India vs South Africa 1st T20I Match Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India

Thiruvananthapuram: India are ready to face South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. It will be the last series before the much-awaited T20I World Cup in Australia.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is high on confidence after defeating world champions Australia 2-1 at home and would look to continue their good run in the series.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match in India.

What date will India vs South Africa 1st T20I match be played?

India vs South Africa T20I match will take place on September 28, Wednesday.

Where will India vs South Africa 1st T20I match be played?

India vs South Africa T20I match will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

What time will India vs South Africa 1st T20I match begin?

India vs South Africa T20I match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs South Africa 1st T20I match be broadcasted?

India vs South Africa T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

India vs South Africa T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Website.

Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Umran Malik, Prasid, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.