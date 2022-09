The Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma says that they would have bowled first as well. Further says that they need to play well and assess a good score. Adds that they have to be good from the start and not worry about external pressure. Says that injury is something that they cannot control and Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out. Finishes by saying that Hardik Pandya comes back to the team and Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi will start as well.