India vs New Zealand WTC Final Dream11 Team Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For IND vs NZ at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 3:00 PM IST, 18 June, Friday

Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand WTC final

India will face New Zealand in the high-octane World Test Championship final at Ageas Bowl, Southampton. A lot of excitement is in the air for this big final and both teams will look to bring their best and clinch the maiden WTC title. New Zealand is better prepared as they have played two Test matches against England. The Kiwis dominated the first Test match which ended in a draw but won the second game, which will give them a lot of confidence.

On the other hand, the Indian team will need to hit the ground running. The Virat Kohli-led has played an intra-squad match and players like Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma had shown good form. Meanwhile, the Indian team has a potent pace battery and they will look to bring their A-game to the table.

Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, India vs New Zealand WTC final, Best XI of India vs New Zealand WTC final, Dream11 Team India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Fantasy Tips India vs New Zealand WTC Final, IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Online Cricket Tips India vs New Zealand WTC Final, India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction.

WTC Dream11 Captain/Vice-Captain

Suggestion 1 – Rohit Sharma/Ross Taylor

Suggestion 2 – Virat Kohli/Trent Boult

Ind vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: R Sharma, C Pujara, R Taylor, K Williamson

All-rounders: R Jadeja, R Ashwin

Bowlers: T Southee, N Wagner, T Boult, J Bumrah

Ind vs NZ WTC Final Predicted XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), T Boult, Ajaj Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

Ind vs NZ WTC Final SQUADS

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli , Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wrdddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohs Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Mohd Siraj

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, BJ Watling, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Matt Henry