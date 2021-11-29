New Delhi: After an ordinary outing in the first Test against New Zealand, netizens are questioning the place of pacer Ishant Sharma in the Indian cricket team and demanding to drop him from the playing XI in the next match in Mumbai.

‘Time’s up for Ishant Sharma!’ These messages were trending on social media following the Indian pacer’s wicketless show in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

New Zealand managed to draw the first Test against the Ajinkya Rahane-led side. Following this, calls for removing Ishant from playing XI and bringing Mohammad Siraj for the second Test have gained pace.

The 33-year-old bowled 15 overs in the first innings and gave away 35 runs without taking any wicket. And in the second innings, he bowled seven overs before leaving the field with an injured finger. He returned later bu’ didn’t bowl.

“Wonder why Ishant Sharma is playing? unless he produces something sensational his career is over, no reverse swing, no pace, nothing at all,” wrote one on Twitter.

Another wrote,”What is Ishant Sharma doing in the Indian Test team is what I am doing in my life ‘NOTHING’. #INDvsNZ”

“Time to drop Ishant Sharma from home tests. Isn’t even fit enough,” wrote one.

Meanwhile, Ishant, on Day 5 of the first Test, also claimed an unwanted Test record of bowling the most number of no balls. The pacer while bowling William Somerville, bowled a shortish delivery, which the batsman stood tall and defended.

However, in the process of bowling a short ball, the Indian pacer overstepped the line. With that no ball, the pacer has now bowled 300 no-ball in his career.

The Delhi seamer has so far represented India in 104 Test matches picking up 311 wickets in the process.

The second and final Test between India and New Zealand will take place in Mumbai on December 3.