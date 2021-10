On the other hand, although New Zealand lost against Pakistan as well, they were in the game for the most part of the match. It was the duo of Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali who took the game away from them. On the bowling front, they seem fine and settled but it is their batters who need to provide some cushion. They make the most of the Powerplay but post that they seem to lose the tempo, a problem that Kane Williamson could resolve but not everytime. Historically, the Kiwis have enjoyed the wood over India in the ICC tournaments, across formats and on top of that, they have a 100 percent win record against them in the T20 World Cups which gives them the edge heading into this game. But India are a side who can turn the tables and New Zealand would be aware of that. It’s strange what a solitary loss could do in tournaments like the T20 World Cup as a loss here for any team here could potentially close the door to the semi-final spot. It’s a do-or-die situation for both the teams and they will definitely feel the heat. Both teams are coming after a loss against Pakistan and would want to avenge that but most importantly will eye those 2 crucial points. So who will it be? Well, our guess is as good as yours. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates.