DRINKS! A briliant session from India’s point of view. They started the day right on the money as Jasprit Bumrah sent BJ Watling off the first delivery of the day. Ishant then came back to send Tim Southee back. At that moment it looked like New Zealand would bundle out quickly but a 38-run association between Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson have taken their lead close to 100. Will India finish things off in this hour or will New Zealand continue to run away with the game? An exciting session coming up.