Dubai: It is no secret that former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has been very critical of Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a long time. The rift between both started a few years back when the former questioned the place of the latter in the Indian cricket team. After Sanjay Manjrekar’s criticism, Ravindra Jadeja also hit back with a few comments and recently things got awkward when both met after the match between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets to win their first Group A match in the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. After Pakistan made 147 all out in 19.5 overs, India needed 59 off the last six overs on a two-paced pitch.

Sanjay Manjrekar – “You’re okay na to talk to me, Jaddu?”. Ravindra Jadeja – “Ya, ya, absolutely”. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 28, 2022

From there, Pandya (33 not out) and Jadeja (35) shared a stand of 52 runs off just 29 balls. Even though the left-handed Jadeja fell in the final over, Pandya finished off things with a six-over long-on to take India over the line and add another thrilling chapter in the history of India-Pakistan clashes.

After the match, Ravindra Jadeja met Sanjay Manjrekar during the presentation where the former cricketer said, “You’re okay na to talk to me, Jaddu?” and Jadeja replied, “Ya, ya, absolutely.”

The all-rounder’s reply hinted that all is well between both of them now and we won’t see any rift between the two in the future. India will now take on Hong Kong in the next match of the tournament on Wednesday.