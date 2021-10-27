Dubai: Both – India and New Zealand – would be under immense pressure after the loss to Pakistan. Now, they meet on October 31 (Sunday) for a Super 12 clash, which would in a way be an extremely important match for both sides as they would like to keep their semis hopes alive.

Ahead of the game, ex-Australian spinner Brad Hogg reckoned India captain Virat Kohli would be under more pressure than his NZ counterpart, Kane Williamson. Hogg felt NZ could seize that and get the early advantage after which India would be playing catch-up.

While responding to a fan, Hogg tweeted: “India will feel more pressure than New Zealand playing Pakistan. That’s my biggest concern for India. New Zealand have to capitalize on this by getting early momentum making India play catch up cricket. Ask me on Saturday, where it’s closer to the game!!”

India has not had the best record against New Zealand, who beat them in the 2019 WC semi-final and then the World Test Championship final. The Kohli-led side would have to punch above their weight if they want to edge NZ.

Martin Guptill, who picked up a toe injury on Tuesday against Pakistan, may miss the India game and that could be a major setback for the Blackcaps.