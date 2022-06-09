India vs South Africa, 1st T20I VIDEO Highlights: All You Need To See In Case You Missed The Action

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Highlights Today’s Match, Arun Jaitley Stadium

Catch all the highlights of the match between India vs South Africa, 1st T20I played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday, June 9, 2022. From Ishan Kishan’s brilliant 76 off 48 balls to captain Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya‘s late blitz against South Africa, you can watch all the match highlights here, in case you had missed out on the live action during the match.

While Ishan Kishan along with Ruturaj Gaikwad (23 off 15) first and then Shreyas Iyer (36 off 27) took India off to a flyer, Pant (29 off 16) and Pandya (31 off 12) showed India’s firepower in the middle to take the hosts to a mammoth total of 211 for 4 in 20 overs.

India started off with the ball as by removing Proteas captain Temba Bavuma early, who was soon followed by Dwaine Pretorius and Quinton de Kock to dent South Africa’s chase. Harshal Patel bowled an absolute beauty to get rid of Pretorius as David Miller kept South African hopes alive.

Rassie van der Dussen played his part as he gave Miller good company as South Africa kept the asking run-rate in check. Miller showed once again why he is known as the “Killer Miller” by making mincemeat of the Indian attack.

ISHAN KISHAN BRILLIANT SHOW: WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Incredible Rishabh Pant SIX: WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Hardik Pandya Late Blitz: WATCH VIDEO BELOW

TEMBA BAVUMA WICKET: WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Harshal Patel Bowls A Brilliant Delivery to Pretorius: WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Quinton de Kock Wicket: WATCH VIDEO BELOW