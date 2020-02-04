India Under 19 pacer Sushant Mishra won hearts on Tuesday during the high-octane semi-final against arch-rivals Pakistan at Potchefstroom with his kind gesture. The Indian seamer hit Pakistan top-order batsman Haider Ali in the fourth over of the match with a nasty bouncer, flush on the helmet and the batsman fell on the ground immediately. <p></p> <p></p>Realising that the batsman was hurt and in discomfort, he immediately went across to enquire if he was fine. The Pakistan physio was out in the park for a bit before Haider regained his fitness and play carried on. <p></p> <p></p>Fans were impressed with the gesture and they took to Twitter to laud the Indian bowler's gesture. <p></p> <p></p>"Haider Ali got hit by bouncer of Sushant and he went to him and asked him Are U Okay? Moment of the day #SpiritOfCricket," wrote one Twitter user. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Haider Ali got hit by bouncer of Sushant and he went to him and asked him Are U Okay? Moment of the day <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpiritOfCricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpiritOfCricket</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsPAK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/U19CWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#U19CWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/U19WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#U19WorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZOBDu7K2Rs">pic.twitter.com/ZOBDu7K2Rs</a></p> <p></p> Hamza Kaleem (@hamzabutt61) <a href="https://twitter.com/hamzabutt61/status/1224617650560622592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"Mishra bowls a short delivery that hits Haider Ali's left shoulder.. #SpiritOfCricket," wrote another Twiiter user. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Mishra bowls a short delivery that hits Haider Ali's left shoulder.. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpiritOfCricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpiritOfCricket</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsPAK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/mWHBEWDrE8">pic.twitter.com/mWHBEWDrE8</a></p> <p></p> Anonymous :-) (@yourvkkk) <a href="https://twitter.com/yourvkkk/status/1224609400263806977?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Earlier in the day, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. <p></p> <p></p>Skipper Rohail Nazir (62) and opener Haider Ali (56) slammed half-centuries. Ali's 77-ball 56 was laced with nine fours, while Nazir smashed six boundaries in his 102-ball 62. but rest of the batsmen found the going tough as they were bundled out for 172 in 43.1 overs. <p></p> <p></p>For India, Sushant Mishra (3/28) took three wickets, Ravi Bishnoi (2/46) snapped two, while Kartik Tyagi (2/32), Atharva Ankolekar (1/29) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (1/11) scalped one each. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief Score:</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Pakistan:</strong> 172 all out in 43.1 overs (Haider Ali 56, Rohail Nazir 62; SS Mishra 3/28, Ravi Bishnoi 2/46).