Thiruvananthapuram: India will take on South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. It will be the last series before the much-awaited T20I World Cup in Australia.

The home side defeated Australia 2-1 at home in the recently concluded series and would look to continue their momentum in the upcoming series. Not too much experimenting is expected from the Indian side. Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh might play in the first match.

“This will be our last series before the World Cup and we’ll be looking to plug any gaps we feel that are there,” the skipper explained. “We have guys who have been playing a lot of cricket and I guess we will be managing their intensity,” South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma said at the pre-match press conference before the match.

Let’s take a look at the predicted 11 of both the teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreyas Iyer

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo