    India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma Added Another Feather In His Cap; Breaks MS Dhoni's Record

    Updated: January 18, 2023 2:15 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
    New Delhi: India is playing 1st ODI match against New Zealand on 18 January 2023 in Hyderabad. In the on-going match India's captain Rohit Sharma broke record of former India's legendary captain MS Dhoni for most sixes in India. Rohit already equalled the record of most sixes by hitting 3 sixes during his 42-run knock in the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka.  

