Time for take 2! We tried with all our might and collective prayers to ensure that we could have some play on Day 1 but the rain gods had written our fate preventing even the toss from taking place. So, here we are, on Day 2, with some fresh hopes and aspirations that we could see some action and the signs are good. The weather forecast is significantly better than it was on Day 1 and there are positive signs that we will have some action today. On that note, we hand you a warm welcome to our coverage of the WTC final. Stay tuned as we hope to bring you the toss and the team news shortly.