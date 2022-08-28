India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India

Dubai: India will clash against Pakistan in the second fixture of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Saturday 27th August.

India Cricket Team is confident after winning the ODI series against Zimbabwe. They are the most successful country in the Asia Cup tournament among the other countries that have participated to date. India have been placed in Group along with their arch-rival Pakistan and the inaugural host of the Asia Cup in 1956, Hong Kong. All the eyes of Indian cricket fans will be on the star-batter Virat Kohli who is currently out of form and will make comeback in the Asia Cup after a long time.

Pakistan will enter the ground with their world-class batter, Babar Azam and are dependent on Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah for a pace attack after their top bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim got ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match in India.

What date will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will take place on August 28, Sunday.

Where will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match begin?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match be broadcasted?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and website.