IND vs SA 1st T20I in Thiruvananthapuram: Weather Forecast

India and South Africa will lock horns in the first game of T20I of the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The home team is coming out of a fantastic series win against Australia and will look to continue their good run of form in the upcoming series before the T20I World Cup in Australia.

The Indian cricket team defeated Australia 2-1 at home in the recently concluded series. Some key players like Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will miss the series but the home side is still the favourite to win all the matches.

According to Accuweather, Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. Playing conditions will also be very humid with the numbers in the 80s. Dew will be there during the course of the match.

IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

IND vs SA 1st T20I Pitch Report

The pitch at the Greenfield International Stadium is a bowling-friendly wicket and it offers tremendous assistance to all kinds of bowlers. Batters will have to spend quality time in the middle to score big runs in the match.

Toss Timing

The toss will play a factor in deciding the winner of the match. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Predicted 11 of both the teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreyas Iyer

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo