<strong>Jaipur</strong>: After four years, one of India's most successful bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin, has finally returned to the T20 cricket team. His bowling figures in the recently concluded T20 World Cup were a testimony to the fact that he is still an incredible T20 bowler. It also showed that the Indian selectors made the correct decision to include him in the T20 team. <p></p> <p></p>The international cricket fraternity is aware that Ashwin is a class bowler and has the capability the turn the tide against the opposition single-handedly. Ashwin got two wickets at the crucial moments halting the progress Black Caps made till the 13th over. Guptill didn't mince any words and praised his ingenuity during a press conference after the game. He was amazed at Ashwin's skill as a spinner. <p></p> <p></p>"He is a class apart, wily bowler, he is always in control over his line and length. He seldom bowls bad balls. I do not remember him bowling many bad balls throughout his career, he is very difficult to get away. His change in pace is so subtle and well-controlled, he is just very hard to get away," Guptill said during the post-match press conference. <p></p> <p></p>Ashwin has had a great impact on the first match of the T20I series against New Zealand on Wednesday, as he claimed 2-23 in his four overs. With the bowlers restricting New Zealand to 164/6 in their allotted overs, India rode on good batting by skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav to win the match by five wickets at Jaipur on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Inputs taken from IANS.</strong>