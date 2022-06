India Vs New Zealand Series Schedule November 2022 T20I & ODI matches

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team will go on the New Zealand tour in November this year. They will play three T20I and ODI matches, respectively.

Here is the schedule:

First T20 – November 18

Second T20 – November 20

Third T20 – November 22

First ODI – November 25

Second ODI – November 27

Third ODI – November 30