Centurion: Virat Kohli’s ‘loose’ show in the first Test against South Africa continues as the red-ball captain of Team India once again just like the first innings fell to a similar delivery while playing a loose drive away from the body to a wide one and eventually knicking it. India legend Sunil Gavaskar who was at commentary, was not at all happy with the feet movement and feels that the RCB man should leave those kind of deliveries. The former white-ball captain scored 35 and 18 runs in the first and second innings respectively as India set a target of 305 for the the Proteas.

“(It was) bowled at an angled across outside off stump, look at how far he played. Pretty similar to the first innings dismissal,” Gavaskar said while commentating.

The 1983 World Cup winner, is disappointed with such an approach from an experienced batsman of Kohli’s stature. He understands that he was looking for quick runs for the declaration. But in history as far as Indian cricket is concerned, they’ve been bowled all out while attempting.

“It was a loose shot, first ball after lunch. Every batsman gives himself a little time, especially in Test cricket to get his feet moving. Even if it’s a drink interval, you need to reset your batting. Kohli, being such an experienced batsman maybe he was looking to get quick runs to get declaration done. But often, when teams look for declaration, especially in Indian cricket history, they’d be all out,” the India legend told.

“Look how far away this ball is, he could’ve left it all alone. First ball after lunch! He’s a predominantly bottom hand player, the bat has an angle to it which gets him out,” Gavaskar felt.