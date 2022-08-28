IND vs PAK: Cricket Fans Troll KL Rahul After Another Dismal Performance Against Pakistan| Watch
Young fast bowler Naseem Shah got Indian opener, KL Rahul, on the second ball of the over. The ball took the inside edge of KL Rahul’s bat and went onto the stumps. (Image: Twitter)

Dubai: KL Rahul had a disappointing match against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 as he got out for a duck in the very first ball that he faced in the match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Naseem Shah didn’t stop there as he continued to bowl top-notch deliveries in the over. Virat Kohli edged the fourth ball of the over towards the third slip but Fakhar Zaman dropped him. Rohit Sharma also got bamboozled in the last ball of the over but the umpire didn’t give him out and Pakistan decided not to take the review. The cricket fans also praised Naseem Shah for the over.

After the over, cricket fans trolled KL Rahul for another bad inning against Pakistan. See reactions: