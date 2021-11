2.2 Alasdair Evans to KL Rahul, SIX, SIX! Into the crowd! The Scotland pacers are clueless as to where to bowl to Rahul! He went outside off on the last ball and got hit over covers, this time he looks to tuck him up and bowl it on the body. Rahul whips it over the square leg fence for a biggie. India well on course to chase it down within 7 overs.