New Delhi: India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in the summit clash of the World Test Championship but the weather is not working in anyone’s favour with rain pouring down in Southampton ahead of Day 1 play. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to Twitter to provide an update on the weather forecast in Southampton and stated that the first session on Day 1 will not be played.

“Good morning from Southampton. We are just over an hour away from the scheduled start of play but It continues to drizzle here. The match officials are on the field now. #WTC21,” BCCI tweeted.

“Update: Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final. #WTC21,” BCCI further added.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen also posted the UK’s weather update on Twitter.

“World Test Championship to start in UK today & it’s hammering it down!” he wrote.

Both India and New Zealand earned their spot in WTC Final after claiming the top two spots in the points table. Virat Kohli and Co. topped the charts with a 72.2 per cent winning percentage while New Zealand came second with 70.

Meanwhile, India have already announced their playing XI for the summit clash on Thursday. The ICC number 1 ranked Test side decided to go with three pacers and two spinners despite the cloudy conditions in Southampton. The team management also backed senior pacer Ishant Sharma over Mohammed Siraj for the crucial clash.

Team India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah