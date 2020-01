Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says they would have bowled first too, it looks a good track though and should stay good throughout. States the wind can play a role and it is about being smart, you should be probably targeting with the wind and not against it. Mentions they have done well so far in this series and want to continue to do well. Also adds they just spoke how about how good the last game was, they haven’t had such a game close game recently and it is an opportunity for the ones playing today to carry forward the momentum. Informs they have rested Jadeja, Sharma and Shami and they are replaced by Saini, Sundar and Samson.