Dubai: India are playing against Pakistan in the first match of the Asia Cup 2o22 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The Indian bowlers did a fantastic job as they restricted Pakistan to just 147 runs in 19.5 overs. Pakistani bowlers also did well in the first over of the Indian innings as they got the opening wicket in the first over bowled by Naseem Shah.

The young fast bowler got Indian opener, KL Rahul, on the second ball of the over. The ball took the inside edge of KL Rahul’s bat and went onto the stumps. Naseem Shah didn’t stop there as he continued to bowl top-notch deliveries in the over. Virat Kohli edged the fourth ball of the over towards the third slip but Fakhar Zaman dropped him.

Rohit Sharma also got bamboozled in the last ball of the over but the umpire didn’t give him out and Pakistan decided not to take the review. The cricket fans also praised Naseem Shah for the over. See reactions:

Pakistan adding Naseem shah in the pace attack along with Shaheen Afirdi pic.twitter.com/6QbzReZs3m Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) August 21, 2022