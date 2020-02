So New Zealand are probably a few overs away from taking a 1-0 lead in this series! An excellent performance by the bowlers have ensured this game does not last for more than one session on Day 4. Boult and Southee got rid of the overnight batters within the first 5 overs of the day. Pant and Ishant then forged a stand and took India into the lead. The two though fell in quick succession and Bumrah also did not show a lot of fight. Poor by India actually, they surrendered quite easily today. A fight was actually expected of them but they have been bowled out in just over an hour.