
4.5 Hardik Pandya to Henry Nicholls, no run, Oh, lovely delivery! Lands it on a good length, around off. It nips back in and Henry NichollsÂ who tries to defend it gets beaten on the inside edge.
18:06 PM
4.4 Hardik Pandya to Henry Nicholls, no run, Short and angling across the left-hander. It is outside off and Nicholls misses his cut shot.
18:05 PM
4.3 Hardik Pandya to Henry Nicholls, no run, A fullish delivery, around off. Nicholls pushes it to backward point again.
18:04 PM
4.2 Hardik Pandya to Henry Nicholls, no run, Back of a length and outside off. Nicholls punches it to the point fielder.
18:04 PM
4.1 Hardik Pandya to Henry Nicholls, 2 runs, Shorter and outside off. Nicholls skips down the track and slashes it. The ball goes off the top edge left of third man. Malik cuts it off and two runs are taken.
18:03 PM
3.6 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, no run, Serves it around off on a fullish length. Conway fends it off the outside half of his blade.
18:03 PM
3.5 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, no run, Flatter and quicker on off. Conway blocks it from his crease.
18:02 PM
FOUR
3.4 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Second boundary of the over! Angles it on middle and Conway uses his feet again. He heaves it off the inside half of his blade to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
18:02 PM
3.3 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, no run, Touch shorter on off. Conway punches itÂ towards the off side.
18:01 PM
3.2 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, no run, Fires it quicker and fuller on middle. Conway drives it back to the bowler.
18:01 PM
FOUR
3.1 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Good use of the feet! Tossed up on off. Conway shimmies down the track and drives it over mid on for a boundary.
18:00 PM
2.6 Hardik Pandya to Henry Nicholls, no run, Another dot to end the over! A fullish delivery swinging into the batter. Nicholls tries to flick it but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is a big appeal but the umpire turns it down. That was going down leg!
17:59 PM
2.5 Hardik Pandya to Henry Nicholls, no run, On a length, on off. Nicholls defends it towards the off side again.
17:59 PM
2.4 Hardik Pandya to Henry Nicholls, no run, Back of a length, on off. Nicholls blocks it from his crease.
17:58 PM
FOUR
2.3 Hardik Pandya to Henry Nicholls, FOUR, FOUR! Oh, that's a risky shot from Nicholls! On a length, on middle. Nicholls gets way across to his left and flicks it. He gets just a fine tickle on it and the ball runs away past the diving Kishan for a boundary.
17:57 PM
2.2 Hardik Pandya to Henry Nicholls, no run, Shortish and outside off. Nicholls cuts it to the point fielder.
17:57 PM
2.1 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, 1 run, Back of a length, around off. Conway steers it towards third man for a single.
17:56 PM
1.6 Washington Sundar to Henry Nicholls, no run, Touch shorter and on middle. Nicholls goes back and blocks it out.
17:56 PM
1.5 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, 1 run, Overpitched and outside off. Conway drives it right of long off for a single.
17:55 PM
1.4 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, no run, Serves it fuller and outside off. Conway drives it to covers.
17:55 PM
1.3 Washington Sundar to Devon Conway, no run, Tossed up on off. Conway fends it off the front foot.
17:55 PM
1.2 Washington Sundar to Henry Nicholls, 1 run, Shorter and outside off. Nicholls punches it to long off for a single.
17:54 PM
1.1 Washington Sundar to Henry Nicholls, no run, It is fuller and around off. Nicholls drives it to the cover fielder.
17:53 PM
Washington SundarÂ will operate with the second new ball from the other end.
17:53 PM
0.6 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, no run, Dot to end the over and it is a successful one for India! Back of a length and outside off. Conway punches it to the point fielder.
17:52 PM
wide
0.6 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Touch short of good length and it swings down the leg side. Conway tries to clip it but misses.
17:52 PM
0.5 Hardik Pandya to Henry Nicholls, 1 run, Back of a length, on leg. Nicholls clips it to fine leg for a single.
17:51 PM
0.4 Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, 1 run, Conway is off the mark! On a length, around off. Conway fends it off the outside half of his blade to third man for a single.
17:50 PM
wide
0.4 Hardik Pandya to Henry Nicholls, wide, 2 runs, TWO WIDES! Back of a length and down the leg side. Nicholls tries to clip it but misses. Kishan dives to his right and half-stops it. A bye taken and New ZealandÂ are underway!
17:49 PM
0.3 Hardik Pandya to Henry Nicholls, no run, Touch on the shorter side, around off. Henry NichollsÂ punches it to covers.
17:48 PM
Henry NichollsÂ walks in at number 3 for New Zealand.
17:48 PM
out
0.2 Hardik Pandya to Finn Allen, out, OUT! b Hardik Pandya.
17:44 PM
We are back for the chase.
17:43 PM
... THE RUN CHASE ...
17:20 PM
Right then, New ZealandÂ will be pleased with the way they fought back with the ball towards the latter half. The onus is now on their batters to bat well and chase down this total. On the other hand, IndiaÂ would not be that disappointed with his total but their bowlers nowÂ have a task on their hands to defend this total. Will the Indian bowlers rise to the challenge? We will find out shortly. Back in a bit for the chase...
17:12 PM
Despite Tom LathamÂ calling it right and choosing to bowl first, the Kiwi bowlers failed to start well with the ball allowing India to get off to a flyer. The visitors kept bowling loose deliveries and were blown away by the onslaught of the Indian openers. However, once they broke the opening stand, they clawed their way back into the game during the last 20 overs of their bowling effort. They kept chipping in with wickets at regular intervals and did not allow IndiaÂ to gather any momentum. Hardik PandyaÂ and Shardul ThakurÂ did trouble them towards the end but they got rid of both batters before they could inflict any more damage. Lockie FergusonÂ â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Mitchell SantnerÂ went wicketless today but bowled economical spells. Jacob DuffyÂ and Blair TicknerÂ accounted for three wickets each while Michael BracewellÂ finished with a wicket to his name.Â
17:10 PM
This has been a solid fightback by New ZealandÂ and they have done extremely well to keep IndiaÂ under 400. At one stage, IndiaÂ were on course to post a total in excess of 400 but they end up with 385 on the board. Having been sent into bat first, India were off to a flying start courtesy of their openers Rohit SharmaÂ and Shubman Gill. Both batters notched up their respective hundreds and stitched a 212-run opening stand. However, once this partnership was broken, India lost their way in the innings and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The 54-run stand between Hardik PandyaÂ and Shardul ThakurÂ provided IndiaÂ with some much-needed impetus towards the back end of the innings. Despite failing to cross the 400-run mark, IndiaÂ have a challenging total on the board.
17:08 PM
out
49.6 Lockie Ferguson to Kuldeep Yadav, out, OUT! RUN OUT! Kuldeep YadavÂ is run out! A slower shortish delivery, around off. Yadav is beaten by the lack of pace as he tries to cut it. The ball goes off the bounce to the keeper and Malik charges to the batter's end for a bye. Yadav reacts late and tries to reach at the bowler's end but Latham throws it back to Ferguson and he whips the bails off. Kuldeep YadavÂ is well short of his crease. India end with 385/9 after 50 overs!
17:07 PM
49.5 Lockie Ferguson to Umran Malik, 1 run, Another single! Back of a length, on off. Malik swings across the line but ends up slicing it off the outside half of his blade to deep extra cover for a single.
17:07 PM
49.4 Lockie Ferguson to Kuldeep Yadav, 1 run, Shortish and on off. Yadav slaps it to sweeper cover for a single.
17:07 PM
49.3 Lockie Ferguson to Umran Malik, byes, 1 run, A slower shortish delivery, outside off. Malik tries to slap it away but misses. The ball goes off the bounce to the keeper and the batters steal a bye.
17:07 PM
49.2 Lockie Ferguson to Umran Malik, no run, On the shorter side, angling into middle. Malik goes for a big heave again but misses.
17:07 PM
49.1 Lockie Ferguson to Umran Malik, no run, Back of a length, around off, Malik goes for a wild swing across the line but misses.
17:07 PM
Lockie FergusonÂ will bowl the final over.
17:03 PM
48.6 Jacob Duffy to Kuldeep Yadav, 2 runs,Â Shortish and outside off. Yadav shimmies down the track and slaps it to deep extra cover for a couple. That brings up hundred for Jacob Duffy, he has given away 100 runs in his 10 overs but has also got three wickets to show for his efforts!
17:03 PM
48.5 Jacob Duffy to Umran Malik, 1 run, Back of a length, on off. Malik punches it to mid off for a single.
17:02 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Umran MalikÂ is the new man in.
17:02 PM
out
48.4 Jacob Duffy to Hardik Pandya, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Oh, gone! Pandya holes out in the deep and Duffy gets his third wicket now! On a length, around off. Pandya goes deep in his crease and tries to power it down the ground. However, he does not get the middle of his blade and ends up hitting it off the inside half of his blade to long on where Conway takes an easy catch. Good knock from Pandya comes to an end!
17:01 PM
FOUR
48.3 Jacob Duffy to Hardik Pandya, FOUR, FOUR! A full toss and Pandya takes full advantage of it! It is outside off and Pandya carves it towards deep extra cover for a boundary,
17:00 PM
48.2 Jacob Duffy to Hardik Pandya, 2 runs, FIFTY for Hardik Pandya! This is his role in the side and he has done it perfectly here! On a length, on middle. Pandya pulls it to deep backward square leg for a couple.
16:59 PM
SIX
48.1 Jacob Duffy to Hardik Pandya, SIX, SIX! Another over that starts with a maximum! Short and outside off. Pandya cuts it and cuts it over point for a maximum.
16:58 PM
Kuldeep Yadav comes out to bat.
16:58 PM
out
47.6 Blair Tickner to Shardul Thakur, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Tickner gets his revenge but it is a nice little innings from Thakur! Clever bowling this, on a length, on off. A slower delivery that does the trick as Thakur gets across to his right to scoop it. He, however, gets no timing or power behind this shot and ends up chipping it up in the air towards keeper. Latham takes an easy catch and Tickner gets his third wicket.
16:57 PM
SIX
47.5 Blair Tickner to Shardul Thakur, SIX, SIX! Thakur is playing a good little cameo here! Short and on off. At a gentle pace of 128.1 kph and Thakur pulls it easily over deep square leg for a maximum.
16:56 PM
47.4 Blair Tickner to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Just a single again! This is full and outside off. Pandya powers it straight to extra cover for a single.
16:56 PM
47.3 Blair Tickner to Shardul Thakur, 1 run, On the shorter side, angling into leg. Thakur works it to deep square leg for a single.
16:55 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
47.2 Blair Tickner to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Back of a length, around off. Pandya goes deep in his crease and tries to force it away but gets an outside edge to third man for a single.
16:54 PM
SIX
47.1 Blair Tickner to Hardik Pandya, SIX, SIX! Hardik Pandya is in his groove now! Short and on off. Pandya is waiting for it and just pulls it over deep mid-wicket without much fuss.
16:53 PM
46.6 Lockie Ferguson to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Slower and shorter, around off. Pandya pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 10 runs from the over!
16:53 PM
46.5 Lockie Ferguson to Hardik Pandya, 2 runs, Couple of runs now! Goes fuller and on middle. Pandya works it right of long on but the fielder cuts it off and a tag-team effort keeps it to just two.
16:52 PM
46.4 Lockie Ferguson to Shardul Thakur, 1 run, Back of a length and outside off. Thakur punches it to long on for a single.
16:52 PM
wide
46.4 Lockie Ferguson to Shardul Thakur, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Slower and back of a length, it is way outside off and Thakur lets it go.
16:51 PM
46.3 Lockie Ferguson to Shardul Thakur, no run, Back of a length, on off. Thakur dances down the track and goes for a big swing across the line but misses.
16:50 PM
FOUR
46.2 Lockie Ferguson to Shardul Thakur, FOUR, FOUR! Thakur is once again showing his credentials with the bat here! Short and angling into leg. Poor delivery this with fine leg up and Thakur pulls it wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
16:50 PM
46.1 Lockie Ferguson to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Single to start the over! Shortish and on off. Pandya pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16:48 PM
FOUR
45.6 Jacob Duffy to Shardul Thakur, FOUR, FOUR! Boundary to end the over and India have got 17 from it! On a length and outside off. Thakur throws his blade at it and slices it over point for a boundary.
16:48 PM
45.5 Jacob Duffy to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Brilliant fielding in the deep! This is full and around off. Pandya drives and drives it firmly down the ground. Mitchell at long on runs to his left and dives full-length to save three runs for his side as batters take just a single.
16:47 PM
FOUR
45.4 Jacob Duffy to Hardik Pandya, FOUR, FOUR! IN THE GAP! Shortish and around off. Pandya goes deep in his crease and pulls it right of long on for a boundary.
16:47 PM
45.3 Jacob Duffy to Shardul Thakur, 1 run, Short of good length and outside off at 115 kph. Thakur dabs it to backward point for a single.
16:46 PM
45.2 Jacob Duffy to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Short and on middle. Pandya goes for the pull shot and gets a top edge but the ball falls short of deep square leg and a single is taken.
16:45 PM
SIX
45.1 Jacob Duffy to Hardik Pandya, SIX, SIX! Pandya finally launches one over the fence! Short and outside off. Pandya stays back and slaps it over long off for a maximum. Sheer power there!
16:44 PM
44.6 Blair Tickner to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Short and at the batter, Hardik PandyaÂ pulls this one to deep mid-wicket and retains the strike with a single.
16:43 PM
44.5 Blair Tickner to Shardul Thakur, 1 run, On a length on off, Shardul ThakurÂ pushes this one to cover and takes a single.
16:43 PM
44.4 Blair Tickner to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Short of a length outside off, Hardik PandyaÂ punches it to deep cover for a single.
16:42 PM
44.3 Blair Tickner to Hardik Pandya, no run, Back of a length outside off, Hardik PandyaÂ looks to swat this one on the leg side but gets an under edge. Tom LathamÂ behind the wicket dives to his left and gets a hand on it.
16:42 PM
44.2 Blair Tickner to Shardul Thakur, 1 run, Full and straight at the stumps, Shardul ThakurÂ drives this one firmly to long on for a single.
16:41 PM
44.1 Blair Tickner to Shardul Thakur, no run, Back of a length around off by Blair Tickner, Shardul ThakurÂ dabs this one straight to backward point for a dot.
16:40 PM
43.6 Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya, no run, Slower and full on off, Hardik PandyaÂ tries to block this one out but gets an outside that rolls to short third man for a dot.
16:39 PM
43.5 Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya, no run, Nicely bowled! Mitchell SantnerÂ bowls this one slower and on a length outside off, Hardik PandyaÂ gets beaten on the outside edge as the ball spins past him.
16:39 PM
43.4 Mitchell Santner to Shardul Thakur, 1 run, Slower and full on off, Shardul ThakurÂ uses his feet and drives it down to long off for a single.
16:38 PM
43.3 Mitchell Santner to Shardul Thakur, no run, Short and quicker around off, Shardul ThakurÂ can only push this one to point for a dot.
16:38 PM
43.2 Mitchell Santner to Shardul Thakur, no run, Tossed up, full at the stumps, Shardul ThakurÂ watchfully blocks this one out on the off side.
16:38 PM
43.1 Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Short and angling in on middle, Hardik PandyaÂ knocks this one down to long on and takes a single.
16:37 PM
FOUR
42.6 Blair Tickner to Shardul Thakur, FOUR, FOUR! Nicely placed! Blair TicknerÂ bowls this one touch fuller and slower outside off, Shardul ThakurÂ picks the length early and drives this one on the up. Manages to get it past the diving cover fielder and collects his first boundary.
16:36 PM
42.5 Blair Tickner to Shardul Thakur, no run, Another cutter, full outside off, Shardul ThakurÂ goes for the drive but mishits it to mid off for a dot.
16:35 PM
42.4 Blair Tickner to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Back of a length on off, Hardik PandyaÂ taps this one off the back foot to cover and takes a quick single.
16:35 PM
42.3 Blair Tickner to Shardul Thakur, 1 run, On a length and outside off, Shardul ThakurÂ looks to defend from the crease but gets an outside edge that rolls to third man. Opens his account with a single.
16:34 PM
Shardul ThakurÂ walks out to the middle now!
16:33 PM
out
42.2 Blair Tickner to Washington Sundar, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! Blair TicknerÂ bowls this one back of a length outside off from 'round the wicket, Washington SundarÂ stays in his crease to work this one on the leg side but gets in two minds and ends up throwing his blade towards the ball. However, he miscues it and ends up chipping upÂ high in the air and only as far as backward point. Daryl MitchellÂ there runs backwards and completes the catch. New ZealandÂ continue to chip away with wickets at regular intervals.
16:32 PM
42.1 Blair Tickner to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Back of a length angling into the pads by Blair Tickner, Hardik PandyaÂ whips this one off his pads wide of deep square leg for a single
16:30 PM
41.6 Mitchell Santner to Washington Sundar, no run, Short and quicker on off, Washington SundarÂ shuffles a bit and pushes this one to the left of the bowler.
16:30 PM
41.5 Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Short and angling in on off, Hardik PandyaÂ punches it down to long off for a single.
16:30 PM
41.4 Mitchell Santner to Washington Sundar, 1 run, Flighted delivery, full outside off, Washington SundarÂ leans forward and works it down to long on for a single.
16:29 PM
41.3 Mitchell Santner to Washington Sundar, no run, Fullish delivery outside off, Washington SundarÂ uses his feet and drives it straight back to the bowler.
16:29 PM
41.2 Mitchell Santner to Washington Sundar, no run, Slower and on a length on off, Washington SundarÂ can only push this one to mid-wicket for a dot.
16:28 PM
41.1 Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Floated, full on off, Hardik PandyaÂ gets forward and drives this one wide of long off for a single.
16:27 PM
40.6 Jacob Duffy to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Back of a length on middle, Hardik PandyaÂ knocks this one down to long on and retains the strike with a single.
16:26 PM
FOUR
40.5 Jacob Duffy to Hardik Pandya, FOUR, FOUR! Slower and fuller outside off by Jacob Duffy, Hardik PandyaÂ allows the ball to come to him and steers it wide of backward point. Gets it well wide of deep cover and collects a boundary.
16:26 PM
40.4 Jacob Duffy to Washington Sundar, 1 run, Short of a length outside off, Washington SundarÂ opens the bat face to guide this one on the off side but gets an under edge that rolls to third man for a single.
16:25 PM
FOUR
40.3 Jacob Duffy to Washington Sundar, FOUR, FOUR! Lovely shot by Washington Sundar! Jacob DuffyÂ serves this one slower andÂ back of a length outside off. Washington SundarÂ waits for it and punches it wide of mid off for a boundary.
16:25 PM
40.2 Jacob Duffy to Washington Sundar, no run, Cutter on a length on off, Washington SundarÂ stays inside the line to work it on the off side but misses.
16:24 PM
40.1 Jacob Duffy to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Shortish delivery around off, Hardik PandyaÂ stands tall and pulls this one along the ground to deep square leg for a single.
16:23 PM
Time for Powerplay 3! New ZealandÂ can now have a maximum of 5 fielders outside the 30-yard circle until the end of the innings.
16:23 PM
39.6 Lockie Ferguson to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Single to end the over! Back of a length, angling into middle. Pandya works it to mid-wicket for a single. Another good over for New Zealand!
16:23 PM
39.5 Lockie Ferguson to Washington Sundar, 1 run, Touch shorter and around off. Sundar punches it through backward point for a single.
16:22 PM
39.4 Lockie Ferguson to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Back of a length, around off. Pandya opens his bat face and guides it to third man for a single.
16:21 PM
39.3 Lockie Ferguson to Washington Sundar, 1 run, On a length, around off. Sundar steers it towards third man for a single.
16:21 PM
39.2 Lockie Ferguson to Washington Sundar, no run, Short of good length, on middle. Sundar fends it towards the leg side.
16:20 PM
39.1 Lockie Ferguson to Washington Sundar, no run, Back of a length, on off. Sundar dabs it towards the point fielder.
16:19 PM
38.6 Jacob Duffy to Washington Sundar, 1 run, Short and outside off. Sundar cuts it to sweeper cover for a single. Just 2 from this over and a wicket!
16:19 PM
38.5 Jacob Duffy to Washington Sundar, no run, Shortish and around off. Sundar lets it go.
16:18 PM
Washington SundarÂ comes in at number 7 for India.
16:17 PM
out
38.4 Jacob Duffy to Suryakumar Yadav, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Another wicket goes down and this is an important breakthrough! Suryakumar YadavÂ can be very dangerous if he gets going but the Kiwis have got rid of him and India lose their fifth! This is fuller and angling into leg. Yadav tries to work it towards the leg side but plays it a bit early and ends up chipping it up in the air towards long on. Devon ConwayÂ settles under it and takes it easily.Â
16:16 PM
38.3 Jacob Duffy to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, On a length, on off. Yadav fends it onto the turf.
16:16 PM
38.2 Jacob Duffy to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Back of a length, angling into middle. Pandya works it to square leg for a single.
16:15 PM
38.1 Jacob Duffy to Hardik Pandya, no run, Short and outside off. Pandya cuts it to the left of extra cover fielder. He dives and makes an excellent stop!
16:14 PM
37.6 Lockie Ferguson to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Shortish and around off. Pandya punches it to sweeper cover for a single. Just a single from the over!
16:13 PM
37.5 Lockie Ferguson to Hardik Pandya, no run, Five dots in a row! Pandya needs to get going here! This is fuller and angling into off. Pandya drives it off the inside half of his blade to mid-wicket.
16:13 PM
37.4 Lockie Ferguson to Hardik Pandya, no run, Another dot, this is good from Lockie! Shortish and angling into off. Pandya punches it back to the bowler.
16:12 PM
37.3 Lockie Ferguson to Hardik Pandya, no run, Back of a length and outside off. Pandya tries to cut it but misses.
16:12 PM
37.2 Lockie Ferguson to Hardik Pandya, no run, Goes fuller and on middle. Pandya drives it to the mid on fielder.
16:11 PM
37.1 Lockie Ferguson to Hardik Pandya, no run, Back of a length, angling into off. Pandya fends it onto the turf.
16:10 PM
36.6 Jacob Duffy to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, Serves it fuller and on middle. Yadav drives it back to the bowler.
16:09 PM
SIX
36.5 Jacob Duffy to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX, SIX! Typical Suryakumar Yadav! Back of a length, on middle. Yadav gets inside the line of the ball and whips it over backward square leg for a maximum.
16:09 PM
36.4 Jacob Duffy to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, Slower length delivery on off. Yadav works it to mid on.
16:08 PM
36.3 Jacob Duffy to Hardik Pandya, 1 run, Shortish and outside off. Pandya is underway with a punch towards sweeper cover as he takes a single here.
16:07 PM
Hardik PandyaÂ is the new man in.
16:07 PM
out
36.2 Jacob Duffy to Virat Kohli, out, OUT! CAUGHT! New ZealandÂ are chipping in with wickets at regular intervals now! Kohli departs! This is full and on off. Kohli makes a bit of room and tries to lift it over mid off. However, he fails to get the elevation and ends up hitting it to mid off where Finn AllenÂ takes a fine catch. India need to be careful here, New Zealand have pulled things back nicely here!
16:06 PM
36.1 Jacob Duffy to Virat Kohli, no run, Back of a length, on off. Kohli fends it towards the leg side.
16:05 PM
SIX
35.6 Michael Bracewell to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX, SIX! SKY gets his first maximum! Tossed up on off. Yadav slog-sweeps it well over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
16:04 PM
35.5 Michael Bracewell to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Tosses it up, on off. Kohli drives it to long on for a single.
16:04 PM
35.4 Michael Bracewell to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Shortsh and on middle. Yadav works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16:03 PM
35.3 Michael Bracewell to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Pitched on off and turning into Kohli. He skips down the track and somehow manages to work it to short fine leg for a single.
16:03 PM
35.2 Michael Bracewell to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run, Tosses it up on middle. Yadav sweeps and gets a top edge. The ball goes towards backward square leg for a single.
16:02 PM
35.1 Michael Bracewell to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Goes fuller and on middle. Kohli knocks it to long on for a single.
16:01 PM
34.6 Jacob Duffy to Suryakumar Yadav, no run, Shortish and around off. Yadav punches it towards the off side.
16:00 PM
34.5 Jacob Duffy to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Touch short of good length, on off. Kohli punches it to long on for a single.
16:00 PM
FOUR
34.4 Jacob Duffy to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! Poor delivery and punished! On a length angling into leg. Kohli tucks it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
16:00 PM
Suryakumar YadavÂ walks out to bat.
15:59 PM
out
34.3 Jacob Duffy to Ishan Kishan, out, OUT! RUN OUT! Oh, dear! Terrible mix-up and Ishan KishanÂ is gone! This is a good little period for New ZealandÂ and India are three down now. Duffy lands it on a length, on off. Kishan fends it towards the off side and sets off for a single but he then realises and there is no run there and stops in the middle of the pitch. Kohli though is also halfway down the track till then and continues to run through to the other end. Kishan also tries to go back but sacrifices his wicket for his senior partner asÂ Henry NichollsÂ collects the ball, runs towards the bowler's end and kncoks the stumps off. Ishan KishanÂ walks back disappointed!
15:58 PM
Run out check has been sent upstairs. Ishan KishanÂ seems to be in trouble here and yes, he has to make his way back.
15:57 PM
34.2 Jacob Duffy to Ishan Kishan, no run, Serves it full and outside off. Kishan drives it to the cover fielder.
15:56 PM
34.1 Jacob Duffy to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Back of a length, around off. Kohli punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
15:53 PM
Drinks Break! The departure of Rohit SharmaÂ and Shubman GillÂ has brought some respite to New Zealand. The visitors now need to slip in some quiet overs and keep the runs in check. On the other hand, IndiaÂ cannot afford to get bogged down and end up with a total lower than expected. With plenty of batting still to come, the hosts need to continue pressing on the accelerator.Â
15:52 PM
33.6 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, no run, Tosses it up, around off. Kishan drives it to the cover fielder. Good change of pace by Bracewell!
15:52 PM
FOUR
33.5 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, FOUR, FOUR! Cuts and cuts it in the gap! Short and outside off. Kishan cuts it hard through covers for a boundary.
15:51 PM
33.4 Michael Bracewell to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Shorter in length, on off. Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15:51 PM
33.3 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Touch shorter and on off. Kishan pushes it to covers for a single.
15:51 PM
33.2 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, no run, Slower through the air, on off. Kishan fends it towards the off side.
15:50 PM
33.1 Michael Bracewell to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Goes fuller and on middle. Kohli works it to deep square leg for a single.
15:49 PM
32.6 Mitchell Santner to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Shorter and on middle. Kohli punches it to long on for a single.
15:49 PM
32.5 Mitchell Santner to Virat Kohli, no run, Nicely bowled! Tosses it up, around off. Kohli presses forward to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
15:48 PM
32.4 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, On the shorter side, on off. Kishan pulls it uppishly but well short of deep mid-wicket for a single.
15:48 PM
32.3 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, no run, Shortish and on off. Kishan works it to mid-wicket.
15:48 PM
SIX
32.2 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, SIX, SIX! That's a first maximum for Kishan! Tossed up on off. Kishan kneels and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
15:47 PM
32.1 Mitchell Santner to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Fires it quicker on leg. Kohli works it to deep square leg for a single.
15:46 PM
31.6 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, 2 runs, Shortish and around off. Kishan punches it through covers for a couple. 250 up for India!
15:46 PM
31.5 Michael Bracewell to Virat Kohli, 1 run, On the shorter side again, on off. Kohli pushes it to long on for a single.
15:45 PM
31.4 Michael Bracewell to Virat Kohli, no run, Touch shorter and turning into off. Kohli knocks it to mid-wicket.
15:45 PM
31.3 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Short and wide outside off. Kishan cuts it to deep point for a single.
15:45 PM
31.2 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, no run, Angles it quicker and on off. Kishan pushes it to cover fielder.
15:44 PM
31.1 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, no run, Bowls it flatter and around off. Kishan punches it to point.
15:43 PM
30.6 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Touch shorter and on off. Kishan punches it to long on for a single. Only 3 from the over!
15:42 PM
30.5 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, no run, Dot again! Kishan needs to rotate strike here. Tosses it up on middle. Kishan plays it back to the bowler.
15:42 PM
30.4 Mitchell Santner to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Tosses it up, on off. Kohli drives it to long off for a single.
15:41 PM
30.3 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Kishan is off the mark on his 9th delivery! This is full and on middle. Kishan sweeps it to deep backward square leg for a single.
15:41 PM
30.2 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, no run, Slower through the air and turning into leg. Kishan pushes it left of the bowler.
15:40 PM
30.1 Mitchell Santner to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Flatter and around off. Kohli pulls it to long on for a single.
15:39 PM
29.6 Blair Tickner to Ishan Kishan, no run, Back of a length at the batter, Ishan KishanÂ looks to work it on the leg side but cannot get it away.
15:39 PM
29.5 Blair Tickner to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Shortish delivery on middle, Virat KohliÂ steers this one down to third man and rotates the strike.
15:38 PM
FOUR
29.4 Blair Tickner to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! Gorgeous shot by Virat Kohli! Blair TicknerÂ bowls this one touch fuller at the stumps, Virat KohliÂ presents a full face of the bat and drives this back past the bowler. The fielder at mid on dives to his left but in vain.Â
15:37 PM
FOUR
29.3 Blair Tickner to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! Blair TicknerÂ bowls this one slower and into the wicket outside off, Virat KohliÂ does not miss out andÂ pulls this one hard along the ground. Gets it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
15:37 PM
29.2 Blair Tickner to Ishan Kishan, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Back of a length at the pads by Blair Tickner, Ishan KishanÂ misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball comes off his pads towards fine leg for a single.
15:36 PM
wide
29.2 Blair Tickner to Ishan Kishan, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Blair TicknerÂ loses his radar and bowls this one back of a length but down the leg side. Ishan KishanÂ leaves it alone and the umpire signals a wide.
15:36 PM
29.1 Blair Tickner to Virat Kohli, 1 run, On a length at the stumps, Virat KohliÂ pushes this one to the left of mid on and takes a quick single.
15:34 PM
28.6 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, no run, Full around off, Ishan KishanÂ drives this one straight to cover.
15:34 PM
28.5 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, no run, Slower and fuller on middle, Ishan KishanÂ defends this one with a straight bat.
15:34 PM
28.4 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, no run, Short and into the batter, Ishan KishanÂ watchfully defends this one from the crease.
15:33 PM
28.3 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, no run, Short around off, Ishan KishanÂ blocks this one out on the off side.
15:33 PM
28.2 Mitchell Santner to Ishan Kishan, no run, Short and outside off, Ishan KishanÂ looks to cut this one too hard and ends up getting an under edge that rolls behind the wicket.
15:32 PM
28.1 Mitchell Santner to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Short and angling into the batter, Virat KohliÂ goes back and works it to deep square leg for a single.
15:31 PM
Ishan KishanÂ is the next man in.
15:30 PM
out
27.6 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, out, OUT! IN THE AIR! Shubman GillÂ departs and IndiaÂ lose two in quick succession! Blair TicknerÂ bangs this one short and outside off, Shubman GillÂ stays inside the line and looks to slap this one on the off side. Skies this one high in the air towards backward point where Devon ConwayÂ settles under the high ball and does the rest. End of a fine knock by Shubman GillÂ and New ZealandÂ will be relieved to see the back of him.
15:29 PM
SIX
27.5 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, SIX, SIX! Dispatched byÂ Shubman Gill! Blair TicknerÂ bowls this one back of a length on middle, Shubman GillÂ picks the length early and executes the short arm jab to perfection. Deposits it deep towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
15:29 PM
27.4 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, no run, Back of a length and angling into leg. Gill tries to clip it but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
15:28 PM
27.3 Blair Tickner to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Shortish and outside off. Kohli punches it left of point where the fielder half-stops it with a dive. Single taken.
15:28 PM
27.2 Blair Tickner to Virat Kohli, no run, Slower and shorter, outside off. Kohli goes for the pull shot but misses.
15:27 PM
27.1 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Back of a length outside off, Shubman GillÂ hangs back and drills this one down to long on for a single.
15:26 PM
26.6 Michael Bracewell to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Short and around off, the ball keeps a bit low but Shubman GillÂ still manages to pull it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15:26 PM
26.5 Michael Bracewell to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Short and on middle and leg, Virat KohliÂ goes back and works it to square leg for a single.
15:25 PM
SIX
26.4 Michael Bracewell to Virat Kohli, SIX, SIX! Michael BracewellÂ tosses this one outside off, Virat KohliÂ advances down the track and gets to the pitch of the delivery. Plays it with the turn and lofts it over long on for a maximum.
15:25 PM
26.3 Michael Bracewell to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Touch shorter and on middle. Gill works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15:24 PM
26.2 Michael Bracewell to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Goes fuller and on middle. Kohli works it to long on for a single.
15:23 PM
Virat KohliÂ walks out at number 3!
15:23 PM
out
26.1 Michael Bracewell to Rohit Sharma, out, OUT! BOWLED! Michael BracewellÂ strikes and the 212-run opening stand comes to an end! The crowd is on its feet as Rohit Sharma walks off the field after a fantastic century here. Much-needed wicket though for the Kiwis and they would be looking to capitalise on it now. This is flatter and quicker on middle from Bracewell. Rohit Sharma stays still and tries to swing across the line. However, he fails to connect and the ball knocks over the stumps. Big wicket but Rohit Sharma would be slightly disappointed here, he could have easily got to double century from here!
15:21 PM
FOUR
25.6 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! HUNDRED for Shubman Gill! The rich vein of form continues for the talented youngster! Blair TicknerÂ bowls this one back of a length outside off, Shubman GillÂ looks to cut this one late but gets a thick outside edge that goes towards the third man fence for a boundary. Shubman GillÂ takes his helmet off and bows down to acknowledge the applause from the crowd and the Indian team.
15:21 PM
25.5 Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Short and on off. Sharma pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
15:20 PM
25.4 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Back of a length on off, Shubman GillÂ hangs back and pushes this one to deep cover for a single.
15:19 PM
25.3 Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, HUNDRED for Rohit Sharma! The drought is finally over for the Indian skipper! Back of a length on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ gets on top of the bounce and pulls this one along the carpet to deep square leg for a single. Brings up his 30th hundred in ODI cricket. Rohit SharmaÂ was due for a three-figure score and he does not miss out today.Â
15:19 PM
25.2 Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma, no run, Short of a length and angling into the batter, Rohit SharmaÂ gets cramped as he tried to defend and gets hit on the gloves.
15:18 PM
25.1 Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma, no run, Blair TicknerÂ starts with a back-of-a-length delivery outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ punches this one straight toÂ mid-wicket.
15:18 PM
Blair TicknerÂ is back on. He has bowled four overs for 24 runs so far.
15:16 PM
24.6 Michael Bracewell to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Tossed up, full outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ pushes this one down to long on for a single. Moves to 99 with this single.
15:16 PM
24.5 Michael Bracewell to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Another shortish delivery on middle, Shubman GillÂ works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15:15 PM
24.4 Michael Bracewell to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Short on leg, Rohit SharmaÂ knocks this one down to long on for a single.
15:15 PM
24.3 Michael Bracewell to Rohit Sharma, no run, Short on off, Rohit SharmaÂ pushes this one off the back foot to point.
15:15 PM
24.2 Michael Bracewell to Rohit Sharma, 2 runs, Short and turning in on leg, Rohit SharmaÂ gets inside and flicks it towards the backward square leg region. Henry NichollsÂ runs around to his right and keeps it to two.
15:14 PM
24.1 Michael Bracewell to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Short and on middle, Shubman GillÂ stays on the back foot and clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. This single brings up the 200-run stand between Rohit SharmaÂ and Shubman Gill.
15:13 PM
23.6 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Back of a length and angling in on middle and leg, Shubman GillÂ punches it wide of long on but has to settle for a single.
15:12 PM
23.5 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, no run, Slower and short on middle, Shubman GillÂ looks to turn it on the leg side but gets an inside edge back onto his pads.
15:12 PM
FOUR
23.4 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Touch fuller outside off, Shubman GillÂ looks to slash this one on the off side but the ball keeps a bit low. Ends up getting an inside edge that goes to the left of Tom LathamÂ behind the wicket for a boundary.
15:11 PM
23.3 Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Short of a length at the batter, Rohit SharmaÂ steers this one from the crease to third man for a single.
15:10 PM
23.2 Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, no run, On a length at the stumps, at 146.8 kph, Rohit SharmaÂ shimmies down the track and drives this one straight to mid off.
15:10 PM
23.1 Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, no run, Lockie FergusonÂ bowls a cutter, back of a length on off, Rohit SharmaÂ can only push this one back to the bowler.
15:09 PM
22.6 Michael Bracewell to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Short and at the stumps, Rohit SharmaÂ rocks back and pulls this one towards deep mid-wicket for a single. An expensive first over by Michael Bracewell.
15:09 PM
22.5 Michael Bracewell to Rohit Sharma, no run, Michael BracewellÂ sees the batter advance and bowls this one short on off, Rohit SharmaÂ can only block this one out.
15:08 PM
22.4 Michael Bracewell to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Full and quicker around off, Shubman GillÂ works this one wide of long on for a single.
15:07 PM
SIX
22.3 Michael Bracewell to Shubman Gill, SIX, SIX! Shubman GillÂ goes huge! Michael Bracewell tosses this one, full and at the stumps, Shubman GillÂ gets down on one knee and slog sweeps this one towards the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
15:06 PM
FOUR
22.2 Michael Bracewell to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Full and outside off by Michael Bracewell, Shubman GillÂ goes inside out and lofts this one over cover for a boundary.
15:06 PM
22.1 Michael Bracewell to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Michael BracewellÂ starts with a fuller delivery on off, Rohit SharmaÂ gets forward and knocks it down to long on for a single.
15:05 PM
Michael BracewellÂ is into the attack. This would be interesting, an off-spinner against two right-handers in a belligerent mood.
15:04 PM
21.6 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, no run, Short of a length at the batter, Shubman GillÂ helps this one fine but fails to get it past short fine leg.
15:03 PM
21.5 Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Full delivery at the stumps, Rohit SharmaÂ moves to the leg side and slaps this one towards cover. Henry NichollsÂ there dives to his left and keeps it to one.
15:03 PM
21.4 Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, no run, Good-length delivery on off, at 148.4 kph, Rohit SharmaÂ blocks this one out to backward point for a dot.
15:02 PM
21.3 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Lockie FergusonÂ nails a yorker on middle, Shubman GillÂ squeezes this one out to cover and takes a quick single.
15:02 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
21.2 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, no run, Back of a length around off, Shubman GillÂ cuts hard but straight to backward point.
15:01 PM
21.1 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, no run, Short of a length at the batter, Shubman GillÂ stays on the back foot and pushes it straight to mid-wicket.
15:00 PM
FOUR
20.6 Daryl Mitchell to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Nicely played! Daryl MitchellÂ lands this one on a length outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ allows the ball to come to him and opens the bat face at the last moment. Guides this past short third man for a boundary. Rohit SharmaÂ moves into the 90s with this boundary.
14:59 PM
20.5 Daryl Mitchell to Shubman Gill, 1 run, On a length on off, Shubman GillÂ swats this one down to long on and takes a single.
14:59 PM
20.4 Daryl Mitchell to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Short and on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ hangs back and pulls this one along the ground to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14:58 PM
20.3 Daryl Mitchell to Rohit Sharma, no run, A pacy delivery shortish on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ works this one straight to point for a dot.
14:57 PM
SIX
20.2 Daryl Mitchell to Rohit Sharma, SIX, SIX! JUST OVER! Daryl MitchellÂ bowls this one slower into the wicket, and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ flat bats this one straight down the ground. Does not time this one too well but enough to clear the leapingÂ Devon ConwayÂ at long on.Â
14:57 PM
20.1 Daryl Mitchell to Shubman Gill, 1 run, On a length outside off, Shubman GillÂ gets forward and whips this one to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14:56 PM
19.6 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Touch shorter and on middle. Gill works it left of short fine leg for a single. Another tidy over from Santner!
14:55 PM
19.5 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, no run, Shortish and around off. Gill chops it to the point fielder.
14:55 PM
19.4 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, no run, Angles it flatter and quicker on middle. Gill works it to square leg this time.
14:55 PM
19.3 Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Slower and shorter outside off. Sharma cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
14:54 PM
19.2 Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma, no run, Shorter and on off. Sharma works it short mid-wicket.
14:54 PM
19.1 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Fires it quicker and flatter on leg. Gill works it to deep backward square leg and a single is taken.Â
14:53 PM
18.6 Daryl Mitchell to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Back of a length, angling into middle. Gill works it wide of long on for a single.
14:52 PM
18.5 Daryl Mitchell to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Angles it fuller and on middle. Sharma drives it nicely to long on for a single.
14:51 PM
18.4 Daryl Mitchell to Rohit Sharma, no run, On a length, around off. Sharma punches it to covers.
14:51 PM
18.3 Daryl Mitchell to Rohit Sharma, byes, 4 runs, FOU BYES! Nothing going New Zealand's way here! On a length and outside off. Sharma tries to force it away but misses. The keeper misses it too and the ball runs away towards the fence.
14:50 PM
18.2 Daryl Mitchell to Shubman Gill, 1 run, On a length and on middle. Gill tucks it towards the leg side for a single.
14:50 PM
FOUR
18.1 Daryl Mitchell to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Back to usual stuff after a tidy last over! This time courtesy of a misfield, this is the last thing Kiwis want! A fuller delivery on middle. Gill works it towards cow corner and Conway running to his left, reaches it but fails to collect it cleanly and the ball deflects towards the ropes.
14:49 PM
17.6 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Loopy delivery and outside off. Gill drives it to deep extra cover for a single.
14:48 PM
17.5 Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Shorter and outside off. Sharma cuts it to deep point for a single.
14:48 PM
wide
17.5 Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Sharma makes room and Santner bowls it wider outside off. However, the umpire calls it wide.
14:47 PM
17.4 Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma, no run, Good over so far! An arm delivery on middle. Sharma tucks it towards the leg side.
14:47 PM
17.3 Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma, no run, Touch shorter and on off. Sharma pushes it to cover fielder.
14:47 PM
17.2 Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma, no run, Serves it a bit slower and fuller on middle. Sharma drives it back to the bowler.
14:46 PM
17.1 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Bowls a trademark delivery, flatter and quicker on off. Gill drives it to long off for a single.
14:42 PM
Time for Drinks! It is all one-way traffic at the moment with Rohit SharmaÂ â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹andÂ Shubman GillÂ making a mockery of the New ZealandÂ bowling attack. With still all ten wickets in hand, the hosts look set to post a mammoth total. Theses are ominous signs for New ZealandÂ and they desperately need a wicket soon to stem the flow of runs.Â
14:41 PM
16.6 Daryl Mitchell to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Serves it fuller and on off. Gill drives it to long on for an easy single.
14:41 PM
16.5 Daryl Mitchell to Shubman Gill, no run, Short and outside off. Gill cuts it hard to the left of point but the fielder dives and makes a good stop.
14:40 PM
16.4 Daryl Mitchell to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, On a length, on off. Sharma works it to long on for a single.
14:39 PM
wide
16.4 Daryl Mitchell to Rohit Sharma, wide, 1 run, WIDE! A fullish delivery and it is down the leg side. Sharma tries to flick it but misses. Latham with a good take towards his left.
14:39 PM
16.3 Daryl Mitchell to Rohit Sharma, no run, Nicely bowled! At 116 kph, a yorker on off. Sharma digs it out towards the off side.
14:38 PM
16.2 Daryl Mitchell to Rohit Sharma, no run, Shorter and around off. Sharma dabs it towards short third man.
14:38 PM
FOUR
16.1 Daryl Mitchell to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Mitchell to Sharma and the Indian skipper is enjoying this battle! Goes fuller and on middle. Sharma leans forward and clips it wide of long on for a boundary.
14:36 PM
SIX
15.6 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, SIX, SIX! So, Santner did bowl two dots in a row but he is smashed for a six now! This is tossed up and outside off. Gill makes room, reaches the pitch of the ball and plays a delightful inside out lofted drive over extra cover for a maximum.
14:36 PM
15.5 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, no run, Two dots in a row now! Shortish and around off. Gill chops it to short third man.
14:36 PM
15.4 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, no run, Fires it quicker and flatter on middle. Gill fends it back to the bowler.
14:35 PM
15.3 Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Tosses it up, outside off. Slower through the air and Sharma drives it to deep cover for a single.
14:35 PM
15.2 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Shortish again and outside off. Gill cuts it to deep point for a single.
14:34 PM
FOUR
15.1 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Boundaries just continue to flow! Touch shorter, closer to off. Gill makes a bit of room and chops it thorugh the backward point region for a boundary.
14:33 PM
14.6 Daryl Mitchell to Shubman Gill, 1 run, A cutter, on a length, around off. Gill works it towards cow corner for a single. 14 from this over!
14:32 PM
14.5 Daryl Mitchell to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Goes fuller and on middle. Sharma works it to long on for a single.
14:32 PM
FOUR
14.4 Daryl Mitchell to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Now, a third boundary of the over! This was always going to be a risk on this wicket, giving a ball to a medium pacer against quality batters. Shortish and around off. Sharma cuts it through backward point this time for a boundary.Â
14:31 PM
14.3 Daryl Mitchell to Rohit Sharma, no run, Dot ball! Lands it on a length, on off. Sharma pushes it back to the bowler.
14:31 PM
FOUR
14.2 Daryl Mitchell to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! The boundaries just continue to flow! A fullish delivery on middle. Rohit Sharma flicks it through backward square leg for a boundary.
14:30 PM
FOUR
14.1 Daryl Mitchell to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Daryl MitchellÂ is greeted with a boundary here! This is full and on middle. Cheeky stuff from Sharma as he paddles it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
14:30 PM
Daryl MitchellÂ comes on to bowl, replacing Blair Tickner.
14:29 PM
13.6 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, no run, Bowls it touch shorter and on off. Gill punches it back to the bowler. 13 from the over!
14:28 PM
13.5 Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Shortish and around off. Sharma cuts it to deep point for a single.
14:28 PM
13.4 Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma, no run, Flatter and angling into the stumps. Sharma pushes it gently towards the leg side.
14:27 PM
SIX
13.3 Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma, SIX, SIX! That's huge! 80-metre hit that! Shortish and on off. Sharma stays deep in his crease and hammers it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
14:27 PM
13.2 Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma, no run, Shortish and around off. Sharma chops it to backward point.
14:26 PM
SIX
13.1 Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma, SIX, SIX! India are going for it against spinners too! Fifty comes up for Rohit SharmaÂ now! Can the Hitman convert this into a big one? Tossed up on middle. Sharma reaches the pitch of the ball and tonksÂ it straight down the ground for a biggie.
14:25 PM
12.6 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, no run, Dot to end the over! Lands it on a length, on middle. Gill fends it back to the bowler. Good over from Tickner!
14:25 PM
12.5 Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, A fuller delivery angling into pads. Sharma works it to long on for a single.
14:24 PM
12.4 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Bowls it short on off at a gentle pace of 125 kph. Gill times his pull shot nicely to deep square leg for a single. 100-run stand comes up!
14:23 PM
12.3 Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Serves it fuller and on off. Sharma wrists it to long on for a single.
14:23 PM
12.2 Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma, no run, Lands it on a length, on off. Sharma fends it back to the bowler.
14:22 PM
12.1 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Back of a length, on middle at 139.7 kph. Gill half-pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
14:21 PM
11.6 Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma, no run, Flatter and quicker on middle. It is an arm ball and Sharma decides to defend it calmly.
14:21 PM
11.5 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Nicely timed again! This is full and outside off. Gill drives it left of long off for a single.
14:20 PM
11.4 Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Tosses it up and outside off. Sharma drives it to covers for a single.
14:20 PM
11.3 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Tossed up on middle. Gill knocks it to long on for a single.
14:19 PM
FOUR
11.2 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Fifty for Gill! He continuesÂ to pile on runs, this young man is making most of his good form here and it is a sign of a big player! This is full and outside off. Gill drives and drives it in the gap this past the cover fielder for a boundary.
14:19 PM
11.1 Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, no run, Santner starts with a full delivery on off. Gill drives it left of the cover fielder where the fielder stops it.
14:19 PM
Mitchell SantnerÂ is introduced into the attack.
14:17 PM
10.6 Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma, 2 runs, Good work in the deep! Short and wide outside off. Sharma cuts it to deep backward point where Glenn PhillipsÂ runs to his left, dives and saves two runs for his side. Two taken.
14:17 PM
10.5 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, 1 run, On a length and outside off. Gill punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
14:16 PM
FOUR
10.4 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Poor delivery and it runs away towards the fence! This is full and down the leg side. Gill flicks it left of Latham behind the stumps. He dives and ball just falls shorts and goes off his gloves towards the fine leg fence.
14:15 PM
10.3 Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Angles a shortish slower delivery on off. It is at 111.6 kph and Sharma works it to long on for a single.
14:15 PM
10.2 Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma, no run, Shortens his length a bit, outside off. Sharma punches it to the point fielder.
14:14 PM
10.1 Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma, no run, Serves it fuller and on off at 126.2 kph. Sharma drives it straight to the mid off fielder.
14:13 PM
Time for Powerplay 2! Now, a maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the 40th over.Â
14:13 PM
9.6 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Another cutter on a length on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ punches this one down to long on and takes a single to retain the strike.
14:12 PM
SIX
9.5 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, SIX, SIX! Jacob DuffyÂ bowls a cutter outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ shimmies down the track and reaches out to the delivery. Thumps this one down the ground and clears the long off fence with ease for a maximum.
14:12 PM
9.4 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, no run, On a length on off, Rohit SharmaÂ pushes this one straight to cover for a dot.
14:11 PM
SIX
9.3 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, SIX, SIX! HUGE! Jacob DuffyÂ bowls this one short and at the batter, the ball sits up nicely for Rohit as he pulls this one in front of his body and deposits this one deep towards the square leg fence for a maximum.
14:11 PM
FOUR
9.2 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR!Â Short and outside off by Jacob Duffy, Rohit SharmaÂ picks the length early and pulls this oneÂ over mid-wicket for a boundary.
14:10 PM
9.1 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, no run, Jacob DuffyÂ bowls this one slower and on a length on off, Rohit SharmaÂ uses his feet and blocks this out.
14:09 PM
8.6 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, no run, Another back-of-a-length delivery at the stumps, Shubman GillÂ whips this one straight to mid-wicket. A tidy over byÂ Blair Tickner.Â
14:08 PM
8.5 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, no run, Back of a length on off, Shubman GillÂ shuffles a bit and pushes this one down to mid on for a dot.
14:08 PM
8.4 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, no run, Short of a length outside off, Shubman GillÂ hangs back and punches this one straight to backward point.
14:07 PM
8.3 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, no run, Back of a length, on off. Gill stays still his crease and blocks it onto the turf.
14:07 PM
8.2 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, no run, Full and at the pads, Shubman GillÂ clips this one straight to mid-wicket.
14:06 PM
8.1 Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Back of a length on off, Rohit SharmaÂ opens the bat face and guides this one down to third man for a single.
14:05 PM
FOUR
7.6 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Lockie FergusonÂ persists with short length and bowls this one outside off, Shubman GillÂ gets the width he needs and cuts this one through cover-point for a boundary. Shubman GillÂ is changing gears here and these are ominous signs for New Zealand.
14:04 PM
SIX
7.5 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, SIX, SIX! SHOT! Lockie FergusonÂ shortens his length and bowls this one outside off, Shubman GillÂ gets on his toes and slaps this one over backward point towards the short square fence for a maximum. Forget you or me, or the crowd, even Rohit, who's a master of this particular shot, cannot stop himself from admiring the execution.
14:04 PM
FOUR
7.4 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Lockie FergusonÂ misses his length and bowls a juicy full toss on off, Shubman GillÂ times the drive to perfection and gets it wide of mid off for another boundary.
14:03 PM
FOUR
7.3 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Back of a length around off, Shubman GillÂ stays in his crease and allows the ball to come to him. Steers this one to the left of third man and collects a boundary.
14:02 PM
7.2 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, no run, Fuller outside off, Shubman GillÂ goes for the drive but gets beaten on the inside edge.
14:02 PM
FOUR
7.1 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! On a length outside off, Shubman GillÂ uses his bottom hand to drive this one on the off side but gets into his shot a bit early. Mishits this one to the right of mid off but the ball has enough legs on it to reach the ropes.
14:01 PM
FOUR
6.6 Blair Tickner to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Streaky but they all count! Blair TicknerÂ serves this one on a length on off, Rohit SharmaÂ looks to loft this one down the ground but gets a thick outside edge that goes through the vacant slip cordon for a boundary.
14:00 PM
6.5 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Full and on leg, Shubman GillÂ clips this one to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14:00 PM
FOUR
6.4 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Cracking shot! Blair TicknerÂ bowls this one touch fuller and outside off, Shubman GillÂ does not miss out as he drives this one on the up. Gets it wide of mid off and collects a boundary.
13:59 PM
6.3 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, no run, Back of a length on off, at 137.8 kph, Shubman GillÂ punches this one along the ground but fails to get it past cover.
13:58 PM
6.2 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, no run, Good-length delivery around off, Shubman GillÂ gets behind and solidly defends this one out.
13:58 PM
6.1 Blair Tickner to Shubman Gill, 2 runs, Blair TicknerÂ starts with a loosener, bowls it short and outside off, Shubman GillÂ cuts this one to the left of backward point and collects a couple of runs.
13:57 PM
Time for the first bowling change of the game as Blair TicknerÂ replaces Jacob Duffy.
13:56 PM
5.6 Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, no run, A maiden over by Lockie Ferguson!Â Back of a length on off, Rohit SharmaÂ pushes this one off the back foot to cover.
13:55 PM
5.5 Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, no run, On a length and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ does not go reaching out to this delivery and leaves it alone.
13:55 PM
5.4 Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, no run, Lockie FergusonÂ bowls this one full and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ goes for the drive away from the body without much foot movement. Rohit is lucky not to get an edge there.
13:54 PM
5.3 Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, no run, Fuller delivery at the stumps,Â Rohit SharmaÂ clips this one straight to mid-wicket.
13:53 PM
5.2 Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, no run, Fullish delivery, swinging into the batter, Rohit SharmaÂ digs this one out to mid on for a dot.
13:53 PM
5.1 Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, no run, Shortish delivery outside off, a hint of away movement, Rohit SharmaÂ looks to fetch this one from the crease but fails to get any bat on it.
13:52 PM
4.6 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Goes fuller and on middle. Sharma flicks it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single to retain the strike.
13:50 PM
SIX
4.5 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, SIX, SIX! STRAIGHT HIT! Jacob DuffyÂ serves this one back of a length on off, Rohit SharmaÂ stays still in the crease and presents a full face of the bat. Lofts this one straight back over the bowler's head for a maximum.
13:50 PM
4.4 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, no run, Back of a length, angling into middle and leg. Rohit tries to clip it but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
13:49 PM
4.3 Jacob Duffy to Shubman Gill, 1 run, On a length at the pads, Shubman GillÂ works this one fine towards fine leg for a single.
13:49 PM
SIX
4.2 Jacob Duffy to Shubman Gill, SIX, SIX! Jacob DuffyÂ bowls this one short but slanting in on leg, Shubman GillÂ picks the length early and gets inside the line of the delivery. Hooks this one towards the fine leg fence for a maximum.
13:48 PM
4.1 Jacob Duffy to Shubman Gill, no run, Back of a length around off, shaping away,Â Shubman GillÂ punches this one towards mid off for a dot.
13:47 PM
3.6 Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, no run, Beaten! Back of a length and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ reaches out to the delivery and looks to cut but misses.
13:46 PM
3.5 Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma, no run, Short of a length and angling in, Rohit SharmaÂ stays on the back foot and works it straight to cover.
13:46 PM
3.4 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Back of a length on middle and leg, Shubman GillÂ pushes this one wide of mid on and takes a single.
13:45 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
3.3 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, no run, Lockie FergusonÂ persists with back-of-a-length stuff and darting into the batter, Shubman GillÂ gets hurried as he looksÂ to work it on the leg side and gets hit high on the pads.
13:44 PM
wide
3.3 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Back of a length from over the wicket but angling down the leg side, Shubman GillÂ looks to flick this one but misses. The umpire signals a wide.
13:44 PM
3.2 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, no run, Short of a length on middle, Shubman GillÂ hangs back and defends this one down the wicket.
13:43 PM
3.1 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, no run, Back of a length and angling into the batter, Shubman GillÂ pushes this one off the back foot to mid-wicket.
13:42 PM
2.6 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, no run, Length delivery at the batter, Rohit SharmaÂ clips this one straight to mid-wicket.
13:42 PM
2.5 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, no run, On a length around off, Rohit SharmaÂ blocks this one out from the crease.
13:41 PM
2.4 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, no run, Full and at the stumps, Rohit SharmaÂ drives this one straight back to the bowler, Jacob DuffyÂ gets down in his follow through and stops it.
13:41 PM
FOUR
2.3 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! On a good length but slanting at the pads, Rohit SharmaÂ does not miss out as he clips this one through mid-wicket. The quick outfield does the rest and Rohit collects another boundary.
13:40 PM
2.2 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, no run, Good-length delivery outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ looks to block this one out on the off side but misses.
13:40 PM
FOUR
2.1 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Nicely played! Jacob DuffyÂ overpitches this one outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ accounts for the away swing and drives this one along the carpet. Pierces the infield on the off side and collects a boundary.
13:39 PM
1.6 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, no run, A polite enquiry but turned down! Lockie FergusonÂ bowls this one on a length at the stumps, Shubman GillÂ tries to defend but gets an inside edge back onto his pads.
13:38 PM
1.5 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, no run, Back of a length on middle, Shubman GillÂ watchfully blocks this one out back to the bowler.
13:38 PM
1.4 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, no run, Short of a length on middle and leg, Shubman GillÂ hangs back and taps this one to mid-wicket.
13:37 PM
FOUR
1.3 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Edgy but Shubman GillÂ is off the mark! Good-length delivery outside off, Shubman GillÂ defends this one away from his body. The ball takes an outside edge that flies to the right of second slip for a boundary.
13:36 PM
1.2 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, no run, Short of a length and angling into the batter, Shubman GillÂ gets on his toes and defends this one for a dot.
13:36 PM
1.1 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, no run, Lockie FergusonÂ starts with a shortish delivery from over the wicket, Shubman GillÂ lets it go through to the keeper.
13:35 PM
Lockie FergusonÂ to share the new ball with Jacob Duffy!
13:34 PM
0.6 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, 2 runs, Back of a length on off, Rohit SharmaÂ stays inside the line and slices this one over the infield on the off side. Collects a couple of runs.
13:34 PM
0.5 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, no run, On a length on off, a hint of away movement, Rohit SharmaÂ blocks this one out towards mid-wicket.
13:33 PM
0.4 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, no run, Good-length delivery outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ uses his feet and pushes this one to cover for a dot.
13:33 PM
0.3 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, no run, Back of a length outside off, shaping away, Rohit SharmaÂ shoulders arms and leaves it alone.
13:33 PM
0.2 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, no run, Full and in the channel outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ defends this one down the wicket with a straight bat.
13:32 PM
0.1 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, no run, Full and swinging away outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ drives this one firmly but fails to get it past mid off.
13:31 PM
wide
0.1 Jacob Duffy to Rohit Sharma, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Jacob DuffyÂ starts with a wide! Bowls this one back of a length but down the leg side, Rohit SharmaÂ looks to help it fine but misses.
13:29 PM
We are all set to begin! The New ZealandÂ players make their way out to the middle. Rohit SharmaÂ and Shubman GillÂ are the openers for India. Jacob DuffyÂ to start the proceedings with the ball. Two slips in place. Here we go...
13:22 PM
So, KulCha is back for India in ODIs! Kuldeep YadavÂ and Yuzvendra ChahalÂ will be playing together and it has been a rarity since the 2019 ODI World Cup. The last time they played together was in 2021 and now they are back together on a batting paradise here in the Holkar Stadium. Also, Umran MalikÂ is back for India and India would be hoping for some rapid bullets by the speedster. New Zealand, on the other hand, have made only one change with Jacob DuffyÂ coming in for Henry Shipley and it would be interesting to see how he goes about his business in Indian conditions. However, Kiwis batting need to step up here and the onus will be on Finn AllenÂ and Devon ConwayÂ to set the momentum. Let's see how things pan out, as Indian openers will walk out to the middle in a short while. Stay tuned.
13:18 PM
Mitchell Santner is down for a quick chat. HeÂ says that every time they come to India, it is a challenge and they donâ€™t want to leave with a scoreline of 3-0. Hopes to do well in this game and mix up his pace and not be predictable. Mentions that it is not ideal to be a bowler in stadiums with short boundaries but it is about being smart and making batters hit in the bigger pockets of the ground. Tells that captaincy is pretty cool and it is exciting to take up the captaincy for T20Is.
13:10 PM
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India, says that they wanted to bat first. Adds that they are not worried about conditions and it is all about what they want to get from this game. Mentions that they have gotten big scores at this venue and it is a good challenge for bowlers here. Reckons that the No. 1 ODI ranking is crucial and they want to keep testing themselves. Also says that they are looking at the bigger picture and want to get in some of the guys who have not played a game. Ends by informing that they have made two changes to their side -Â Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad ShamiÂ make way for Umran MalikÂ and Yuzvendra Chahal.
13:06 PM
Tom Latham, the skipper of New Zealand,Â says that they will bowl first and adds that it is a good surface and with boundaries shorter and dew coming in they would like to bowl first. Tells that they have not been able to put together a good performance and hopes to play to their potential and do well in all departments in this game. Mentions that it is a batting deck and boundaries are small so whatever one is doing batting first or second, one has to bat well. Informs that Jacob DuffyÂ comes in for Henry Shipley.
13:05 PM
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(C)(WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.
13:05 PM
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.
