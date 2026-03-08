India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Date, Time, Venue, Live Telecast, Streaming, Squads and All You Need to Know

Check when and where to watch the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final clash live, along with squads, match time and streaming details.

India vs New Zealand final

India and New Zealand are all set to clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match promises to be full of thrill and excitement. India reached the final after strong wins over West Indies and England in their last two games, while New Zealand advanced to the semi-finals by edging past Pakistan on net run rate. With India’s powerful batting against New Zealand’s tight bowling, this final could be decided by just one over.

New Zealand eye maiden T20 World Cup glory

New Zealand will be playing in their second T20 World Cup final after reaching the title match in 2021. They lost that final to Australia. This is also a chance for the Black Caps to take revenge after losing to India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

India can make two more records

If India win the final, they will become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title. They will also be the first host nation to win the tournament (this edition is jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, though Sri Lanka exited early).

When will the India vs New Zealand Final take place?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match will take place on Sunday, March 08 (IST).

Where will the final be held?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What Time will the match start?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV Channels will show the Live Telecast for free?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be shown free on the DD Sports network.

Where to watch Live Streaming?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

India Squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

New Zealand Squad:

Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

