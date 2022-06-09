India vs South Africa, 1st T20I VIDEO Highlights: All You Need To See In Case You Missed The Action

<h1>India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Highlights Today's Match, Arun Jaitley Stadium</h1> <p></p>Catch all the <strong>highlights</strong> of the match between <strong>India vs South Africa, 1st T20I</strong> played at the <strong>Arun Jaitley Stadium</strong>, Delhi on Thursday, June 9, 2022. From <strong>Ishan Kishan's brilliant 76 off 48 balls</strong> to captain <strong>Rishabh Pant</strong> and <strong>Hardik Pandya</strong>'s late blitz against South Africa, you can watch all the <strong>match highlights</strong> here, in case you had missed out on the live action during the match. <p></p> <p></p>While Ishan Kishan along with <strong>Ruturaj Gaikwad (23 off 15)</strong> first and then <strong>Shreyas Iyer (36 off 27)</strong> took India off to a flyer, Pant<strong> (29 off 16)</strong> and Pandya <strong>(31 off 12)</strong> showed India's firepower in the middle to take the hosts to a mammoth total of<strong> 211 for 4 in 20 overs.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>India started off with the ball as by removing Proteas captain <strong>Temba Bavuma</strong> early, who was soon followed by <strong>Dwaine Pretorius</strong> and <strong>Quinton de Kock</strong> to dent South Africa's chase. <strong>Harshal Patel</strong> bowled an absolute beauty to get rid of Pretorius as <strong>David Miller</strong> kept South African hopes alive. <p></p> <p></p>Rassie van der Dussen played his part as he gave Miller good company as South Africa kept the asking run-rate in check. Miller showed once again why he is known as the "Killer Miller" by making mincemeat of the Indian attack. <p></p><h2>ISHAN KISHAN BRILLIANT SHOW: WATCH VIDEO BELOW</h2> <p></p><iframe src="https://www.bcci.tv/videos/5556898/6644drs--out-the-all-in-one-over?tagNames=2022" width="800" height="480" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe> <p></p><h2>Incredible Rishabh Pant SIX: WATCH VIDEO BELOW</h2> <p></p><iframe src="https://www.bcci.tv/videos/5556896/ind-vs-sa-2022-1st-t20i-rishabh-pant-six?tagNames=2022" width="800" height="480" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe> <p></p><h2>Hardik Pandya Late Blitz: WATCH VIDEO BELOW</h2> <p></p><iframe src="https://www.bcci.tv/videos/5556903/hardik-pandya-marks-his-return-with-fiery-3112" width="800" height="480" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe><a id="set-post-thumbnail" class="thickbox" href="https://www.cricketcountry.com/wp-admin/media-upload.php?post_id=1025927&amp;type=image&amp;TB_iframe=1"></a> <p></p><h2>TEMBA BAVUMA WICKET: WATCH VIDEO BELOW</h2> <p></p><iframe src="https://www.bcci.tv/videos/5556905/ind-vs-sa-2022-1st-t20i-temba-bavuma-wicket?tagNames=2022" width="800" height="480" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe> <p></p><h2>Harshal Patel Bowls A Brilliant Delivery to Pretorius: WATCH VIDEO BELOW</h2> <p></p><iframe src="https://www.bcci.tv/videos/5556911/dwaine-pretorius-undone-by-harshal-patels-slower-one?tagNames=2022" width="800" height="480" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe> <p></p><h2>Quinton de Kock Wicket: WATCH VIDEO BELOW</h2> <p></p><iframe src="https://www.bcci.tv/videos/5556913/ind-vs-sa-2022-1st-t20i-quinton-de-kock-wicket?tagNames=2022" width="800" height="480" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"> </span></iframe> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;