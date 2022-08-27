India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022, Weather Forecast August 28: IND vs PAK T20I, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Update

IND vs PAK T20I in Dubai: Weather Forecast

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team against Pakistan in their first match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. India will look to start the tournament on a positive note against the arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Asia Cup 2022 is being played in the T20 format to serve as ideal preparation for the upcoming T20I World Cup. The high-octane clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai has fans on the edge of their seats as everyone is excited to see both the teams go against each other after a really long time.

According to reports from weather.com, the temperature of Dubai on Sunday will be 39 Celcius during the day and fall to 30 Celcius at night. The sky will be clear during the day and night. The chances of rain are just 3% at night. The humidity will be 36% during the day and rise to 45% at night. So, fans will see the match without any rain interruptions.

IND vs PAK T20I Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

IND vs PAK T20I Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has always been batting-friendly. Hence, both teams will look to score big runs while batting.

Toss Timing

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bowl first. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XI

India- Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan- Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani

IND vs PAK Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir