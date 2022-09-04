IND vs PAK T20I in Dubai: Weather Forecast

The Indian cricket team is ready to face Pakistan for the second in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. However, this time both the teams are facing each other in the Super Four fixture of the competition.

India haven’t lost a single match in the tournament, while Pakistan faced defeat against the Rohit Sharma-led side in the Group A fixture. They will look to bounce back against their arch-rivals.

According to weather.com, the temperature on the match day will be 30 Celcius. The winds will be from ESE (East North East) at 10 to 15 km/h. Humidity will be 61%.

IND vs PAK T20I Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

IND vs PAK T20I Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has always been a batting-friendly wicket. India and Pakistan will look to score big runs in the match. The batters can take more risks on this pitch.

Toss Timing

The toss is once again expected to play a massive role in the match. The captain who will win the toss is expected to bowl first. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XI

India- Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan- Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali

IND vs PAK Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir