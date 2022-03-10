Hamilton: An inept batting performance by India led to an all-too familiar surrender against New Zealand as the Mithali Raj-led side went down by 62 runs in its second league stage match of the ICC Women’s World Cup here on Thursday. New Zealand, who have dominated the Indians throughout this summer, didn’t let anything change in a familiar script by first scoring a healthy 260 for 9. They then choked the ‘Women in Blue’ before bowling them out for only 198 in 46.4 overs.

India have now slipped to fifth among eight teams after this defeat while New Zealand, with two wins from three games, are now second behind Australia in the overall standings. After this lackluster performance, Twitter bashed India’s fielding as they dropped a few sitters in the field which boosted New Zealand chances. There were criticisms regarding the percentage of dot balls in the Indian innings.

India without Shefali and Jemmimah just because Mithali is doing her politics. Selfish batting is what she knows the best at a strike rate of 50. @M_Raj03 @JemiRodrigues #CWC2022 #INDvsNZ Abinash Jena (@jenaabinash10) March 10, 2022

So, Indian women’s team is struggling a bit against New Zealand and people have started giving explanations why #WIPL is not a solution for betterment of women’s cricket! I mean does it even make any sense? #CWC2022 #INDvNZ Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) March 10, 2022

Absolutely artocious batting by India. No strategy. No intent. Nothing. If this is treated as swansong for some players then do that in some bilateral series. Not at World Cup. #CWC2022 krishnan (@krishg1990) March 10, 2022

India’s fightback in death overs began when Pooja forced Amy to flick in the air and found mid-wicket fielder. Rajeshwari then beat Hayley on the sweep to hit the stumps. Pooja delivered back-to-back yorkers to take out Lea and Jess. In the final over of the innings, Jhulan got a scalp against her name as her yorker ended Katey’s stay at 41.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 260/9 in 50 overs (Amy Satterthwaite 75, Amelia Kerr 50; Pooja Vastrakar 4/34, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/46) beat India 198 all out in 46.4 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 71, Mithali Raj 31; Lea Tahuhu 3/17, Amelia Kerr 3/56) by 62 runs