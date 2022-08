Rohit Sharma the skipper of India says he doesn’t think winning the toss is important but playing well is. Adds that having played here in the last year, chasing is the way to go, and hopes that they will restrict the opposition to a getable score. Informs that unfortunately Rishabh Pant misses out and they have gone with Dinesh Karthik with Avesh Khan being the third seamer. Says that as professionals, it is more about focusing on the opponent whoever it may be, and ends by saying that they will have a bowl first.