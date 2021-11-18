Jaipur: After four years, one of India’s most successful bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin, has finally returned to the T20 cricket team. His bowling figures in the recently concluded T20 World Cup were a testimony to the fact that he is still an incredible T20 bowler. It also showed that the Indian selectors made the correct decision to include him in the T20 team.

The international cricket fraternity is aware that Ashwin is a class bowler and has the capability the turn the tide against the opposition single-handedly. Ashwin got two wickets at the crucial moments halting the progress Black Caps made till the 13th over. Guptill didn’t mince any words and praised his ingenuity during a press conference after the game. He was amazed at Ashwin’s skill as a spinner.

“He is a class apart, wily bowler, he is always in control over his line and length. He seldom bowls bad balls. I do not remember him bowling many bad balls throughout his career, he is very difficult to get away. His change in pace is so subtle and well-controlled, he is just very hard to get away,” Guptill said during the post-match press conference.

Ashwin has had a great impact on the first match of the T20I series against New Zealand on Wednesday, as he claimed 2-23 in his four overs. With the bowlers restricting New Zealand to 164/6 in their allotted overs, India rode on good batting by skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav to win the match by five wickets at Jaipur on Wednesday.

Inputs taken from IANS.