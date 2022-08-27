Dubai: India will start the 15th edition of the Asia Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. The high-octane clash has fans on the edge of their seats as everyone is excited to see both the teams go against each other after a really long time.

Asia Cup 2022 is being played in the T20 format to serve as ideal preparation for the upcoming T20I World Cup. Captain Rohit Sharma will hope that his players get the proper preparation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before the big tournament.

All the matches of the Asia Cup 2022 will start at 7:30 pm. The tournament was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka but the hosts were changed due to the recent political tensions in the country.

India’s predicted playing XI- Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan’s predicted playing XI- Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule:

1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group B match August 27

2. India vs Pakistan Group A match August 28

3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Group B match August 30

4. India vs Hong Kong Group A match August 31

5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group B match September 1

6. Pakistan vs Hong Kong Group A match September 2

7. B1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 3

8. A1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 4

9. A1 vs B1 Super 4 match September 6

10. A2 vs B2 Super 4 match September 7

11. A1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 8

12. B1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 9

13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) September 11