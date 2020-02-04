India opener Divyaansh Saxena came up with a stunning catch in the 35th over of the match to send Pakistan Under 19’s premier batsman Mohammad Haris packing during the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final 1 on Tuesday at Potchefstroom.

It was a timely wicket for India U19 as Haris along with captain Rohail Nazir were looking to get Pakistan on track in the middle-overs after a mini-collapse.

Haris went for the sweep against Atharva Ankolekar only to find a diving Saxena in the deep. The ball was hit flat and was travelling, Saxena had to run to his right and then put on the dive. The ball was dying on him, but he managed to get his fingers under the ball and hold onto it to complete a fantastic catch.

Here is the catch:

What an outstanding catch this was from Divyaansh Saxena 🙌 All the action from today’s game is on our website!#U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStarshttps://t.co/CP8UAgAY1Y Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Indian bowlers produced a brilliant performance under pressure to dismiss Pakistan for 172.

Pacer Kartik Tyagi (2/32 in 8 overs) bowled yorkers at will while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/46 in 10 overs) was a difficult proposition to read for the Pakistani batsmen.

Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir (62 off 102 balls) and opener Haider Ali (56 off 77 balls) were the only ones to make a significant contribution as the innings lasted 43.1 overs.

While Tyagi’s scorching pace and Bishnoi’s googlies were eye-catching, left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar (1/29 in 7 overs), left-arm seamer Sushant Mishra (3/28 in 8.1 overs) and part-time leg-spinner Yashasvi Jaiswal (1/11 in 3 overs) also kept the rival batsmen under check.

At the time of filing the copy, the Indian chase was underway and they were going strong at 58 for no loss after 15 overs. Yashaswi Jaiswal was on 27* off 45 balls and Saxena was on 26* off 46 balls.