Guwahati: India will take on South Africa in the second game of the three-match T20I series at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. It is the last series before the much-awaited T20I World Cup in Australia.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team won the first match of the series by eight wickets. They bowled South Africa out for just 106 runs and then easily chased the target with the loss of just two wickets.

India missed out on a chance to beat South Africa after the five-match series ended at 2-2 with the last match being washed off due to rain before the Asia Cup 2022 earlier his year. They will hope to clinch it this time around in a dominating fashion.

Let’s take a look at the predicted 11 of both the teams:

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreyas Iyer

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo