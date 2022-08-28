India vs Pakistan In Asia Cup: Head To Head, Key Stats And Records

New Delhi: India will open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side will look for a bright start to the tournament with a win against the arch-rivals Pakistan. Over the years, both teams have faced each other in the competition and produced some memorable matches and fans are hoping for another blockbuster at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2022 is being played in the T20 format to serve as ideal preparation for the World Cup. The Indian team is expected to meet Pakistan twice in the tournament that started on 27 August and will finish on 11 September.

The clashes between India and Pakistan have also produced many records over the years. On that note, let’s take a look at the head to head and other records between both teams in Asia Cup.

Head to Head

Pakistan are ahead of India in terms of overall records in ODIs and Test matches, however, the Indian team leads the way in the tournament. In the T20I format, India have won more matches than Pakistan. The Indian team leads this record by 6-2. This stat is important as the Asia Cup is being played in the T20I format this year. In the Asia Cup, India lead the way by 8-5 against Pakistan.

Highest run scorers

Rohit Sharma is the highest run scorer for India in the T20Is with 3487 runs in 132 T20Is at an average of 32.28 and strike rate of 140.26. Virat Kohli is on the second position as he has scored 3308 runs in 99 T20Is at a stunning average of 50.12 and strike rate of 137.66. Babar Azam leads the way for Pakistan with 2686 runs in 74 T20Is at an average of 45.52 and a strike rate of 129.44.

Highest wicket-takers

India’s Yuzvendra Chahal is on top overall with 79 wickets in 62 matches. Shadab Khan is Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker with 73 wickets in 64 matches. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also taken 73 wickets in 72 matches.