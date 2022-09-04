India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Match Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India

Dubai: Cricket fans will once again witness the clash of the most famous rivalry between India and Pakistan on Sunday, 4th September in Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Team India under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma has won all the group stage matches and will be looking forward to maintaining the feat. While on the other side, Babar Azam-led side got a massive victory in their last do-or-die match against Hong Kong. They lost their group stage match against India.

The Men in Blue will be lacking their key all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja due to a knee injury whereas the Pakistani seamer Shahnawaz Dahani will not be playing this match for his team.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match.

What date will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match be played?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match will take place on September 4, Sunday.

Where will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match be played?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match will be played at Dubai International Stadium.

What time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match begin?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match be broadcasted?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and website.