Johannesburg: South Africa created history by chasing 240 runs with 7 wickets to spare. South African captain Dean Elgar played an incredible knock of 96 runs with 10 boundaries. With ample support from Rassie Van der Dussen (28) and Temba Bavuma (23), Elgar finished the highest 4th innings chase for the Proteas.

However, there were multiple instances of heated exchange on the field during Day 4. One such instance came in limelight, when India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah lost his cool when Bavuma’s shot injured Hanuma Vihari on his hand. It is noteworthy that Vihari was fielding at forward short leg when Bavuma played a sweep which hit Vihari straight on his hand.

Indian physio, Nitin Patel rushed onto the ground to tend to Vihari. At that moment, an enraged Bumrah was standing near the stump mic and was heard saying – “Let them enjoy their moment for now. Another match is left at Cape Town. I will show them what we are build off”.

However, no amount of lip service could unnerve Elgar as he smirked, smiled and went about his business leaving the visitors even more frustrated. For posterity, when one remembers this Test match, it will be very difficult to remember any of his 10 boundaries but one won’t be able to forget the game either simply because of an exhibition of how to crush the pain barrier which seemed to be ingrained in Elgar’s DNA.

The presence of Kohli in the series decider is a must for India as Rahul, despite being good, looks like work in progress. But whether Kohli will be fully fit is a million dollar question.