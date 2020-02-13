Aiming for a fresh start after the hectic limited-overs leg, Indian cricket team opted for a day off to spend some quiet time away from the field at the picturesque Blue Springs Waterfront in order to recharge their batteries. On Thursday, BCCI’s official Twitter handle gave us a sneap-peak of Team India’s day-out. The tough schedule makes it very difficult for international players to fret over defeats and hold on to them for a longer period.

Gone are those days when a 0-3 defeat would mean over-analysis and the current crop are quick to move on and look at what’s in store ahead and there can’t be a better ‘detox’ of defeat than sightseeing in one of the most beautiful countries in the world.

WATCH : #TeamIndia spend the day off at the Blue Springs 🌊 Clear blue water and picturesque hike, watch as the team enjoy time off in nature’s abode.🏞️👌 by @rajalarora and @MdShami11 Full Video 📽️➡️ https://t.co/A2IIpMyUaw pic.twitter.com/6NNS1KKOwW BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2020

The Indian Test team did enjoy their time and in the process walked close to seven to eight kilometres according to senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, which in itself was a good enough exercise.

The Valentine’s Day would be spent on the cricket pitch, so skipper Virat Kohli decided to make most of the free time with wife Anushka also joining the touring party.

With Yuzvendra Chahal, team’s resident VJ cum interviewer back after the white ball leg, a normally reticent Mohammed Shami took up the mantle of asking the players about their experience on live camera.

“I think it was quite exciting for us to go out with the whole team and I think we walked for about one, one-and-a-half hours. Walking with the team and clicking pictures together, it was quite a fun session,” young Shubman told reporters after the trip.

India will take on New Zealand in the first match of the two-Test series, starting February 21 in Wellington.