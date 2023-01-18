India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma Added Another Feather In His Cap; Breaks MS Dhoni's Record

New Delhi: India is playing 1st ODI match against New Zealand on 18 January 2023 in Hyderabad. In the on-going match India's captain Rohit Sharma broke record of former India's legendary captain MS Dhoni for most sixes in India. Rohit already equalled the record of most sixes by hitting 3 sixes during his 42-run knock in the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka.