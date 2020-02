62.3 Tim Southee to Ajinkya Rahane, out, OUT! Rahane is out of here! The last recognized batter is a goner! Southee is on fire today morning. His second wicket in this session and his third overall. India are in big, big trouble at the moment. It is a harmless delivery to be honest. It is full and wide outside off. Rahane is in two minds whether to leave it or play at it. In the end he tries to leave but it hits the bottom edge and goes low towards Watling who takes a tumbling catch.