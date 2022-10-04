Indore: Indian bowlers await another tough test against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup as the two teams meet in the final game of the three-match series at the Holkar Stadium on Tuesday.

Having sealed their first-ever series against South Africa at home, Indian team management has decided to rest its premier batter Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul for the final game.

After the final game against the Proteas, Kohli and Rahul will link up with the squad in Mumbai from where the team is scheduled to leave for Australia on October 6 for the T20 World Cup. Captain Rohit Sharma will look to end the series on a high with a win before leaving for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Let’s take a look at the predicted 11 of both the teams:

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India vs South Africa Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreyas Iyer

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo